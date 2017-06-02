Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Johnny Sauter earns first Trucks win of season and first career triumph at Dover

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT

Veteran Johnny Sauter held off hard-charging rookie Kaz Grala to win Friday’s Bar Harbor 200 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway.

It was the first win of the season for last year’s Truck Series champion and the 14th of his career. In addition, it was not only the first time Sauter has led a lap at Dover, it also is his first career win at the Monster Mile.

In addition, Sauter broke a streak of three consecutive runner-up finishes, and made it a 1-2 finish for GMS Racing.

The 18-year-old Grala, whose high school graduation was today, showed the maturity of a veteran and slowly crept closer and closer to Sauter in the final laps but could not get close enough to make one last try to pass for the win.

Rookie Grant Enfinger bounced back from a wreck in the race to finish third, followed by Ben Rhodes and another rookie, Austin Cindric (his best career finish).

Sixth through 10th were Brandon Jones, Regan Smith, rookie Justin Haley, rookie Noah Gragson and Ryan Truex.

We’ll have more information including full results and updated driver standings shortly. Please check back soon.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Kyle Busch on his emotions: ‘I guess I should care less’

1 Comment
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2017, 6:57 PM EDT

DOVER, Del. — Kyle Busch says don’t blame him for his emotional outbursts, including his angry mic drop after last weekend’s runner-up finish in the Coca-Cola 600.

Blame genetics.

Or maybe blame a higher power.

“Different people show their emotions in different ways,’’ Busch said Friday after winning the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover International Speedway. “Unfortunately for me, mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know that it ever will be.

“I’m kind of learning that as the days go on. My son is 2 years old. I see where it came from. It’s genetics. I’m sorry. It’s just who I am. That’s what I was given. If there is anybody to blame, it’s probably the guy upstairs.

“I can probably get better and go to training and classes and everything else, but I don’t know. It is the way it is. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been blessed to be in the opportunity that I’m in. I’ve got great sponsors and partners that are with me, and they’ve stuck with me through a lot worse than what happened this week and that’s through relationships.

“Those people that are close to me, understand me and know me and know who I am outside the race track as a personable person, as a friend. That’s why I’m able to continue to have the relationships and that sponsorships that I do.’’

His success also makes it easier to overlook any warts with his attitude when things don’t go well on the track.

Such was the case last weekend. Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 on a fuel-mileage gamble. Dillon’s first career Cup win denied Busch his first victory of the season. Busch heads into Sunday’s AAA 400 on a 28-race winless streak. He’s never gone more than 35 starts between Cup wins since his first series victory in 2005.

The frustration over the Charlotte loss built as Busch headed to the media center after doing interviews on pit road.

“I sat in my car for a few seconds and kind of dwelled on the loss a little bit extra before the TV interview,’’ Busch said. “Then got to the media center, that time kind of grew and I realized what we missed out on. That was an opportunity to be able to win a Coke 600. Driving as hard as you do for 600 miles and passing (Martin Truex Jr.), I thought that was for the win.

“Then watching (Jimmie Johnson) run out of fuel and hearing (Austin Dillon) was in front of us. You were hoping that he would run out for your own sake, but he didn’t. There’s nothing to take from (Dillon’s) win.

“That’s a marquee event. I’ve won two of them (Indianapolis and Darlington) and that would have been the third and would have only left the Daytona 500.’’

The 2015 Cup champion also was frustrated because he saw his chances of sweeping Charlotte end after having won the All-Star Race the week before.

“There were a lot of things kind of riding on the line that meant a lot to me and would have been special to me,’’ said Busch, who has 38 career Cup victories, 87 career Xfinity wins and 48 Truck victories. “I guess I should care less about those sort of things and not show that sort of emotion.’’

 and on Facebook

Kyle Busch wins first pole since 2016; could first win since then be next?

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

For the first time in his NASCAR Cup career, Kyle Busch on Friday captured his first pole during qualifying at Dover International Speedway.

He’ll start Sunday’s AAA 400 from the top spot (158.954 mph) , with Martin Truex Jr. alongside (158.877 mph, his second front row start of 2017).

Busch has 11 wins at Dover over NASCAR’s all three major series, including two in the NASCAR Cup ranks.

