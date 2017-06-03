Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Brad Keselowski: Wrong message sent by some about Kyle Busch’s mic drop

By Dustin LongJun 3, 2017, 2:15 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Brad Keselowski says that the way Kyle Busch’s frustration and mic drop were portrayed as signs that Busch has the most desire to win “makes me want to throw up.’’

Keselowski said the message sent was not the proper one.

“If I’m going to send a message for my daughter, or for kids or fans of mine, I want that message to be that that is not, by any stretch of the imagination, the true definition of the most desire and most passion to win,’’ Keselowski said Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Busch uttered six words in the media center after finishing second in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. After there were no more questions, Busch punctuated his frustration by dropping the mic on the table and exiting.

Busch said Friday at Dover that while people show emotions in different ways, he admits that “mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know that it ever will be.’’

Busch said the frustration with losing the Coca-Cola 600 and not sweeping the All-Star Race and the 600 upset him as he dwelled more on the result.

Keselowski took issue with the way some in the media portrayed Busch’s actions.

“When people go out and write articles, or the media come out and say that’s a reflection of him having the most desire to win, makes me want to throw up,’’ Keselowski said Saturday after presenting the National Military Family Foundation a $20,000 donation from his Checkered Flag Foundation.

“Not only is that a terrible message to send to anyone who is aspiring to be a part of the sport, that is a terrible message to send to anyone in general in this world that that is a reflection over your desire to win.

“When I look at teams and people in this sport, they all want to be associated with those that have the strongest hunger and desires and passions to be successful. That’s natural. That includes myself.

“That message to be conveyed, whether it’s through the media or through different mouthpieces, is a terrible message that has serious effects not just on our sport but on our society. I don’t think that’s acceptable. Your desire to win can be expressed in a lot of other ways that are productive.’’

Keselowski, who starts eighth in Sunday’s race, said there are better ways to reveal passion and desire.

“You want to show me desire and passion to win, it’s what you do when nobody is watching,’’ he said. “That’s what desire and passion is to win.

“I would say that anybody that aspires to be great in this sport or life, that’s what they should be looking at.  That’s the message we should be sending to kids and other people.’’

Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson are fastest in final Cup practice at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Kyle Larson continued to look strong in the third and final NASCAR Cup practice of the weekend Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Larson had the top speed in the Happy Hour practice at 157.411 mph.

Ten-time Dover Cup winner Jimmie Johnson was second-fastest (157.301), followed by the pole-sitter for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Kyle Busch (157.246).

Last fall’s winner at Dover, Martin Truex Jr., was fourth-fastest at 157.143 mph, followed by last spring’s winner at Dover, Matt Kenseth (157.143 mph).

Sixth through 10th are Kevin Harvick (157.143), Kurt Busch (also 157.143), Daniel Suarez (157.116), Jamie McMurray (157.781) and Chase Elliott (156.753).

Click here for the full final practice report.

Kyle Larson takes Xfinity pole for today’s OneMain Financial 200 at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

It’s the Kyle and Kyle show this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

On Friday, Kyle Busch grabbed the pole position for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism.

This morning, Kyle Larson won the pole for this afternoon’s OneMain Financial 200 (1 p.m. ET on FS1).

Larson took the top spot for the Xfinity race with a qualifying speed of 157.453 mph. He was the only driver to eclipse the 157 mph barrier.

Ryan Blaney was second-fastest in Xfinity qualifying (156.972 mph), followed by Daniel Suarez (156.917), Erik Jones (156.692) and Brennan Poole (156.270).

Sixth through 10th-place qualifiers were Matt Tifft (156.087), Austin Dillon (156.006), William Byron (155.642), Elliott Sadler (155.521) and Daniel Hemric (155.119).

Click here for the full Xfinity qualifying list.

Kyle Busch fastest in first of two Saturday Cup practices at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 3, 2017, 10:12 AM EDT

Kyle Busch continues to make a statement this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

After earning the pole Friday for Sunday’s AAA 400, Busch was fastest in Saturday’s first of two NASCAR Cup practices at the one-mile concrete oval.

Busch was the only driver over 158 mph, laying down a field-best lap of 158.040 mph.

Ryan Blaney continued to show speed, recording the second-fastest speed at 157.929 mph, followed by two-time Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. (157.874 mph).

Ten-time Dover winner Jimmie Johnson was fourth-fastest at 157.756 mph, and Kurt Busch was fifth-fastest at 157.708 mph.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sixth-fastest (157.673 mph).

Erik Jones, who was seventh-fastest (157.556), was the only driver involved in an incident during the session. Jones spun his No. 77 Toyota but did not make contact with anything and continued on.

Click here for the full practice session speed chart.

Matt Kenseth’s team loses pit stall selection at Dover

By Dustin LongJun 3, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Matt Kenseth‘s team lost its pit stall pick for Sunday’s Cup race at Dover International Speedway for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures, NASCAR stated Saturday morning. 

NASCAR also stated that the teams of Kenseth, Kasey Kahne and Kyle Larson would miss 15 minutes of practice time Saturday morning for multiple pre-qualifying inspection failures. NASCAR did not state how many failures each team had.

Kenseth, who won this race a year ago, qualified fourth and would have had a pick of one of the better pit stalls before the penalty. His team was left with the last available pit stall after the other 38 teams picked their pit stall.

 and on Facebook

 