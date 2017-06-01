NASCAR America: Jimmie Johnson’s Dover dominance is unmatched

If Charlotte Motor Speedway is unofficially nicknamed “the house that Jimmie built,” then what is the appropriate nickname for Dover International Speedway?

How about “the mansion that Jimmie built”? After all, of the 82 NASCAR Cup wins the seven-time champion has earned, 10 of those have come at Dover — the most wins by Johnson at any track.

While Johnson’s 10 wins have come in 30 career starts at the high-banked, one-mile concrete track, he’s struggled in his last three starts there, finishing 41st, 25th and seventh.

In a special segment on Thursday’s NASCAR America, Johnson told the story of why he feels Dover makes him feel most at home in his own words — and what makes the Monster Mile so special to him.