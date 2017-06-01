Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: How to beat Dover’s Monster Mile (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 6:36 PM EDT

Following the grueling Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this past Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile this Sunday.

The one-mile racing surface is deceiving. Fans may think it’s an easy track to race upon, but in reality, it’s one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. And much like Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover is also one of the hardest tracks to reach pit road without getting into a tangle with another driver.

‘This is a great roller coaster ride,” Jarrett said.

Slugger Labbe and Dale Jarrett explain what challenges Dover poses for the drivers.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch’s crew chief says there’s frustration building

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

Kyle Busch made headlines with his reaction to not winning and finishing runner-up in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 — dropped microphone and all.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Adam Stevens — Busch’s crew chief — talked about the outburst, the overall frustration of neither Busch nor any other Joe Gibbs Racing driver having yet to win a race this season, as well as how Busch, Stevens and the team are looking forward to this weekend at Dover.

The frustration is particularly hard on Busch, who won the 2015 NASCAR Cup championship, but has not won a Cup race (the All-Star Race not included) since last July’s Brickyard 400 — a 27-race winless streak.

“I think there’s definitely some frustration building, you want to win,” Stevens said. “We can take solace in that you know it’s only going to be a matter of time, but you have to get there.”

Check out JR Motorsports’ funny troll of Kyle Busch’s Coke 600 interview

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Kyle Busch’s post-race interview after Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 drew the ire of a lot of NASCAR fans, particularly with the way Busch dropped his microphone after a brief and abrupt answer.

But Busch’s reply didn’t end there.

Rather, it got the creative minds at JR Motorsports thinking and they came up with a humorous video that essentially trolled Busch’s response.

Check out “We Are Not Surprised By Anything” from JRM 360 below:

 

Noah Gragson once again fastest in Truck practice at Dover

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Just like he did in the first practice earlier in the afternoon, Noah Gragson was fastest in Thursday’s second and final Camping World Truck Series practice at Dover International Speedway.

Gragson’s effort in the final session was even faster than the first, clocking a top speed of 156.979 mph.

Christopher Bell was next (156.020) and followed by Johnny Sauter (155.682), Austin Cindric (155.669) and Jesse Little (155.595).

There was one incident of note. With about 10 minutes left in the session, Jordan Anderson lost control of his truck coming out of Turn 4 and slid down the frontstretch before making contact with the inside wall. Anderson’s truck sustained only minor damage.

Click here for practice speeds

 

NASCAR America live 5:30 p.m. ET: Kyle Busch at Dover, Coca-Cola 600 wrap

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 1, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

Today’s edition of NASCAR America airs from 5:30 – 7 p.m. ET. Carolyn Manno hosts in our Stamford, Connecticut studio and will be joined by Slugger Labbe, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan at NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

  • After racing 600 miles at Charlotte, the Cup Series heads to one of the toughest tracks on the schedule – Dover International Speedway. Plus, Marty Snider caught up with crew chief Adam Stevens to discuss final preparations he and Kyle Busch are making ahead of this weekend’s race.
  • We reflect on the Coca-Cola 600 one last time as former crew chief Slugger Labbe joins the show today. We’ll hear his reaction to Austin Dillon’s breakthrough win and the words exchanged between himself and his former teammates.
  • We’ll re-visit the Dover duel between Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson and discuss what “racing clean” really means.
  • My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to Oregon. We’ll tell the story of NASCAR great Hershel McGriff, who re-defined the term longevity. We’ll also visit Sunset Speedway, a short track which has special meaning for a family of racers. We’ll also see which longtime Cup Series star liked to sling dirt there in his spare time.

