Ryan Sieg to make Cup debut at Dover

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 83 Camry for BK Racing this weekend at Dover International Speedway, the team announced Wednesday.

He replaces Corey LaJoie, who will be back in the car next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

It will mark the Cup debut for the 29-year-0ld Sieg. He ranks 14th in the Xfinity points after a 27th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has six top-10 finishes in 113 Xfinity starts. He finished ninth in the Xfinity points last year.

“I’m so happy to be making my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut for BK Racing this weekend in Dover,” said Sieg in a statement from the team. “(Team owner) Ron Devine has given so many drivers an opportunity in the past, and I’m thankful to have that same chance as so many others. I have never driven a Cup car in my life, so I just want to run as many laps as possible and learn as much as I can.”

Said Devine: “I have been watching Ryan race for a number of years and have been really impressed by his driving skills. I believe that this is the right time to put Ryan in one of our cars to see what he can do. Corey will be back in the car beginning next week at Pocono, and he is a very important part of BK Racing’s bright future. If things work out with Ryan for the long run, we may see the No. 93 car return. A big part of BK Racing has always been seeking out young talent and giving them a chance in the premier racing series, so I’m proud to be able to give Ryan that chance as I did for Corey, Joey Gase, and Gray Gaulding already this season.”

