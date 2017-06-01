NASCAR America: Does Kyle Larson need to be more aggressive?

It has been one year since Kyle Larson lost in the closing laps to Matt Kenseth at Dover, site of this weekend’s race, as well.
Larson doesn’t have any regrets about his racing style, but could he stand to be a bit more aggressive at times, especially when it means the difference between winning and finishing second or third?
Just six days after he chose to part ways with Richard Childress Racing, Slugger Labbe watched as the driver he had been crew chief for, Austin Dillon, won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Labbe joined NASCAR America on Thursday’s edition and said he was “overcome with joy” after Dillon’s first career NASCAR Cup win.
But Dillon’s win was bittersweet for Labbe, who said his biggest regret of working with Dillon was never being able to take the No. 3 car to victory lane.
Look at all the major teams in NASCAR Cup and there’s one glaring omission: Joe Gibbs Racing still has yet to win a race in 2017.
It’s not for lack of trying, but it’s still hard to believe that Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth or rookie Daniel Suarez have yet to reach victory lane.
Meanwhile, fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr., has reached victory lane twice this season in essentially the same equipment JGR has through Furniture Row Racing’s technical alliance with the Gibbs’ camp.
Given that Kenseth won last year’s spring race at Dover, and Busch is up to fifth in the standings, we’ll ask the same question we’ve asked at least 10 times this season: Will a JGR driver finally capitalize and take the checkered flag Sunday at Dover?
Kyle Busch made headlines with his reaction to not winning and finishing runner-up in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 — dropped microphone and all.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Adam Stevens — Busch’s crew chief — talked about the outburst, the overall frustration of neither Busch nor any other Joe Gibbs Racing driver having yet to win a race this season, as well as how Busch, Stevens and the team are looking forward to this weekend at Dover.
The frustration is particularly hard on Busch, who won the 2015 NASCAR Cup championship, but has not won a Cup race (the All-Star Race not included) since last July’s Brickyard 400 — a 27-race winless streak.
“I think there’s definitely some frustration building, you want to win,” Stevens said. “We can take solace in that you know it’s only going to be a matter of time, but you have to get there.”
Following the grueling Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte this past Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Monster Mile this Sunday.
The one-mile racing surface is deceiving. Fans may think it’s an easy track to race upon, but in reality, it’s one of the toughest tracks on the schedule. And much like Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover is also one of the hardest tracks to reach pit road without getting into a tangle with another driver.
‘This is a great roller coaster ride,” Jarrett said.
Slugger Labbe and Dale Jarrett explain what challenges Dover poses for the drivers.
