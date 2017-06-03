Final Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race and $100,000 prize is today at Dover

The fourth and final segment of the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash takes place in today’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover International Speedway.

While the $1 million bonus is not available – it would require all four races of the Dash 4 Cash be won by the same driver – there’s still plenty of incentive today.

Justin Allgaier goes for a hat trick of sorts, seeking his third Dash 4 Cash win after capturing wins earlier this season at Phoenix and Richmond. Daniel Hemric won the other Dash 4 Cash race at Bristol.

No matter who wins, the prize will be the same – a cool $100,000.

“It’s the last of the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash races and it’s going to be another fun weekend and fun race,” Allgaier said. “(Dover’s) been a track that’s been good to me.

“We won the heat race last year in the Dash 4 Cash and ran good all day. So if we can go execute the way we’ve been doing up there and find that little bit of grip that we need, we’ll be in good shape and have a good shot at winning the race.”

Here’s how today’s Dash 4 Cash format looks:

* The top two finishing Xfinity Series drivers who have declared for series points in each of today’s first two stages will make up the four-driver Dash 4 Cash field in the race’s final stage.

* Whichever of the four finalists finishes the highest will earn the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

