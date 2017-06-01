NASCAR America live 5:30 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch at Dover, Coca-Cola 600 wrap

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET. Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford, Connecticut studio and will be joined by Slugger Labbe, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

After racing 600 miles at Charlotte, the Cup Series heads to one of the toughest tracks on the schedule – Dover International Speedway. Plus, Marty Snider caught up with crew chief Adam Stevens to discuss final preparations he and Kyle Busch are making ahead of this weekend’s race.

We reflect on the Coca-Cola 600 one last time as former crew chief Slugger Labbe joins the show today. We’ll hear his reaction to Austin Dillon ’s breakthrough win and the words exchanged between himself and his former teammates.

We’ll re-visit the Dover duel between Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson and discuss what “racing clean” really means.

My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to Oregon. We’ll tell the story of NASCAR great Hershel McGriff, who re-defined the term longevity. We’ll also visit Sunset Speedway, a short track which has special meaning for a family of racers. We’ll also see which longtime Cup Series star liked to sling dirt there in his spare time.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.