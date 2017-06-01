Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN to televise new MMA league bout after Daytona Xfinity race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

The Professional Fighters League will be part of the Coke Zero 400 Weekend, Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group officials announced Thursday.

Following the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the PFL will put on a four-bout MMA card in the UNOH Fanzone on June 30.

The PFL will make its official debut in January 2018, but the Daytona weekend will serve as a chance to showcase some of the series’ top fighters.

“In this first-of-its-kind partnership, the Professional Fighters League inaugural event at Daytona will bring fans of MMA and stock car racing together – both of whom thrive on intensity and high-stakes competition,” said Carlos Silva, President, Event Production and Business Operations, Professional Fighters League. “This is the first in a series of innovative and groundbreaking league initiatives from the Professional Fighters League, and we’re proud to kick it all off at one of racing’s most iconic venues.”

NBCSN will televise both the Xfinity race, as well as the two-hour PFL fight card. Fans that buy tickets for the Xfinity race will be able to attend the fight.

“Partnering with Professional Fighters League and NBC Sports brings added entertainment to the already busy Coke Zero 400 Weekend,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Race fans have a contagious passion and dedication to the sport of NASCAR, and we are looking forward to bringing them the excitement, thrill, and talent of professional MMA at the renowned Daytona International Speedway.”

Three bouts on the June 30 card will be three rounds in length, as well as one five-round main event. The eight fighters competing at Daytona will be among the first fighters signed to compete in the inaugural 2018 Professional Fighters League season.

The matchups are:

* Jon Fitch (29-7-1) vs. Brian Foster(26-9) – 170 lb Welterweight Main Event (For the 2018 #1 seed)
• Smealinho Rama (10-2) vs. Ronny Markes (16-4) – 205 lb. Light Heavyweight Bout
• Joao Zeferino (21-8) vs. Herman Terrrado (14-3-1) – 170 lb. Welterweight Bout
• Jason High (19-5) vs. Caros Fodor (11-5) – 155 lb. Lightweight Bout

Check out JR Motorsports’ funny troll of Kyle Busch’s Coke 600 interview

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Kyle Busch’s post-race interview after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 drew the ire of a lot of NASCAR fans, particularly with the way Busch dropped his microphone after a brief and abrupt answer.

But Busch’s reply didn’t end there.

Rather, it got the creative minds at JR Motorsports thinking and they came up with a humorous video that essentially trolled Busch’s response.

Check out “We Are Not Surprised By Anything” from JRM 360 below:

 

Noah Gragson once again fastest in Truck practice at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Just like he did in the first practice earlier in the afternoon, Noah Gragson was fastest in Thursday’s second and final Camping World Truck Series practice at Dover International Speedway.

Gragson’s effort in the final session was even faster than the first, clocking a top speed of 156.979 mph.

Christopher Bell was next (156.020) and followed by Johnny Sauter (155.682), Austin Cindric (155.669) and Jesse Little (155.595).

There was one incident of note. With about 10 minutes left in the session, Jordan Anderson lost control of his truck coming out of Turn 4 and slid down the frontstretch before making contact with the inside wall. Anderson’s truck sustained only minor damage.

Click here for practice speeds

 

NASCAR America live 5:30 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch at Dover, Coca-Cola 600 wrap

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET. Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford, Connecticut studio and will be joined by Slugger Labbe, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • After racing 600 miles at Charlotte, the Cup Series heads to one of the toughest tracks on the schedule – Dover International Speedway. Plus, Marty Snider caught up with crew chief Adam Stevens to discuss final preparations he and Kyle Busch are making ahead of this weekend’s race.
  • We reflect on the Coca-Cola 600 one last time as former crew chief Slugger Labbe joins the show today. We’ll hear his reaction to Austin Dillon’s breakthrough win and the words exchanged between himself and his former teammates.
  • We’ll re-visit the Dover duel between Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson and discuss what “racing clean” really means.
  • My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to Oregon. We’ll tell the story of NASCAR great Hershel McGriff, who re-defined the term longevity. We’ll also visit Sunset Speedway, a short track which has special meaning for a family of racers. We’ll also see which longtime Cup Series star liked to sling dirt there in his spare time.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Noah Gragson fastest in first of two Truck practices today at Dover

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

Noah Gragson was the only driver to exceed 156 mph in the first of two scheduled Camping World Truck Series practices this afternoon at Dover International Speedway.

Gragson was the fastest of the 24 trucks that took to the one-mile Monster Mile, clocking a best lap of 156.209 mph.

Ben Rhodes was second-fastest (155.891 mph), followed by Austin Cindric (154.123), Matt Crafton (153.945) and Cody Coughlin (153.656).

Sixth through 10th-fastest were Chase Briscoe (153.126), Parker Kligerman (152.575), Christopher Bell (152.517), Todd Gilliland (152.433) and Johnny Sauter (152.336).

Today’s second practice will be from 4 to 4:55 p.m. ET. Like the first session, the second one will not be televised.

Click here to find out how today’s first practice played out.

 

