NASCAR America: Erik Jones, Dale Earnhardt Jr. among impressive Coke 600 performances

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Outside of Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, there were plenty of impressive performances in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle and Parker Kligerman shared which storylines stuck out to them following the longest race of the year

Biffle called Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s top-10 finish, his second of the year, a “small milestone” for the team that has struggled so far this year.

Burton was impressed by how rookie Erik Jones did in his first Coke 600, finishing a career best seventh.

“Erik Jones has proven to me to be the kind of driver that’s going to mash the throttle,” Burton said. “He’s going to hit some stuff from time to time, but he’s going to be wide open and in the throttle and I think coming home with a top 10 is really good for him.”

Kligerman also discusses Daniel Suarez and how he believes his stage win in the Monster Energy Open has propelled the rookie forward in his development.

Watch the video for the full segment.