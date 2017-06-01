NASCAR America: Kyle Busch’s crew chief says there’s frustration building

Kyle Busch made headlines with his reaction to not winning and finishing runner-up in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 — dropped microphone and all.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Adam Stevens — Busch’s crew chief — talked about the outburst, the overall frustration of neither Busch nor any other Joe Gibbs Racing driver having yet to win a race this season, as well as how Busch, Stevens and the team are looking forward to this weekend at Dover.

The frustration is particularly hard on Busch, who won the 2015 NASCAR Cup championship, but has not won a Cup race (the All-Star Race not included) since last July’s Brickyard 400 — a 27-race winless streak.

“I think there’s definitely some frustration building, you want to win,” Stevens said. “We can take solace in that you know it’s only going to be a matter of time, but you have to get there.”