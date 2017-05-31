Regan Smith back in the No. 43 car for Aric Almriola

Great Clips will end its sponsorship of Kasey Kahne’s team at Hendrick Motorsports after this season, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed Wednesday.

ESPN.com first reported the news.

In September, it was announced that Great Clips had signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to serve as a primary sponsor of Kahne’s team through the 2018 season.

The deal was for Great Clips to serve as a primary sponsor in 10 races annually.

Great Clips issued a statement to NBC Sports that also stated the company was ending its sponsorship of Kasey Kahne’s World of Outlaws team with driver Daryn Pittman.

“Great Clips will exit two of its motorsports programs at the end of 2017: NASCAR and World of Outlaws. After a nearly 20-year run in NASCAR, Great Clips will focus more of its marketing efforts in new and emerging platforms.

“The Great Clips #5 will take its final turn with Kasey Kahne behind the wheel on Nov. 21 at Miami’s Homestead racetrack.

“Driver Daryn Pittman will be behind the wheel in the final World of Outlaws race for Great Clips on Nov. 4 at Concord, North Carolina.

“We’ve had a great run with NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne, World of Outlaws, and Daryn Pittman,” said Steve Hockett, Great Clips President. “These racing programs provided us with a platform to expand our brand. From the early days as Kasey’s first full-time sponsor in 2003, he has represented us well on and off the track. Our decision is purely a business one made after careful study about where to pursue more new customer growth through our overall marketing mix.”

“While Great Clips involvement with NASCAR and World of Outlaws wraps up with the 2017 season, the brand will continue its presence in NHRA through 2018. Great Clips will look to grow visibility in other areas such as Monster Jam, college football, and college basketball. The brand will also expand into innovative digital spaces that align with our strategy for new customer growth.

“We want to thank Hendrick Motorsports, Kasey Kahne, NASCAR, World of Outlaws, Daryn Pittman and our Great Clips racing fans for their tremendous support and loyalty over the years,” Hockett said.

Last year, Farmer’s Insurance decided that it would end its sponsorship of the team after the 2017 season. Farmer’s Insurance has been the primary sponsor of Kahne’s car in five of the first 12 points races, including the Daytona 500. Farmer’s Insurance is to be on the car for 12 races.

Great Clips has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2012. Great Clips signed an extension in July 2013 through 2016 for the company to serve as the primary sponsor in 10 races annually.

Kahne’s car will have Great Clips as the primary sponsor this weekend at Dover International Speedway. This will be the fourth time Great Clips has been the primary sponsor of Kahne’s car this season. Great Clips also was the primary sponsor earlier this year at Phoenix, Martinsville and Bristol.

Kahne enters this weekend 20th in the points. He has three top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. His best result is a fourth-place finish at Atlanta in March.

Follow @dustinlong and on Facebook