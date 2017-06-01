NASCAR America: Is a fuel-mileage win more luck or skill?

One of the most difficult ways to win — or lose — a NASCAR Cup race is when a driver’s car is running low on fuel.
Does the driver give up track position to pit and get enough go-go juice to reach victory lane, or does he gamble, hoping he has enough left in the tank — when just as often there isn’t enough.
Austin Dillon saved fuel in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and won his first career NASCAR Cup race. Jimmie Johnson, who looked like he’d win at Charlotte, gambled and ran out of fuel with two laps left. That’s a perfect example of the dichotomy of a fuel mileage race and result.
But Dillon’s fuel mileage win has sparked a debate in the NASCAR community. On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe explained why it’s ridiculous to call the win luck.
And Jarrett’s and Labbe’s thoughts could very well prove true again on Sunday in Dover, where fuel mileage races are a frequent occurrence.
If Charlotte Motor Speedway is unofficially nicknamed “the house that Jimmie built,” then what is the appropriate nickname for Dover International Speedway?
How about “the mansion that Jimmie built”? After all, of the 82 NASCAR Cup wins the seven-time champion has earned, 10 of those have come at Dover — the most wins by Johnson at any track.
While Johnson’s 10 wins have come in 30 career starts at the high-banked, one-mile concrete track, he’s struggled in his last three starts there, finishing 41st, 25th and seventh.
In a special segment on Thursday’s NASCAR America, Johnson told the story of why he feels Dover makes him feel most at home in his own words — and what makes the Monster Mile so special to him.
It’s become a regular question: Is this the race and track where Chase Elliott will finally earn his first career NASCAR Cup win?
The question is being asked again heading into Sunday’s race at Dover International Speedway.
The gang at NASCAR America on Thursday feels Elliott may indeed have the strongest chance yet to earn his first Cup winner’s trophy, particularly after finishing third in both of last year’s races at Dover.
Just six days after he chose to part ways with Richard Childress Racing, Slugger Labbe watched as the driver he had been crew chief for, Austin Dillon, won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Labbe joined NASCAR America on Thursday’s edition and said he was “overcome with joy” after Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup win.
But Dillon’s win was bittersweet for Labbe, who said his biggest regret of working with Dillon was never being able to take the No. 3 car to victory lane.
Look at all the major teams in NASCAR Cup and there’s one glaring omission: Joe Gibbs Racing still has yet to win a race in 2017.
It’s not for lack of trying, but it’s still hard to believe that Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth or rookie Daniel Suarez have yet to reach victory lane.
Meanwhile, fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., has reached victory lane twice this season in essentially the same equipment JGR has through Furniture Row Racing’s technical alliance with the Gibbs’ camp.
Given that Kenseth won last year’s spring race at Dover, and Busch is up to fifth in the standings, we’ll ask the same question we’ve asked at least 10 times this season: Will a JGR driver finally capitalize and take the checkered flag Sunday at Dover?