NBCSN to televise new MMA league bout after Daytona Xfinity race

The Professional Fighters League will be part of the Coke Zero 400 Weekend, Daytona International Speedway and NBC Sports Group officials announced Thursday.

Following the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the PFL will put on a four-bout MMA card in the UNOH Fanzone on June 30.

The PFL will make its official debut in January 2018, but the Daytona weekend will serve as a chance to showcase some of the series’ top fighters.

“In this first-of-its-kind partnership, the Professional Fighters League inaugural event at Daytona will bring fans of MMA and stock car racing together – both of whom thrive on intensity and high-stakes competition,” said Carlos Silva, President, Event Production and Business Operations, Professional Fighters League. “This is the first in a series of innovative and groundbreaking league initiatives from the Professional Fighters League, and we’re proud to kick it all off at one of racing’s most iconic venues.”

NBCSN will televise both the Xfinity race, as well as the two-hour PFL fight card. Fans that buy tickets for the Xfinity race will be able to attend the fight.

“Partnering with Professional Fighters League and NBC Sports brings added entertainment to the already busy Coke Zero 400 Weekend,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Race fans have a contagious passion and dedication to the sport of NASCAR, and we are looking forward to bringing them the excitement, thrill, and talent of professional MMA at the renowned Daytona International Speedway.”

Three bouts on the June 30 card will be three rounds in length, as well as one five-round main event. The eight fighters competing at Daytona will be among the first fighters signed to compete in the inaugural 2018 Professional Fighters League season.

The matchups are:

* Jon Fitch (29-7-1) vs. Brian Foster(26-9) – 170 lb Welterweight Main Event (For the 2018 #1 seed)

• Smealinho Rama (10-2) vs. Ronny Markes (16-4) – 205 lb. Light Heavyweight Bout

• Joao Zeferino (21-8) vs. Herman Terrrado (14-3-1) – 170 lb. Welterweight Bout

• Jason High (19-5) vs. Caros Fodor (11-5) – 155 lb. Lightweight Bout

