Ryan Sieg to make Cup debut at Dover

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 83 Camry for BK Racing this weekend at Dover International Speedway, the team announced Wednesday.
He replaces Corey LaJoie, who will be back in the car next weekend at Pocono Raceway.
It will mark the Cup debut for the 29-year-0ld Sieg. He ranks 14th in the Xfinity points after a 27th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has six top-10 finishes in 113 Xfinity starts. He finished ninth in the Xfinity points last year.
“I’m so happy to be making my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut for BK Racing this weekend in Dover,” said Sieg in a statement from the team. “(Team owner) Ron Devine has given so many drivers an opportunity in the past, and I’m thankful to have that same chance as so many others. I have never driven a Cup car in my life, so I just want to run as many laps as possible and learn as much as I can.”
Said Devine: “I have been watching Ryan race for a number of years and have been really impressed by his driving skills. I believe that this is the right time to put Ryan in one of our cars to see what he can do. Corey will be back in the car beginning next week at Pocono, and he is a very important part of BK Racing’s bright future. If things work out with Ryan for the long run, we may see the No. 93 car return. A big part of BK Racing has always been seeking out young talent and giving them a chance in the premier racing series, so I’m proud to be able to give Ryan that chance as I did for Corey, Joey Gase, and Gray Gaulding already this season.”
Kyle Busch‘s surliness in the Charlotte Motor Speedway after finishing second in the Coca-Cola 600 stoked a passionate debate on Tuesday’s NASCAR America (video above).
Host Carolyn Manno took aim at those defending Busch’s curt answer as in the heat of the moment, noting that “the notion that someone is competitive and fiery has become an excuse for being petulant and disrespectful has been thrown around in this discussion. … I think that is ridiculous.”
Jeff Burton compared Busch’s behavior with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who also has proven to be a lightning rod for criticism about how he handles losses.
“The bottom line is they hate to lose, and when they lose they don’t do a good job of containing themselves and giving the answer everyone expects them to give,” Burton said. “And then when they do give that answer everyone expects them to give, everybody gets mad at them because they don’t show their personality. So in some cases it’s hard to win.
“It isn’t the best look for Kyle Busch. There’s no question about that. He’s not a whiner. He’s not a guy who doesn’t work hard and put everything into his career. He’s a hard worker and fierce competitor, but it’s not a good look,”
Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Tuesday’s organizational test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.6 mph., NASCAR.com reported.
Drivers taking part in the test are: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman (Chevy Wheel Force car), Drew Herring (Toyota Wheel Force car), David Ragan (Ford Wheel Force car) and Larson.
NASCAR.com reported that Busch was next on the speed chart at 125.2 mph. He was followed by Kahne (124.8 mph), Keselowski (124.5) and Blaney (124.4).
Wednesday’s session is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The state of Ohio is home to the Blaney family, Roger Penske and the famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
But it’s also home to Midvale Speedway in Midvale, located northeast of Columbus.
The 3/10-mile track has been in operation since 1953.
“Yeah, baby! I dodged all of that. That was awesome!”
That was Jimmie Johnson‘s reaction after he narrowly drove his No. 48 Chevrolet through a Lap 20 crash in the Coca-Cola 600.
It’s one of the many highlights from this week’s edition of “Scan All,” which culminates with Austin Dillon winning his first Cup race.
The race was stopped for 1 hour and 40 minutes due to a passing storm that covered the track in rain.
Before the jet dryers and Air Titans took the track, jokes were being made at the expense of former Cup driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who infamously crashed into a jet dryer during the 2012 Daytona 500.
“You think now would be the appropriate time for a jet dryer joke?” asked Clint Bowyer‘s crew chief, Mike Bugarewicz. “How many cars does it take to take out a jet dryer? Just Juan.”
During the race, the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones grew increasingly irritated with how the other team’s drivers positioned their cars in the adjoining pit stalls.
“The ****ing crew chief on the 77, I cannot wait to pay him back for this ****,” Chad Knaus said.
“He’s got my blood pressure up, you’re going to have to calm me down,” Jones’ crew chief, Chris Gayle said.
One of the main storylines this week has been Kyle Busch’s very brief post-race press conference after he finished second. His frustration didn’t begin there.
As the checkered flag waved over the race, Busch yelled and cursed in anger over once again not winning a points race at Charlotte.
Watch the video for more scanner highlights from the Coca-Cola 600.