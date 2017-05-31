Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Great Clips to end sponsorship of Kasey Kahne’s team after this season

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Great Clips will end its sponsorship of Kasey Kahne’s team at Hendrick Motorsports after this season, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed Wednesday.

ESPN.com first reported the news.

In September, it was announced that Great Clips had signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to serve as a primary sponsor of Kahne’s team through the 2018 season.

The deal was for Great Clips to serve as a primary sponsor in 10 races annually.

Great Clips has been with Hendrick Motorsports since 2012. Great Clips signed an extension in July 2013 through 2016 for the company to serve as the primary sponsor in 10 races annually. 

Kahne’s car will have Great Clips as the primary sponsor this weekend at Dover International Speedway. This will be the fourth time Great Clips has been the primary sponsor of Kahne’s car this season. Great Clips also was the primary sponsor earlier this year at Phoenix, Martinsville and Bristol.

Kahne enters this weekend 20th in the points. He has three top-10 finishes in 12 races this season. His best result is a fourth-place finish at Atlanta in March.

 and on Facebook

 

NASCAR America: Erik Jones, Dale Earnhardt Jr. among impressive Coke 600 performances

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

Outside of Austin Dillon, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch, there were plenty of impressive performances in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR America analysts Jeff Burton, Greg Biffle and Parker Kligerman shared which storylines stuck out to them following the longest race of the year

Biffle called Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s top-10 finish, his second of the year, a “small milestone” for the team that has struggled so far this year.

Burton was impressed by how rookie Erik Jones did in his first Coke 600, finishing a career best seventh.

“Erik Jones has proven to me to be the kind of driver that’s going to mash the throttle,” Burton said. “He’s going to hit some stuff from time to time, but he’s going to be wide open and in the throttle and I think coming home with a top 10 is really good for him.”

Kligerman also discusses Daniel Suarez and how he believes his stage win in the Monster Energy Open has propelled the rookie forward in his development.

Watch the video for the full segment.

NASCAR America: Bad pit stop etiquette angers Chad Knaus, Chris Gayle

Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinMay 31, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

During the Coca-Cola 600, tensions were stoked between the teams of Jimmie Johnson and Erik Jones, but it wasn’t for anything that happened on the track.

The two teams were positioned next to each other on pit road, with Jones’ stall in front of Johnson’s.

Throughout the night, each driver had difficulty entering and exiting their stalls thanks to how the other car was positioned in its stall.

It led to fiery dialogue from Johnson’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, and Jones’, Chris Gayle, which can be heard on this week’s Scan All.

“The ****ing crew chief on the 77, I cannot wait to pay him back for this ****,”Knaus said.

“He’s got my blood pressure up, you’re going to have to calm me down,” Gayle later said.

On NASCAR America, analyst Parker Kligerman addressed the situation.

“When you have two cars that are running in similar positions like  (Johnson) and (Jones), there’s a gentleman’s agreement, where (Jones) is going to try and go further into their pit box and you can see there (Jones) isn’t even up to the mark that they’ve set in the pit box,” Kligerman said. “That angers (Johnson’s team) because they get stuck in their box when they’ve gone to their appropriate spot they’ve deemed where they need to put the car when they stop.”

Kligerman said the situation is a combination of crew chief orders and drive error.

“In this situation, the crew chief will come on the radio and say ‘hey, we’re going to move the pit sign. Just hit the sign,'” Kligerman said. “But you see here (Jones) doesn’t go all the way in.  He has kind of an awkward angle getting around (Johnson), therefore, it continually congests (Johnson) trying to get out.”

Watch the video for the full segment.

NASCAR fines crew chief Rodney Childers $10,000 for lug nut violation

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

NASCAR fined crew chief Rodney Childers $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut on Kevin Harvick‘s car after last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Harvick finished eighth in the race.

NASCAR did not list any other penalties from last weekend at Charlotte in either the Cup or Xfinity Series.

 

 

Ryan Sieg to make Cup debut at Dover

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 83 Camry for BK Racing this weekend at Dover International Speedway, the team announced Wednesday.

He replaces Corey LaJoie, who will be back in the car next weekend at Pocono Raceway.

It will mark the Cup debut for the 29-year-0ld Sieg. He ranks 14th in the Xfinity points after a 27th-place finish last weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has six top-10 finishes in 113 Xfinity starts. He finished ninth in the Xfinity points last year.

“I’m so happy to be making my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut for BK Racing this weekend in Dover,” said Sieg in a statement from the team. “(Team owner) Ron Devine has given so many drivers an opportunity in the past, and I’m thankful to have that same chance as so many others. I have never driven a Cup car in my life, so I just want to run as many laps as possible and learn as much as I can.”

Said Devine: “I have been watching Ryan race for a number of years and have been really impressed by his driving skills. I believe that this is the right time to put Ryan in one of our cars to see what he can do. Corey will be back in the car beginning next week at Pocono, and he is a very important part of BK Racing’s bright future. If things work out with Ryan for the long run, we may see the No. 93 car return. A big part of BK Racing has always been seeking out young talent and giving them a chance in the premier racing series, so I’m proud to be able to give Ryan that chance as I did for Corey, Joey Gase, and Gray Gaulding already this season.”

 and on Facebook