Brad Keselowski: Wrong message sent by some about Kyle Busch’s mic drop

DOVER, Del. — Brad Keselowski says that the way Kyle Busch’s frustration and mic drop were portrayed as signs that Busch has the most desire to win “makes me want to throw up.’’

Keselowski said the message sent was not the proper one.

“If I’m going to send a message for my daughter, or for kids or fans of mine, I want that message to be that that is not, by any stretch of the imagination, the true definition of the most desire and most passion to win,’’ Keselowski said Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Busch uttered six words in the media center after finishing second in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. After there were no more questions, Busch punctuated his frustration by dropping the mic on the table and exiting.

Busch said Friday at Dover that while people show emotions in different ways, he admits that “mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know that it ever will be.’’

Busch said the frustration with losing the Coca-Cola 600 and not sweeping the All-Star Race and the 600 upset him as he dwelled more on the result.

Keselowski took issue with the way some in the media portrayed Busch’s actions.

“When people go out and write articles, or the media come out and say that’s a reflection of him having the most desire to win, makes me want to throw up,’’ Keselowski said Saturday after presenting the National Military Family Foundation a $20,000 donation from his Checkered Flag Foundation.

“Not only is that a terrible message to send to anyone who is aspiring to be a part of the sport, that is a terrible message to send to anyone in general in this world that that is a reflection over your desire to win.

“When I look at teams and people in this sport, they all want to be associated with those that have the strongest hunger and desires and passions to be successful. That’s natural. That includes myself.

“That message to be conveyed, whether it’s through the media or through different mouthpieces, is a terrible message that has serious effects not just on our sport but on our society. I don’t think that’s acceptable. Your desire to win can be expressed in a lot of other ways that are productive.’’

Keselowski, who starts eighth in Sunday’s race, said there are better ways to reveal passion and desire.

“You want to show me desire and passion to win, it’s what you do when nobody is watching,’’ he said. “That’s what desire and passion is to win.

“I would say that anybody that aspires to be great in this sport or life, that’s what they should be looking at. That’s the message we should be sending to kids and other people.’’

Idk 😐

Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017

Not sure how or when "hating losing" got defined in this manner, but I'm pretty sure it's the wrong way… https://t.co/HqEPTGTBDs — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017

