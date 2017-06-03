Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo courtesy Jimmie Johnson official Twitter page

Jimmie Johnson pays tribute to Cale Yarborough with outstanding helmet design

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:48 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson is not anticipating anything Sunday, but if it happens, he’ll be ready.

Johnson enters Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism race at Dover International Speedway with 82 career NASCAR Cup wins.

He’s one win from tying NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth-place on NASCAR Cup’s all-time wins list. Yarborough won 83 times in his illustrious career.

While he attempts to win a record 11th time at Dover, Johnson will kind of have Yarborough with him along for the ride, as the seven-time NASCAR Cup champ will be wearing a specially-prepared helmet during Sunday’s race that honors Yarborough’s legacy:

If Johnson wins Sunday, he likely will need a new helmet for next week’s race at Pocono: NASCAR Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison both are tied for fourth on the all-time wins list with 84 wins.

Elliott Sadler still No. 1 in Xfinity Series standings after Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Elliott Sadler remains atop the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 — also Sadler’s primary sponsor — at Dover International Speedway.

Sadler leads Justin Allgaier by 12 points and William Byron by 57 points.

Darrell Wallace Jr. is fourth, trailing Sadler by 84 points, and Daniel Hemric is fifth, 92 points back.

Click here for the updated Xfinity Series driver standings after Saturday’s race at Dover.

Results of OneMain Financial 200 Xfinity race at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

NASCAR Cup regulars finished 1-2-3 in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

Pole-sitter Kyle Larson dominated for the win, earning his third Xfinity Series victory in six starts this season, while Ryan Blaney finished second and Daniel Suarez placed third.

Xfinity Series regulars finished fourth through ninth – Cole Custer, Ryan Reed, William Byron, Elliott Sadler, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Matt Tifft – while another Cup regular, Ty Dillon, rounded out the top-10.

Click here for the full results rundown.

Larson wins Xfinity race, halfway to weekend sweep at Dover; Byron grabs $100k Dash 4 Cash

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

There were two winners in Saturday’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

The race winner was polesitter Kyle Larson, who dominated by leading 137 of the 200 laps on the Monster Mile. It was Larson’s third Xfinity win this season in six starts. The other wins were at Auto Club Speedway and Richmond.

The other winner was rookie William Byron, who finished sixth to claim the fourth and last $100,000 bonus in the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash series. Byron becomes the third winner in the four-race series, the previous winners being Justin Allgaier (two wins) and Daniel Hemric (one).

Larson now prepares for what he hopes will be his second weekend sweep of the season with Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive For Autism NASCAR Cup race at Dover. He swept the races at Auto Club Speedway in March.

Saturday’s race had six leaders and seven lead changes, but was slowed by 10 cautions that put almost one-fourth of the race under yellow flag conditions.

Runner-up Ryan Blaney gave Larson a run for his money in the closing laps, but could not catch him. Daniel Suarez had a strong third-place finish, followed by Cole Custer and Ryan Reed.

Sixth through 10th were Byron, Elliott Sadler, Darrell Wallace Jr., Matt Tifft and Ty Dillon.

A number of drivers were knocked out of the race by wrecks, including Austin Dillon and Timmy Hill. Erik Jones lost his motor midway through the race.

Larson won the first stage. Wallace won the second stage.

HOW LARSON WON: One word describes Larson’s win, dominant. He led from the pole, won Stage 1 and then rallied in the final stage for the win. Now he goes for the weekend sweep in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD DAY: Ryan Blaney gave it all he could, but just didn’t have quite as strong of a car as Larson,. Blaney finished second. William Byron also had a stellar day, earning the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus by finishing sixth.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Austin Dillon wrecked, Erik Jones had a motor let go on him and several other drivers were involved in a number of wrecks that resulted in 10 cautions on the day.

NOTABLE: Ryan Reed’s fifth-place finish was his second top-five of the season. It marks the first time in his four years in the series he’s had more than one top-five finish in a year. … In post-race inspection, it was found that the No. 19 Toyota of Matt Tifft had one unsecured lug nut, which could result in a penalty. There were no other issues in inspection.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: ““Heartbreak day. We have one more race left and this one was the one we were going to win, for sure. It just didn’t happen. We can’t get any luck. I got a little sideways on that one restart and it cost us a little bit. It would have been nice to get the $100,000 and bought us our Michigan race that we don’t have.” – eighth-place finisher Darrell Wallace Jr.

WHAT’S NEXT: Pocono Green 250, at 1 p.m. ET on June 10 at Pocono Raceway.

Brad Keselowski: Wrong message sent by some about Kyle Busch’s mic drop

By Dustin LongJun 3, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Brad Keselowski says that the way Kyle Busch’s frustration and mic drop were portrayed as signs that Busch has the most desire to win “makes me want to throw up.’’

Keselowski said the message sent was not the proper one.

“If I’m going to send a message for my daughter, or for kids or fans of mine, I want that message to be that that is not, by any stretch of the imagination, the true definition of the most desire and most passion to win,’’ Keselowski said Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Busch uttered six words in the media center after finishing second in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. After there were no more questions, Busch punctuated his frustration by dropping the mic on the table and exiting.

Busch said Friday at Dover that while people show emotions in different ways, he admits that “mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know that it ever will be.’’

Busch said the frustration with losing the Coca-Cola 600 and not sweeping the All-Star Race and the 600 upset him as he dwelled more on the result.

Keselowski took issue with the way some in the media portrayed Busch’s actions.

“When people go out and write articles, or the media come out and say that’s a reflection of him having the most desire to win, makes me want to throw up,’’ Keselowski said Saturday after presenting the National Military Family Foundation a $20,000 donation from his Checkered Flag Foundation.

“Not only is that a terrible message to send to anyone who is aspiring to be a part of the sport, that is a terrible message to send to anyone in general in this world that that is a reflection over your desire to win.

“When I look at teams and people in this sport, they all want to be associated with those that have the strongest hunger and desires and passions to be successful. That’s natural. That includes myself.

“That message to be conveyed, whether it’s through the media or through different mouthpieces, is a terrible message that has serious effects not just on our sport but on our society. I don’t think that’s acceptable. Your desire to win can be expressed in a lot of other ways that are productive.’’

Keselowski, who starts eighth in Sunday’s race, said there are better ways to reveal passion and desire.

“You want to show me desire and passion to win, it’s what you do when nobody is watching,’’ he said. “That’s what desire and passion is to win.

“I would say that anybody that aspires to be great in this sport or life, that’s what they should be looking at.  That’s the message we should be sending to kids and other people.’’

