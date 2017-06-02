Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
First-timers on Truck Series front row at Dover: Briscoe on Pole, Truex alongside

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Chase Briscoe had some extra motivation in winning his first career pole in the Camping World Truck Series. His grandfather underwent open-heart surgery Friday, and Briscoe dedicated his performance at Dover International Speedway to him.

“It’s huge,” Briscoe told Fox Sports 1 of winning the pole (156.474 mph) for this afternoon’s Bar Harbor 200, which starts around 5:30 p.m. ET. “It’s pretty special with everything going on with my grandpa right now. I’m sure when he wakes up, he’s going to be pretty excited.”

It will be a green front row, so to speak. Not only is it Briscoe’s first career Truck pole, Ryan Truex earned the highest starting spot of his career, earning the outside pole (156.420 mph).

Christopher Bell was third-fastest (156.352), Austin Cindric (156.094) and Jesse Little (155.918).

Click here for the full Truck qualifying results.

Kyle Busch wins first pole since Indy 2016, could first win since then be next?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EDT

For the first time in his NASCAR Cup career, Kyle Busch on Friday captured his first pole during qualifying at Dover International Speedway.

He’ll start Sunday’s AAA 400 from the top spot (158.954 mph) , with Martin Truex Jr. alongside (158.877 mph, his second front row start of 2017).

Busch has 11 wins at Dover over NASCAR’s all three major series, including two in the NASCAR Cup ranks.

Busch’s last pole – not to mention his last win – came at Indianapolis last summer for the Brickyard 400.

Could lightning strike again for him this Sunday?

“It feels great to beat that 78 (Truex),” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “To sit on the pole here means a little bit for us, a good pit selection for Sunday and, most importantly, gives us the track position right off the bat.”

Daniel Suarez qualified a surprisingly strong third (158.346), followed by Matt Kenseth (158.221, won this race last year) and Kyle Larson (158.179).

Click here for the full qualifying results.

Logano struggles in qualifying for second straight race, will start 26th at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT

Joey Logano is used to qualifying on the front row – or in the top 12 at the very least.

Thirteen races into the season, Logano has one pole (Phoenix), one outside pole (Kansas), and seven top-12 starting spots.

Something Logano is definitely not used to is qualifying 26th, but that’s where he’ll start in Sunday’s AAA 400 at Dover International Speedway.

Logano made two attempts in Friday’s first round of qualifying, but still wound up being bumped at the end of the session – relegating him to start Sunday’s race on the outside of Row 13.

It was Logano’s second-worst qualifying effort at Dover; his worst was a 33rd qualifying spot in the fall 2011 race.

It’s also his second-worst qualifying effort of 2017, with his worst being 35th at Fontana. He qualified 23rd last week at Charlotte.

When asked by Fox Sports 1 if the problem was related to balance, speed or comfort, Logano replied “All of the above.

“We got loose in the first run in (turns) 3 and 4 and chased it up the racetrack and over-adjusted it a little bit. We got tight two-thirds in the second run and I lost too much speed there.”

So what is the problem?

“We’re lacking speed right now, and I don’t understand completely why,” Logano said. “A lot of different theories, I guess. We’ve lacked speed the last few weeks. So we’ve got some work to do.

“We’ll figure it out. We’re a strong team and we’ve fought back before. We’ll have to fight back this weekend, but we have to fight back in the bigger picture.”

Chase Elliott hopes June will make him forget tough month of May

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

It’s been a rough month for Chase Elliott.

From Richmond to last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, Elliott has finished no higher than 24th in the last four points races:

Richmond: Finished 24th (due primarily to an uncontrolled tire late in the race).

Talladega: Finished 30th (involved in the big one, climbed the wall in the wreck).

Kansas: Finished 29th (contact with Michael McDowell on pit road early in the race, never was able to recover).

Charlotte: Finished 38th (ran into oil and debris from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s car, and was then wrecked from behind by Brad Keselowski, who couldn’t stop fast enough).

During that time, the driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has dropped from second place heading into Richmond to seventh in the points after Charlotte.

“I don’t know that I have had an entire month be quite as rough as May has,” Elliott said Friday at Dover International Speedway. “I definitely have had things like that happen over time, but I just don’t know that it’s all been back-to-back to back like it seems like it has been here lately.

“I don’t like using the term ‘bad luck,’ but I guess some of it has been, so to speak. I’m not real sure what you call it, but the big thing for us is you got to keep trying to stay high on what you have going on, try to run well.”

The only saving grace for Elliott during that whole time was earning the fan vote that got him into the Monster Energy All-Star Race, where he finished seventh.

But then, that was a non-points race, so it doesn’t count in the big picture of the 36-race NASCAR Cup season.

However, there’s positive news heading into this weekend: Elliott finished third in both Cup races at Dover last year.

To say he’s been looking forward to this race is an understatement.

“It was a rough whole month of May really for us,” Elliott said. “We are happy to see June here and just kind of a shot to try to improve and get some good solid finishes if nothing else or really just finish would be good.

“That is our goal this weekend to try not to have anything stupid happen, finish and hopefully just try to move on down the road and try to get some just solid days, just good experience, execution and just exercise all the parts of the race that you have to do to run well and compete to win.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammate and seven-time NASCAR Cup champ Jimmie Johnson can relate to the frustration Elliott has gone through recently.

“There are certain racing things that drivers and teams look at to see if maybe we could control that,” Johnson said of Elliott. “What happened to him in the 600 was definitely one of those scenarios.

“And he opened the season so strong and was carrying the banner for Hendrick Motorsports. He and I haven’t had any deep conversations on it other than man, that’s bad luck. And I expect he and the No. 24 team to rally back and be up front and winning; hopefully winning their first race very soon.”

 

Blaney tops Larson for fastest speed in 2nd Xfinity practice at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 2, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT

Kyle Larson was the fastest in Friday’s first Cup and Xfinity practices Friday at Dover International Speedway. But that was not the case in the day’s second and final Xfinity practice.

Ryan Blaney was fastest in the last Xfinity practice, clocking a field-best speed of 152.517 mph. But Larson wasn’t far behind, with a speed of 152.033 mph.

Cole Custer was third-fastest (151.912 mph), followed by Daniel Hemric (151.675) and William Byron (151.598).

Click here for the full results from the second Xfinity practice session.

