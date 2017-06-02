Friday’s track schedule: Get ready for a busy day at Dover’s Monster Mile

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

You might call it the monster day at the Monster Mile. Today is the busiest and longest day of the race weekend at Dover International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series has one practice and qualifying for Sunday’s main event race, the AAA 400, while the Xfinity Series has its final two practices in preparation for Saturday’s race.

And then there’s the Camping World Truck Series, which has qualifying and then holds the first race of the weekend, the Bar Harbor 200 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the day’s full schedule (all times are Eastern):

6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 a.m. – Truck garage opens

9:30 – 10:25 a.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 2)

10:30 – 11:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2, Motor Racing Network)

1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

2:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying; multi-truck/three rounds (FS1)

3:40 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

3:50 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:00 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

5:30 p.m. – Bar Harbor 200; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)