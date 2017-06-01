NASCAR America: Will Chase Elliott finally get his first Cup win at Dover?

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

One of the most difficult ways to win — or lose — a NASCAR Cup race is when a driver’s car is running low on fuel.

Does the driver give up track position to pit and get enough go-go juice to reach victory lane, or does he gamble, hoping he has enough left in the tank — when just as often there isn’t enough.

Austin Dillon saved fuel in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and won his first career NASCAR Cup race. Jimmie Johnson, who looked like he’d win at Charlotte, gambled and ran out of fuel with two laps left. That’s a perfect example of the dichotomy of a fuel mileage race and result.

But Dillon’s fuel mileage win has sparked a debate in the NASCAR community. On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe explained why it’s ridiculous to call the win luck.

And Jarrett’s and Labbe’s thoughts could very well prove true again on Sunday in Dover, where fuel mileage races are a frequent occurrence.

