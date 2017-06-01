NASCAR America: Slugger Labbe’s biggest regret is not taking Austin Dillon to victory lane

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Just six days after he chose to part ways with Richard Childress Racing, Slugger Labbe watched as the driver he had been crew chief for, Austin Dillon, won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Labbe joined NASCAR America on Thursday’s edition and said he was “overcome with joy” after Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup win.

But Dillon’s win was bittersweet for Labbe, who said his biggest regret of working with Dillon was never being able to take the No. 3 car to victory lane.

Check out the above video to hear Labbe’s thoughts about what was a very special win.