NASCAR America: When will Joe Gibbs Racing break winless streak?

Look at all the major teams in NASCAR Cup and there’s one glaring omission: Joe Gibbs Racing still has yet to win a race in 2017.

It’s not for lack of trying, but it’s still hard to believe that Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth or rookie Daniel Suarez have yet to reach victory lane.

Meanwhile, fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., has reached victory lane twice this season in essentially the same equipment JGR has through Furniture Row Racing’s technical alliance with the Gibbs’ camp.

Given that Kenseth won last year’s spring race at Dover, and Busch is up to fifth in the standings, we’ll ask the same question we’ve asked at least 10 times this season: Will a JGR driver finally capitalize and take the checkered flag Sunday at Dover?