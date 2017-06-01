NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Oklahoma

The next stop on NASCAR’s America’s “50 States in Shows” series is the state of Oklahoma.
The 46th state admitted to the Union, Oklahoma is home to current Camping World Truck Series driver and defending Rookie of the Year Christopher Bell. Earlier this year, Bell won the famous Chili Bowl Nationals, a sprint car event held in Tulsa.
It’s also home to Southern Oklahoma Speedway, which as the name suggests, the dirt track is located at the very southern edge of the state that looks like a frying pan.
Watch the video for the full look at the track.
In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, the key players in Austin Dillon‘s big win sat down with NBC Sports to share their thoughts on how it came to pass.
With images from Dillon’s first four years in the Cup Series interspersed throughout it, Dillon, owner Richard Childress and crew chief Justin Alexander relive the Coca-Cola 600 and Dillon’s journey to winning in the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet.
The win came at a track Dillon raced on as a teenager in a Bandolero that had the No. 3 on it, a number that has been in the Childress family for decades.
Watch the video above for the full look back at Dillon’s win.
Bobby Labonte might be gone from the NASCAR Cup Series, but he’s not done making NASCAR history.
The 2000 Cup Series champion and a NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee, Labonte will become the first Cup champion to make a start in NASCAR’s Whelen Euro Series.
Labonte, 53, will compete in the June 10-11 race weekend, which includes two races, at the Brand Hatch road course in the United Kingdom.
A 21-time winner in the Cup Series, Labonte will drive the No. 1 Whelen Engineering Ford Mustang fielded by Alex Caffi Motorsport.
“I am really excited to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in Brands Hatch. It is a great opportunity,” Labonte told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “With Jerome Galpin (NWES President / CEO) and Joe Balash (NASCAR International Liaison) we talked about it during the winter and when they called me for this race I was more than happy to jump on-board. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is very successful and I really love the fact that NASCAR is present in many different countries. I think the Euro Series is a really good environment both to develop a NASCAR career and race at very competitive level with low costs. It will be fun to be able to get in a Euro NASCAR car and go race at such a famous race track.”
A winner of the Brickyard 400 and the Southern 500, the race will be Labonte’s first outside the United States. Brands Hatch is a six-turn, 1.198-mile circuit.
While he’s the first Cup champion to do so, Labonte is the latest NASCAR driver to compete in Europe series. Xfinity driver Ben Kennedy won a race in 2012. Labonte also follows Jeffrey Earnhardt, Max Papis, Rick Crawford and Brandon Gdovic.
“I had a friend call me and he didn’t even know it (the series),” Labonte said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway. “Hopefully we can bring more recognition to the NASCAR Euro Series, what it really means over there and their races that they have.”
Labonte’s last start in the Cup series was in the October 2016 race at Talladega Superspeedway.
and on Facebook
A lot has changed in NASCAR in the recent years, from the introduction of stage formats in races, elimination-style playoffs, downforce packages and major alterations to the Cup Series’ schedule beginning next season.
In the “Mayor’s Office” on NASCAR America, analyst Jeff Burton took time to share his thoughts on what the changes mean for the state of the sport.
“There’s always a danger when you do make change of making the wrong change,” Burton said. “That’s one of the most difficult parts, even as a race team. When you’re winning race and kicking everyone’s butt and you’ve got everybody where you want them. If you don’t change, they’ll catch you and they’ll beat you.”
Burton later added, “It’s clear that our fans were wanting something different. You can see it in the grandstands, you can see it in the number people watching on TV.”
Burton believes “there’s a risk” in making too many big changes that fans can’t keep track of and there doesn’t need to be any more big changes going into 2018.
“We need to let the fans settle in, truly understand this sport for several years and not have to keep getting re-educated on how this sport works,” Burton said.
Watch the video for the full segment.
Under NASCAR’s new stage format for races, the Coca-Cola 600 now stands out as the only race with four stages, a result of being the longest race of the season.
Because of this, the race could potentially award a maximum of 70 points (not counting playoff points) were someone to sweep the first three stages and win the race. In a normal three stage race, the maximum in 60 points.
This has led to the discussion of whether NASCAR could one day have “majors,” or races that award a special amount of points, in the same vein as golf.
Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Tuesday the sanctioning body is continually having discussions about the possibility of majors with the sport’s “crown jewel” races of the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Coca-Cola 600 and Southern 500.
On NASCAR America, analyst Jeff Burton said the idea is “worth exploring.”
“The interesting thing to me would be how exactly would you do it,” Burton. “I think you have to be careful, like paying double points based on how you finish or something like, would take away from the positive impacts of the stages. Now that we have stage racing, it’s easier to do something in regards to creating a majors format.”
Watch the video for the full majors discussion.