Busch’s last pole – not to mention his last win – came at Indianapolis last summer for the Brickyard 400.

Could lightning strike again for him this Sunday?

“It feels great to beat that 78 (Truex),” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “To sit on the pole here means a little bit for us, a good pit selection for Sunday and, most importantly, gives us the track position right off the bat.”

Daniel Suarez qualified a surprisingly strong third (158.346), followed by Matt Kenseth (158.221, won this race last year) and Kyle Larson (158.179).

Click here for the full qualifying results.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Logano struggles in qualifying for second straight race, will start 26th at Dover

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Joey Logano is used to qualifying on the front row – or in the top 12 at the very least.

Thirteen races into the season, Logano has one pole (Phoenix), one outside pole (Kansas), and seven top-12 starting spots.

Something Logano is definitely not used to is qualifying 26th, but that’s where he’ll start in Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Logano made two attempts in Friday’s first round of qualifying, but still wound up being bumped at the end of the session – relegating him to start Sunday’s race on the outside of Row 13.

It was Logano’s second-worst qualifying effort at Dover; his worst was a 33rd qualifying spot in the fall 2011 race.

It’s also his second-worst qualifying effort of 2017, with his worst being 35th at Fontana. He qualified 23rd last week at Charlotte.

When asked by Fox Sports 1 if the problem was related to balance, speed or comfort, Logano replied “All of the above.

“We got loose in the first run in (turns) 3 and 4 and chased it up the racetrack and over-adjusted it a little bit. We got tight two-thirds in the second run and I lost too much speed there.”

So what is the problem?

“We’re lacking speed right now, and I don’t understand completely why,” Logano said. “A lot of different theories, I guess. We’ve lacked speed the last few weeks. So we’ve got some work to do.

“We’ll figure it out. We’re a strong team and we’ve fought back before. We’ll have to fight back this weekend, but we have to fight back in the bigger picture.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Chase Elliott hopes June will make him forget tough month of May

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

It’s been a rough month for Chase Elliott.

From Richmond to last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Elliott has finished no higher than 24th in the last four points races:

Richmond: Finished 24th (due primarily to an uncontrolled tire late in the race).

Talladega: Finished 30th (involved in the big one, climbed the wall in the wreck).

Kansas: Finished 29th (contact with Michael McDowell on pit road early in the race, never was able to recover).

Charlotte: Finished 38th (ran into oil and debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s car, and was then wrecked from behind by Brad Keselowski, who couldn’t stop fast enough).

During that time, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has dropped from second place heading into Richmond to seventh in the points after Charlotte.

“I don’t know that I have had an entire month be quite as rough as May has,” Elliott said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “I definitely have had things like that happen over time, but I just don’t know that it’s all been back-to-back to back like it seems like it has been here lately.

“I don’t like using the term ‘bad luck,’ but I guess some of it has been, so to speak. I’m not real sure what you call it, but the big thing for us is you got to keep trying to stay high on what you have going on, try to run well.”

The only saving grace for Elliott during that whole time was earning the fan vote that got him into the Monster Energy All-Star Race, where he finished seventh.

But then, that was a non-points race, so it doesn’t count in the big picture of the 36-race NASCAR Cup season.

However, there’s positive news heading into this weekend: Elliott finished third in both Cup races at Dover last year.

To say he’s been looking forward to this race is an understatement.

“It was a rough whole month of May really for us,” Elliott said. “We are happy to see June here and just kind of a shot to try to improve and get some good solid finishes if nothing else or really just finish would be good.

“That is our goal this weekend to try not to have anything stupid happen, finish and hopefully just try to move on down the road and try to get some just solid days, just good experience, execution and just exercise all the parts of the race that you have to do to run well and compete to win.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammate and seven-time NASCAR Cup champ Jimmie Johnson can relate to the frustration Elliott has gone through recently.

“There are certain racing things that drivers and teams look at to see if maybe we could control that,” Johnson said of Elliott. “What happened to him in the 600 was definitely one of those scenarios.

“And he opened the season so strong and was carrying the banner for Hendrick Motorsports. He and I haven’t had any deep conversations on it other than man, that’s bad luck. And I expect he and the No. 24 team to rally back and be up front and winning; hopefully winning their first race very soon.”

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski