NASCAR fan accidentally left behind at track after Coca-Cola 600

After the long Coca-Cola 600 race weekend, Monday began at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the track finally empty of the thousands of fans who attended the race.
Well, all but one fan.
As morning broke over the track in Concord, North Carolina, a woman named Jody Nash found herself in a bit of a predicament.
She was alone. As in “the people I came to the track with forgot about me and drove away while I slept” alone.
A reporter from Charlotte news station WBTV stumbled across the woman, who held a Bud Light can in hand, as he produced a story on the track’s clean-up efforts.
“They left me, too,” Nash told WBTV. “Hey mom, I’m okay. I’m still here in Turn 2.”
Nash found herself in a debris field that didn’t include fiberglass.
In addition to the expected piles of beer cans and empty Papa John’s boxes, there was an abandoned kiddie pool sitting between two porta potties. Elsewhere, a battered couch lay on its side.
“It’s not unusual for us to find people camping in tents that are still asleep after a late night of fun at the speedway,” track spokesperson Scott Cooper told The Charlotte Observer. “But it is unusual to find people who’ve been left behind. Thankfully, most family and friends take their family and friends with them when they go.”
Before the day was up, WBTV reported Nash officially ended the race weekend by going home.
Bobby Labonte might be gone from the NASCAR Cup Series, but he’s not done making NASCAR history.
The 2000 Cup Series champion and a NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee, Labonte will become the first Cup champion to make a start in NASCAR’s Whelen Euro Series.
Labonte, 53, will compete in the June 10-11 race weekend, which includes two races, at the Brand Hatch road course in the United Kingdom.
A 21-time winner in the Cup Series, Labonte will drive the No. 1 Whelen Engineering Ford Mustang fielded by Alex Caffi Motorsport.
“I am really excited to join the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in Brands Hatch. It is a great opportunity,” Labonte told NASCAR’s Home Tracks website. “With Jerome Galpin (NWES President / CEO) and Joe Balash (NASCAR International Liaison) we talked about it during the winter and when they called me for this race I was more than happy to jump on-board. The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is very successful and I really love the fact that NASCAR is present in many different countries. I think the Euro Series is a really good environment both to develop a NASCAR career and race at very competitive level with low costs. It will be fun to be able to get in a Euro NASCAR car and go race at such a famous race track.”
A winner of the Brickyard 400 and the Southern 500, the race will be Labonte’s first outside the United States. Brands Hatch is a six-turn, 1.198-mile circuit.
While he’s the first Cup champion to do so, Labonte is the latest NASCAR driver to compete in Europe series. Xfinity driver Ben Kennedy won a race in 2012. Labonte also follows Jeffrey Earnhardt, Max Papis, Rick Crawford and Brandon Gdovic.
“I had a friend call me and he didn’t even know it (the series),” Labonte said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway. “Hopefully we can bring more recognition to the NASCAR Euro Series, what it really means over there and their races that they have.”
Labonte’s last start in the Cup series was in the October 2016 race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 30 minute beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins her from Burton’s Garage.
· With the addition of the fourth stage for last Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, conversation has been sparked as to what to expect for the other “Crown Jewel” races on the schedule. NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell addressed the topic yesterday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and we’ll hear what he had to say.
· Austin Dillon is still reveling in his Coca-Cola 600 victory. We’ll hear from Dillon, team owner Richard Childress and crew chief Justin Alexander on how much it meant to bring the famed No. 3 car back to victory lane.
· What does a college football dynasty, a Broadway classic and dirt track racing all have in common … Oklahoma! That’s today’s stop on NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows!
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Regan Smith will be back in the No. 43 car this weekend at Dover International Speedway for Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports announced Wednesday.
Almirola suffered a T5 compression fracture in his back in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway when his car crashed into Joey Logano’s and the rear end got airborne before slamming to the ground. Almirola is expected to be out two to three months.
Smith drove the No. 43 in the Monster Energy Open on All-Star weekend and in the Coca-Cola 600. Smith did not advance to the All-Star Race. He placed 22nd in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.
Misunderstood? Too much misbehavior? Or just envied?
Kyle Busch was asked at Wednesday’s test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway if people are treated differently depending on who they are and how they show their emotion after events.
“No question,’’ Busch said before citing New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who has won a record five Super Bowls but also is as known for a surly attitude with the media. “Bill Belichick gets it differently than anybody else, but, you know, we also sometimes are more successful than others, too.’’
The latest issue comes from Busch’s brief answer in the media center to a question after finishing second to Austin Dillon in last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600. After his response, Busch dropped the mic on the table. He awaited other questions but there were none and NASCAR allowed him to leave, as he fulfilled his media obligations. He had previously done interviews on pit road with network TV and radio.
Busch’s action led to a debate on Tuesday’s NASCAR America with Carolyn Manno, Parker Kligerman, Jeff Burton, Nate Ryan and Greg Biffle (in the video above).
“The bottom line is they hate to lose, and when they lose they don’t do a good job of containing themselves and giving the answer everyone expects them to give,” Burton said on NASCAR America during a discussion about Busch’s media center appearance. “And then when they do give that answer everyone expects them to give, everybody gets mad at them because they don’t show their personality. So in some cases it’s hard to win.
“It isn’t the best look for Kyle Busch. There’s no question about that. He’s not a whiner. He’s not a guy who doesn’t work hard and put everything into his career. He’s a hard worker and fierce competitor, but it’s not a good look.”
