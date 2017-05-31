Kyle Larson leads testing at New Hampshire; Teams test again Wednesday

Kyle Larson posted the fastest lap in Tuesday’s organizational test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a lap of 125.6 mph., NASCAR.com reported.
Drivers taking part in the test are: Brad Keselowski, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer, Kasey Kahne, Trevor Bayne, Kyle Busch, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman (Chevy Wheel Force car), Drew Herring (Toyota Wheel Force car), David Ragan (Ford Wheel Force car) and Larson.
NASCAR.com reported that Busch was next on the speed chart at 125.2 mph. He was followed by Kahne (124.8 mph), Keselowski (124.5) and Blaney (124.4).
Wednesday’s session is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Kyle Busch‘s surliness in the Charlotte Motor Speedway after finishing second in the Coca-Cola 600 stoked a passionate debate on Tuesday’s NASCAR America (video above).
Host Carolyn Manno took aim at those defending Busch’s curt answer as in the heat of the moment, noting that “the notion that someone is competitive and fiery has become an excuse for being petulant and disrespectful has been thrown around in this discussion. … I think that is ridiculous.”
Jeff Burton compared Busch’s behavior with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who also has proven to be a lightning rod for criticism about how he handles losses.
“The bottom line is they hate to lose, and when they lose they don’t do a good job of containing themselves and giving the answer everyone expects them to give,” Burton said. “And then when they do give that answer everyone expects them to give, everybody gets mad at them because they don’t show their personality. So in some cases it’s hard to win.
“It isn’t the best look for Kyle Busch. There’s no question about that. He’s not a whiner. He’s not a guy who doesn’t work hard and put everything into his career. He’s a hard worker and fierce competitor, but it’s not a good look,”
Watch the full 15-minute discussion in the video below and see how fans voted on the topic.
The state of Ohio is home to the Blaney family, Roger Penske and the famous Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.
But it’s also home to Midvale Speedway in Midvale, located northeast of Columbus.
The 3/10-mile track has been in operation since 1953.
Watch the video for the full look at auto racing in Ohio.
“Yeah, baby! I dodged all of that. That was awesome!”
That was Jimmie Johnson‘s reaction after he narrowly drove his No. 48 Chevrolet through a Lap 20 crash in the Coca-Cola 600.
It’s one of the many highlights from this week’s edition of “Scan All,” which culminates with Austin Dillon winning his first Cup race.
The race was stopped for 1 hour and 40 minutes due to a passing storm that covered the track in rain.
Before the jet dryers and Air Titans took the track, jokes were being made at the expense of former Cup driver Juan Pablo Montoya, who infamously crashed into a jet dryer during the 2012 Daytona 500.
“You think now would be the appropriate time for a jet dryer joke?” asked Clint Bowyer‘s crew chief, Mike Bugarewicz. “How many cars does it take to take out a jet dryer? Just Juan.”
During the race, the crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones grew increasingly irritated with how the other team’s drivers positioned their cars in the adjoining pit stalls.
“The ****ing crew chief on the 77, I cannot wait to pay him back for this ****,” Chad Knaus said.
“He’s got my blood pressure up, you’re going to have to calm me down,” Jones’ crew chief, Chris Gayle said.
One of the main storylines this week has been Kyle Busch’s very brief post-race press conference after he finished second. His frustration didn’t begin there.
As the checkered flag waved over the race, Busch yelled and cursed in anger over once again not winning a points race at Charlotte.
Watch the video for more scanner highlights from the Coca-Cola 600.
Austin Dillon‘s win in the Coca-Cola 600 furthered one of the more surprising storylines of 2017.
It gave Richard Childress Racing its second win of the year while teams like Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports continue to struggle, with JGR still winless after 12 races.
NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle discussed Dillon’s win and the position it puts other teams in
“I can tell you who it’s not exciting for and that’s the teams that haven’t won,” Burton said. “When you start looking at putting two RCR cars in the playoffs, putting a Roush car in the field, these are teams that haven’t been performing well enough as far as speed to race their way in. They’ve been very, very smart. Roush won at a superspeedway, the two Childress cars, great fuel strategy, great ideas on what they did. They won the races. But now you have teams that are having faster lap times scrambling.”
With Dillon’s win, analyst Parker Kligerman says it solidifies him as the face of RCR.
“It’s not to put Paul Menard down, but if he were to go out there and get this win and be one of the two drivers they have in the playoffs, that’s not quite the same when you’re looking at the future of Richard Childress Racing,” Kligerman said. “This is a team that is trying to use Austin Dillon with his social media savvy to try and go get sponsors and say he’s trying to connect with his fan base, he’s building his own fan base. He’s becoming a super star in his own right. That’s what sells sponsors.”
Watch the video for the full segment.