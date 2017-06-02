Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: My Home Track — Oregon’s Sunset Speedway

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

NASCAR America’s massive road trip — otherwise known as My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows — came to Oregon on Thursday for the series’ latest installment.

The Beaver State is home to the great city of Portland, the University of Oregon and, from the racing world, it’s home to NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Hershel McGriff and Sunset Speedway.

As an added bonus, check out Greg Biffle‘s ride around the quarter-mile dirt track in the town of Banks. See the video above.

 

Hulu to serve as primary sponsor for Jeffrey Earnhardt in 19 races

Photo courtesy of Hulu
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

Hulu announced Friday morning that it will sponsor the No. 33 car of Jeffrey Earnhardt for 19 Cup races this season, beginning with this weekend’s event at Dover International Speedway.

“We are looking forward to having this influx to get us to the next level,” said car owner Joe Falk, whose team is aligned with Richard Childress Racing.

Earnhardt is 37th in the driver points. His best finish is 26th in the Daytona 500.

The deal is for 19 races because that’s what the team had left available. In the other five races, Hulu will serve as an associate sponsor.

“Hulu is driving the next generation of TV, and Jeffrey Earnhardt represents the next generation of racing, so this is the perfect partnership to bring our brand to NASCAR fans,” said Patrizio Spagnoletto, Hulu’s Vice President of Subscriber Acquisition, in a statement “As a proud sponsor, we’re beyond excited to work with – and cheer for – Jeffrey and the entire #33 team.”

The Hulu with Live TV plan allows fans to stream NASCAR races, along with other major sports events, including the NBA Finals, Major League Baseball and Monday Night Football for $39.99 a month.

 and on Facebook

Truck teams racing as much for cash as checkered flag

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — The green flag will fly today for the Camping World Truck Series and some teams could be further in the red by the time the checkered flag waves.

A series that debuted with four demonstration races in 1994 sees its teams battle financial challenges while facing questions about a schedule that has veered from its grassroots beginning.

Brad Keselowski understands all too well what team owners face. He said his truck operation lost $1 million in the 2014 season and says that’s still the average for his organization, which has five victories since 2015.

“It’s a money loser,’’ Keselowski told NBC Sports. “Big time.’’

If an organization lost $1 million in a season (23 races this year), that would equate to losing more than $43,000 per race on average.

Red Horse Racing, which was in its 13th season in the series, suspended operations May 22 after struggling to find sponsorship. It made that move even though Timothy Peters was fifth in the points at the time.

Kyle Busch says it costs $3.2 million a year to run a full-season Truck team at Kyle Busch Motorsports and he has to put some of his own money into the operation. Keselowski says the cost is closer to $4.5 million to run a full-season Truck team, counting reinvested purse money and manufacturer support.

It is amid those challenge that former Truck owner Kevin Harvick recently suggested on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show that the series run at more short tracks — as it did in its early years — to help NASCAR reconnect with grassroots racing fans and give the series a stronger identity.

“I think it’s something that a lot of people want to say and haven’t said, but I think it’s definitely time to look at the grassroots sides of things, and I think the Truck series is a grassroots division,’’ Harvick said last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m not saying we need to take them from Daytona or Phoenix or some of these other places, but there are some places that they don’t need to be going.’’

On his radio show, he mentioned Dover — site of today’s race — as one of those places.

“They don’t want to show up on a Friday at Dover and watch these trucks drive around the race track because they’re going to show up on Sunday to watch the Cup cars,’’ Harvick said. “Take the trucks somewhere where everybody wants to see them, because there’s short tracks across the country that want to see them.’’

Busch likes the idea.

“I would definitely enjoy that model of going back to those race tracks,’’ he said. “Now again, how you accomplish that and how you get that done, that’s for people a hell of a lot smarter than me to figure out, but I would certainly enjoy seeing the Truck Series go back to Tucson, or even around here, go to Motor Mile, go to some of these short tracks that you can put 10, 15, 20,000 people in the stands for an exciting truck race because in all honesty, that’s the crowd count that you’re getting at a mile‑and‑a‑half anyways, so pack the place, make it look good, and put on a good show for the fans and go back to some of the roots of short track racing that these drivers are coming up from.’’

If NASCAR went to some smaller tracks, it might have to lower sanctioning fees and that could mean a smaller purse for teams.

“If we make less money, you’re digging our grave, so the sanctioning agreements can’t be for any less money, that’s for sure,’’ Busch said. “We actually need them to be for more. In order to cut our costs, we need to be able to make more money or compete for more money to race for more winnings. If you cut our winnings out, you might as well just say goodbye.’’

Keselowski said that even when Brad Keselowski Racing wins, it doesn’t cut the spending deficit in a weekend by much.

“If we win the race it is, at best, and this is at best, about 5 percent of what we spent (that weekend),’’ he said.

But Keselowski said that there is a way the finances could work for teams even if with smaller purses.

With more short tracks, Keselowski said, engines are not as great a factor and money can be saved there. Also, more short tracks would make aero development less important and that might be another area to save money.

“I’m a big believer you can’t cut your way to prosperity,’’ he said,“but you can make smart decisions.’’

The race is on to make those decisions before more teams end up like Red Horse Racing and are faced with leaving the sport.

 and on Facebook

Eight Cup teams, nine Xfinity teams penalized practice time at Dover

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

NASCAR announced that eight Cup and nine Xfinity teams will miss practice time today at Dover International Speedway for inspection issues last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cup teams that failed inspection before last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 twice and will be forced to miss 15 minutes of practice today are Kasey Kahne, Danica Patrick, Ty Dillon, Regan Smith, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Furniture Row Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones will each miss 15 minutes of practice because their cars were both late to inspection before last weekend’s 600.

In the Xfinity Series, Ryan Blaney will miss 30 minutes of practice after his team failed inspection before last weekend’s race five times.

Missing 15 minutes because their team was late to inspection before last weekend’s race will be Harrison Rhodes, Ross Chastain and Daniel Hemric.

Missing 15 minutes of practice because their team failed inspection three times before last weekend’s race will be Austin Dillon and Dakoda Armstrong.

Missing 15 minutes of practice because their team failed inspection twice before last weekend’s race will be Elliott Sadler, Blake Koch and Daniel Suarez.

Teams that will lose pit selection will be those of Dillon, Blaney and Armstrong.

 and on Facebook

 

Friday’s track schedule: Get ready for a busy day at Dover’s Monster Mile

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

You might call it the monster day at the Monster Mile. Today is the busiest and longest day of the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series has one practice and qualifying for Sunday’s main event race, the AAA 400, while the Xfinity Series has its final two practices in preparation for Saturday’s race.

And then there’s the Camping World Truck Series, which has qualifying and then holds the first race of the weekend, the Bar Harbor 200 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the day’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:30 – 10:25 a.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 2)

10:30 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

2:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (FS1)

3:40 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

3:50 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:00 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)