NASCAR America: Kyle Busch’s crew chief says there’s frustration building

Kyle Busch made headlines with his reaction to not winning and finishing runner-up in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 — dropped microphone and all.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Adam Stevens — Busch’s crew chief — talked about the outburst, the overall frustration of neither Busch nor any other Joe Gibbs Racing driver having yet to win a race this season, as well as how Busch, Stevens and the team are looking forward to this weekend at Dover.
The frustration is particularly hard on Busch, who won the 2015 NASCAR Cup championship, but has not won a Cup race (the All-Star Race not included) since last July’s Brickyard 400 — a 27-race winless streak.
“I think there’s definitely some frustration building, you want to win,” Stevens said. “We can take solace in that you know it’s only going to be a matter of time, but you have to get there.”
Following the grueling Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this past Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile this Sunday.
The one-mile racing surface is deceiving. Fans may think it’s an easy track to race upon, but in reality, it’s one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. And much like Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover is also one of the hardest tracks to reach pit road without getting into a tangle with another driver.
‘This is a great roller coaster ride,” Jarrett said.
Slugger Labbe and Dale Jarrett explain what challenges Dover poses for the drivers.
Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET. Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford, Connecticut studio and will be joined by Slugger Labbe, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan at NBC Charlotte.
On today’s show:
After racing 600 miles at Charlotte, the Cup Series heads to one of the toughest tracks on the schedule – Dover International Speedway. Plus, Marty Snider caught up with crew chief Adam Stevens to discuss final preparations he and Kyle Busch are making ahead of this weekend’s race.
We reflect on the Coca-Cola 600 one last time as former crew chief Slugger Labbe joins the show today. We’ll hear his reaction to Austin Dillon’s breakthrough win and the words exchanged between himself and his former teammates.
My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to Oregon. We’ll tell the story of NASCAR great Hershel McGriff, who re-defined the term longevity. We’ll also visit Sunset Speedway, a short track which has special meaning for a family of racers. We’ll also see which longtime Cup Series star liked to sling dirt there in his spare time.