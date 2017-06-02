Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Friday’s track schedule: Get ready for a busy day at Dover’s Monster Mile

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

You might call it the monster day at the Monster Mile. Today is the busiest and longest day of the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series has one practice and qualifying for Sunday’s main event race, the AAA 400, while the Xfinity Series has its final two practices in preparation for Saturday’s race.

And then there’s the Camping World Truck Series, which has qualifying and then holds the first race of the weekend, the Bar Harbor 200 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the day’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:30 – 10:25 a.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 2)

10:30 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

2:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (FS1)

3:40 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

3:50 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:00 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Is a fuel-mileage win more luck or skill?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT

One of the most difficult ways to win — or lose — a NASCAR Cup race is when a driver’s car is running low on fuel.

Does the driver give up track position to pit and get enough go-go juice to reach victory lane, or does he gamble, hoping he has enough left in the tank — when just as often there isn’t enough.

Austin Dillon saved fuel in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and won his first career NASCAR Cup race. Jimmie Johnson, who looked like he’d win at Charlotte, gambled and ran out of fuel with two laps left. That’s a perfect example of the dichotomy of a fuel mileage race and result.

But Dillon’s fuel mileage win has sparked a debate in the NASCAR community. On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe explained why it’s ridiculous to call the win luck.

And Jarrett’s and Labbe’s thoughts could very well prove true again on Sunday in Dover, where fuel mileage races are a frequent occurrence.

Click on the video above.

 

 

NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson’s Dover dominance is unmatched

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

If Charlotte Motor Speedway is unofficially nicknamed “the house that Jimmie built,” then what is the appropriate nickname for Dover International Speedway?

How about “the mansion that Jimmie built”? After all, of the 82 NASCAR Cup wins the seven-time champion has earned, 10 of those have come at Dover — the most wins by Johnson at any track.

While Johnson’s 10 wins have come in 30 career starts at the high-banked, one-mile concrete track, he’s struggled in his last three starts there, finishing 41st, 25th and seventh.

In a special segment on Thursday’s NASCAR America, Johnson told the story of why he feels Dover makes him feel most at home in his own words — and what makes the Monster Mile so special to him.

 

 

 

NASCAR America: Will Chase Elliott finally get his first Cup win at Dover?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

It’s become a regular question: Is this the race and track where Chase Elliott will finally earn his first career NASCAR Cup win?

The question is being asked again heading into Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

The gang at NASCAR America on Thursday feels Elliott may indeed have the strongest chance yet to earn his first Cup winner’s trophy, particularly after finishing third in both of last year’s races at Dover. 

NASCAR America: Slugger Labbe’s biggest regret is not taking Austin Dillon to victory lane

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

Just six days after he chose to part ways with Richard Childress Racing, Slugger Labbe watched as the driver he had been crew chief for, Austin Dillon, won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Labbe joined NASCAR America on Thursday’s edition and said he was “overcome with joy” after Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup win.

But Dillon’s win was bittersweet for Labbe, who said his biggest regret of working with Dillon was never being able to take the No. 3 car to victory lane.

Check out the above video to hear Labbe’s thoughts about what was a very special win.

 

 