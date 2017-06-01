NASCAR America: Does Kyle Larson need to be more aggressive?

It has been one year since Kyle Larson lost in the closing laps to Matt Kenseth at Dover, site of this weekend’s race, as well.

Larson doesn’t have any regrets about his racing style, but could he stand to be a bit more aggressive at times, especially when it means the difference between winning and finishing second or third?

The gang at NASCAR America debated Larson’s aggressiveness — and whether he needs to be more so — on Thursday’s edition. Check out the video.