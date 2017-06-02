Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Results from Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 Truck Series race at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

It was a day of firsts for Johnny Sauter Friday at Dover International Speedway.

He had never led even one lap, let alone win even once, at the Monster Mile.

Both of those dubious distinctions are no longer, as the Wisconsin native and defending 2016 Truck Series champion led 33 laps en route to his first career Truck triumph at Dover in the Bar Harbor 200.

GMS Racing teammate Kaz Grala, who skipped his high school graduation to compete in today’s race, finished second.

Truck Series driver standings after Bar Harbor 200 at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

Earning his first win of the season, defending Camping World Truck Series champ Johnny Sauter increased his lead in the series’ driver point standings.

Sauter now leads second-ranked Christopher Bell by 52 points. Bell was involved in a Stage 1 wreck in the race that ended his day early, leaving him with a season-worst 25th place finish. Even so, Bell was able to hold on to his second-place position.

Matt Crafton is third in the standings, seven points behind Bell and 59 markers behind Sauter.

Ben Rhodes is fourth, 76 points behind Sauter, and Chase Briscoe is fifth, 83 points back.

Brad Keselowski Racing crew chief faces suspension for wheel coming off

By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Rookie Chase Briscoe’s crew chief, front tire changer and front tire carrier each face the prospect of a four-race suspension after the left front tire rolled off during Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’

NASCAR called crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. to meet with series officials after the race.

Hillman said the team had no lug nuts attached to the left front when the jack was dropped, signifying for Briscoe to leave his pit stall, which was closest to pit exit.

“I think the (air) gun was in reverse,’’ Hillman said. “Being in the first stall … you don’t have a chance to stop on pit road and fix it. You’re hollering ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ When he stops, the tire came off.’’

Hillman understands the rule and what he likely will face.

“It’s a safety thing,’’ he said. “We’ll see what NASCAR has to say and work through it.’’

Any penalties are expected to be announced next week.

Should NASCAR enact the suspension, Hillman, the tire changer and tire carrier would miss races at Texas Motor Speedway (June 9), Gateway Motorsports Park (June 17), Iowa Speedway (June 23) and Kentucky Speedway (July 6). They’d be eligible to return for the July 19 race at Eldora Speedway.

Briscoe, who started on the pole, finished 12th for Brad Keselowski Racing.

Johnny Sauter earns first Truck win of season and first career triumph at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Veteran Johnny Sauter held off hard-charging rookie Kaz Grala to win Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

It was the first win of the season for the reigning Truck champion and the 14th of his career. It was first career win at the Monster Mile. He had never led a lap at the track until today.

Sauter also broke a streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes, and made it a 1-2 finish for GMS Racing.

“I’m so proud of everyone at GMS and the 1-2 finish,” said Sauter, who led 33 laps in the 200-lap event. “It’s just a great day, unbelievable after three second-place finishes to get a win.”

The 18-year-old Grala, who skipped his high school graduation to race today, showed the maturity of a veteran and crept closer to Sauter in the final laps but could not get close enough to make a pass for the win.

“We were close,” Grala said. “Overall, it was a solid day. These races are all about track position and clean air. This was a really good race car, glad we got another top-five and it was another good points day.”

Rookie Grant Enfinger bounced back from a wreck earlier in the race to finish third, followed by Ben Rhodes, who led a race-high 71 laps, and rookie Austin Cindric.

Sixth through 10th were Brandon Jones, Regan Smith, rookie Justin Haley, rookie Noah Gragson and Ryan Truex.

Truex won the first stage. Matt Crafton won the second stage, his first stage win of the season.

HOW SAUTER WON: After three straight runner-up finishes, Sauter had his doubts that he’d have a good truck today. But he used patience and veteran wiles to not only get to the front, but also to hold off teammate Kaz Grala.

WHO ELSE HAD A GOOD RACE: Grant Enfinger bounced back from an early wreck to finish third. Austin Cindric earned his best career finish with his fifth-place finish.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Christopher Bell came into the race second in the standings and had top-10 finishes in all prior races this season. He was in a three-truck wreck with nine laps to go in Stage 1 and his day was done. Bell finished 25th in the 32-truck field.

NOTABLE: Todd Gilliland’s Truck Series debut came to an end with 82 laps to go when he hit the wall and broke the suspension on his truck. He finished 20th. … Brad Keselowski Racing is facing some major penalties after Chase Briscoe left pit road late in the race and the left front tire fell off. According to the Truck Series rule book, “loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier for the lost wheel(s).”

QUOTE OF THE RACE: “There’s just some days when you wake up and don’t think it’s your day and don’t think things are clicking.” – Even so, Sauter still wound up winning the race.

WHAT’S NEXT: Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET, WinstarOnlineGaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch on his emotions: ‘I guess I should care less’

2 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Busch says don’t blame him for his emotional outbursts, including his angry mic drop after last weekend’s runner-up finish in the Coca-Cola 600.

Blame genetics.

Or maybe blame a higher power.

“Different people show their emotions in different ways,’’ Busch said Friday after winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway. “Unfortunately for me, mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know that it ever will be.

“I’m kind of learning that as the days go on. My son is 2 years old. I see where it came from. It’s genetics. I’m sorry. It’s just who I am. That’s what I was given. If there is anybody to blame, it’s probably the guy upstairs.

“I can probably get better and go to training and classes and everything else, but I don’t know. It is the way it is. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been blessed to be in the opportunity that I’m in. I’ve got great sponsors and partners that are with me, and they’ve stuck with me through a lot worse than what happened this week and that’s through relationships.

“Those people that are close to me, understand me and know me and know who I am outside the race track as a personable person, as a friend. That’s why I’m able to continue to have the relationships and that sponsorships that I do.’’

His success also makes it easier to overlook any warts with his attitude when things don’t go well on the track.

Such was the case last weekend. Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 on a fuel-mileage gamble. Dillon’s first career Cup win denied Busch his first victory of the season. Busch heads into Sunday’s AAA 400 on a 28-race winless streak. He’s never gone more than 35 starts between Cup wins since his first series victory in 2005.

The frustration over the Charlotte loss built as Busch headed to the media center after doing interviews on pit road.

“I sat in my car for a few seconds and kind of dwelled on the loss a little bit extra before the TV interview,’’ Busch said. “Then got to the media center, that time kind of grew and I realized what we missed out on. That was an opportunity to be able to win a Coke 600. Driving as hard as you do for 600 miles and passing (Martin Truex Jr.), I thought that was for the win.

“Then watching (Jimmie Johnson) run out of fuel and hearing (Austin Dillon) was in front of us. You were hoping that he would run out for your own sake, but he didn’t. There’s nothing to take from (Dillon’s) win.

“That’s a marquee event. I’ve won two of them (Indianapolis and Darlington) and that would have been the third and would have only left the Daytona 500.’’

The 2015 Cup champion also was frustrated because he saw his chances of sweeping Charlotte end after having won the All-Star Race the week before.

“There were a lot of things kind of riding on the line that meant a lot to me and would have been special to me,’’ said Busch, who has 38 career Cup victories, 87 career Xfinity wins and 48 Truck victories. “I guess I should care less about those sort of things and not show that sort of emotion.’’

