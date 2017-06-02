Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Kyle Larson leads opening Xfinity practice at Dover

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Larson was the fastest in Friday morning’s opening Xfinity practice at Dover International Speedway after a lap of 154.540 mph.

He was followed by Matt Tifft (154.361 mph), Ryan Blaney (154.030), Daniel Suarez (153.721) and Elliott Sadler (153.669).

Both Joey Gase and Spencer Gallagher went to a backup car after an accident late in the session.

Click here for practice report

Kyle Larson leads Cup practice at Dover

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Larson paced Cup practice Friday morning at Dover International Speedway, leading the field with a best lap of 159.915 mph. 

He was followed by defending race winner Matt Kenseth (159.603 mph), Kyle Busch (159.398), Martin Truex Jr. (159.208) and Kurt Busch (159.039).

Brad Keselowski (158.898) was sixth and followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (158.688), Ryan Blaney (158.625), Daniel Suarez (158.493) and Chase Elliott (158.437).

There were no incidents in the session.

Click here for Cup practice results

 and on Facebook

NFL provision prevents Dale Earnhardt Jr. from driving Philadelphia Eagles car at Pocono

1 Comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Dale Earnhardt Jr., a fervent Washington Redskins fan, won’t have to drive a Philadelphia Eagles car next weekend at Pocono Raceway after all.

The NFL is prohibiting it.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta issued statements Friday explaining why the paint scheme, which would highlight Axalta’s All-Pro Teachers program, could not be used.

An NFL provision states that club marks cannot be used in connection with the promotion or presentation of another sport. That forced the Axalta All-Pro Teachers logo to be removed from the paint scheme of the No. 88 car. Earnhardt will race with the traditional Axalta paint scheme at Pocono.

The Philadelphia Eagles issued a statement: “Having been reminded of the NFL’s policy, we understand and respect their point of view. While we are disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to increase the visibility of the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program through the Pocono 400 this year, we remain committed to supporting STEM curriculum and the educators who inspire our youth through our relationship with Axalta.”

Stated Axalta: “Without doubt, we are deeply disappointed that the Axalta All-Pro Teachers car will not run. As a primary sponsor of Dale Earnhardt Jr., we were thrilled about plans for him to drive a car that gave the Axalta All-Pro Teachers program and STEM education more visibility by promoting the program on the track. We remain steadfast in our commitment to teachers, STEM education, and our partnerships with Hendrick Motorsports, Dale Jr., and the Philadelphia Eagles.”

 and on Facebook

Hulu to serve as primary sponsor for Jeffrey Earnhardt in 19 races

Photo courtesy of Hulu
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Hulu announced Friday morning that it will sponsor the No. 33 car of Jeffrey Earnhardt for 19 Cup races this season, beginning with this weekend’s event at Dover International Speedway.

“We are looking forward to having this influx to get us to the next level,” said car owner Joe Falk, whose team is aligned with Richard Childress Racing.

Earnhardt is 37th in the driver points. His best finish is 26th in the Daytona 500.

The deal is for 19 races because that’s what the team had left available. In the other five races, Hulu will serve as an associate sponsor.

“Hulu is driving the next generation of TV, and Jeffrey Earnhardt represents the next generation of racing, so this is the perfect partnership to bring our brand to NASCAR fans,” said Patrizio Spagnoletto, Hulu’s Vice President of Subscriber Acquisition, in a statement “As a proud sponsor, we’re beyond excited to work with – and cheer for – Jeffrey and the entire #33 team.”

The Hulu with Live TV plan allows fans to stream NASCAR races, along with other major sports events, including the NBA Finals, Major League Baseball and Monday Night Football for $39.99 a month.

 and on Facebook

Truck teams racing as much for cash as checkered flag

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

DOVER, Del. — The green flag will fly today for the Camping World Truck Series and some teams could be further in the red by the time the checkered flag waves.

A series that debuted with four demonstration races in 1994 sees its teams battle financial challenges while facing questions about a schedule that has veered from its grassroots beginning.

Brad Keselowski understands all too well what team owners face. He said his truck operation lost $1 million in the 2014 season and says that’s still the average for his organization, which has five victories since 2015.

“It’s a money loser,’’ Keselowski told NBC Sports. “Big time.’’

If an organization lost $1 million in a season (23 races this year), that would equate to losing more than $43,000 per race on average.

Red Horse Racing, which was in its 13th season in the series, suspended operations May 22 after struggling to find sponsorship. It made that move even though Timothy Peters was fifth in the points at the time.

Kyle Busch says it costs $3.2 million a year to run a full-season Truck team at Kyle Busch Motorsports and he has to put some of his own money into the operation. Keselowski says the cost is closer to $4.5 million to run a full-season Truck team, counting reinvested purse money and manufacturer support.

It is amid those challenge that former Truck owner Kevin Harvick recently suggested on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show that the series run at more short tracks — as it did in its early years — to help NASCAR reconnect with grassroots racing fans and give the series a stronger identity.

“I think it’s something that a lot of people want to say and haven’t said, but I think it’s definitely time to look at the grassroots sides of things, and I think the Truck series is a grassroots division,’’ Harvick said last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m not saying we need to take them from Daytona or Phoenix or some of these other places, but there are some places that they don’t need to be going.’’

On his radio show, he mentioned Dover — site of today’s race — as one of those places.

“They don’t want to show up on a Friday at Dover and watch these trucks drive around the race track because they’re going to show up on Sunday to watch the Cup cars,’’ Harvick said. “Take the trucks somewhere where everybody wants to see them, because there’s short tracks across the country that want to see them.’’

Busch likes the idea.

“I would definitely enjoy that model of going back to those race tracks,’’ he said. “Now again, how you accomplish that and how you get that done, that’s for people a hell of a lot smarter than me to figure out.

“But I would certainly enjoy seeing the Truck Series go back to Tucson, or even around here, go to Motor Mile, go to some of these short tracks that you can put 10, 15, 20,000 people in the stands for an exciting truck race.

“Because in all honesty, that’s the crowd count that you’re getting at a mile‑and‑a‑half anyways, so pack the place, make it look good, and put on a good show for the fans and go back to some of the roots of short track racing that these drivers are coming up from.’’

If NASCAR went to some smaller tracks, it might have to lower sanctioning fees and that could mean a smaller purse for teams.

“If we make less money, you’re digging our grave, so the sanctioning agreements can’t be for any less money, that’s for sure,’’ Busch said. “We actually need them to be for more. In order to cut our costs, we need to be able to make more money or compete for more money to race for more winnings. If you cut our winnings out, you might as well just say goodbye.’’

Keselowski said that even when Brad Keselowski Racing wins, it doesn’t cut the spending deficit in a weekend by much.

“If we win the race it is, at best, and this is at best, about 5 percent of what we spent (that weekend),’’ he said.

But Keselowski said that there is a way the finances could work for teams even if with smaller purses.

With more short tracks, Keselowski said, engines are not as great a factor and money can be saved there. Also, more short tracks would make aero development less important and that might be another area to save money.

“I’m a big believer you can’t cut your way to prosperity,’’ he said,“but you can make smart decisions.’’

The race is on to make those decisions before more teams end up like Red Horse Racing and are faced with leaving the sport.

 and on Facebook