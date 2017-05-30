Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR’s entry lists for Dover International Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 30, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

For the first time since February, all three of NASCAR’s national series will be at the same track this weekend. The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series travel to Dover, Delaware, to race at the “Monster Mile.”

The Cup Series competes in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Xfinity teams gear up for the OneMain Financial 200 and the Truck Series starts things with off with the Bar Harbor 200.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – AAA 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this race.

The only blank driver entry is on the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. The team has not announced who will drive in the place of the injured Aric Almirola. Regan Smith drove the No. 43 in the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

Ross Chastain, a Xfinity Series regular, will make his Cup Series debut driving the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports.

In this race last year, Matt Kenseth won after a battle with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in the closing laps. Last fall, Martin Truex Jr. led 187 laps on the way to winning the Dover playoff race. It was his third win in six races.

Xfinity – OneMain Financial 200

There is a full field of 40 cars entered into the race, including six Cup drivers: Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones.

The only driver not announced is for the No. 93 Chevrolet owned by RSS Racing.

Last year, Erik Jones won this race after leading 76 laps in the main event. Daniel Suarez won the fall race.

Truck Series – Bar Harbor 200

There are 32 Trucks on the entry list. None will be driven by Cup regulars.

Todd Gilliland is entered into his first career Truck race driving the No. 46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Harrison Burton will make his second Truck start of the season in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

There are four truck without drivers attached: the No. 97 Toyota, the No. 63 Chevrolet, the No. 36 Chevrolet and the No. 12 Chevrolet.

Matt Crafton won this race last year for his first win at the “Monster Mile.”

Bump & Run: Will there be 16 different winners before the playoffs?

By NBC SportsMay 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

Nate Ryan, Dustin Long and Daniel McFadin tackle this weekend’s questions:

Austin Dillon became the eighth driver to be eligible for the playoffs with a win. With more than half the regular season to go and 13 of the top 20 drivers in points not yet qualified for the playoffs with a victory, will there be 16 different winners before the playoffs begin?

Nate Ryan: No. I see the possibility of a maximum seven more drivers earning wins – Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Matt Kenseth. And I’m not convinced all seven of those will win in the next 14 races.

Dustin Long: No. I still think at least two drivers will make the playoffs on points. Some drivers who have wins will grab more in the next 14 races.

Daniel McFadin: We’re bound to get at least two new multi-race winners – Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch – and one Chris Buescher-like freak winner. But I don’t think we’ll get to 16 separate winners.

Name one driver outside the top 16 in points not yet qualified for the playoffs via a win you think could make the playoffs.

Nate Ryan: Erik Jones. If he can match teammate Martin Truex Jr.’s speed and build some consistency, he can make it on points. Dale Earnhardt Jr. can make it by winning Daytona, of course, but I’m not sure there are many other avenues for him reaching the playoffs in his last season.

Dustin Long: Kasey Kahne will surprise some and pull out a win to earn a playoff spot.

Daniel McFadin: Driver: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reason: Daytona.

If you were given the choice of taking Jimmie Johnson or the field to win at Dover this weekend, which would you take?

Nate Ryan: The field. It’s been two years since the last top five at Dover for Johnson, and he hasn’t finished on the lead lap there since his May 31, 2015 win, either. He probably hasn’t lost his edge, but the dominance has dissipated.

Dustin Long: The field. Could see Martin Truex Jr. winning.

Daniel McFadin: I’ll take the field because answering with Jimmie Johnson is frankly boring.

NASCAR says using VHT at Dover is a possibility after Charlotte success

By Nate RyanMay 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

After a positive reception at the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR could apply VHT this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said the 1-mile oval’s concrete surface – similar to Bristol Motor Speedway, where VHT was used in the past – makes it an obvious candidate.

VHT, which is intended to promote multiple grooves to enhance passing, made its asphalt debut with NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. O’Donnell said its success led to NASCAR being contacted by “a lot of interested parties” about its usage at more tracks in the future.

“It’s something for sure you could see” in the future, O’Donnell said Tuesday morning during his weekly “The Morning Drive” appearance on SiriusXM’s NASCAR channel. “We have to break down what did we see from the asphalt application, what’s it doing to the track vs. the tire vs. the racing. There are a lot of things to digest.

“Going into Dover, you’ve got that one-off where you ran it at Bristol on a similar surface. It is something we could look at and then beyond that have, we have to analyze what happens in terms of the asphalt surface.”

Dover spokesman Gary Camp said Tuesday that VHT usage has been discussed, but no decision had been made. Camp said if NASCAR believes the compound would enhance Dover’s racing, the track “would certainly be supportive.”

O’Donnell said NASCAR also would be consulting with Goodyear, but that such a decision wouldn’t necessarily require much lead time.

“The good news is it’s just enhancing what they have,” he said. “It’s not something that if we apply this next week, we need a different tire. So far it’s helped whatever tire they’ve brought to the track.”

O’Donnell praised Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Marcus Smith for lobbying to use the VHT, which had been used successfully at its adjacent NHRA-affiliated drag racing track.

NASCAR applied the traction compound twice on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, before practice and qualifying Thursday and again on Saturday night.  Drivers who competed in the Cup and Xfinity races asked NASCAR to reapply the VHT for the Coca-Cola 600.

“I think it had an impact,” O’Donnell said. “We’ll continue to learn and work with tracks. This was the first time on asphalt and the second time we used it. As we see multiple grooves open up earlier, I think it’s something you could see us apply in the future at other tracks.”

NASCAR America: Austin Dillon has earned right to drive the No. 3

By Daniel McFadinMay 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Early Monday morning, Austin Dillon drove the No. 3 Chevrolet to the NASCAR Cup Series’ victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the number’s first visit there since October 2000, when Dale Earnhardt won his final race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The number has only been back in the Cup Series since 2014, when Richard Childress’ grandson, began driving full-time in the Cup Series.

On NASCAR America, two drivers from different generations, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman, responded to the historic moment for the sport and for Richard Childress Racing.

“I assure you Dale Earnhardt would appreciate the efforts that have been made by Richard Childress and Austin Dillon to make all this happen,” Jarrett said. “There are going to be people who say about last night he was lucky to win this race. You’re not lucky to win any race. You have to put yourself into a position. You have to have a fast enough race car to make fuel mileage work in certain conditions. … This man has worked very hard to get where he is and he did a tremendous job. When you save that much fuel, you know exactly what you’re doing as a race car driver.”

Watch the video for the full segment and for Parker Kligerman’s thoughts.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 80: Jeff Burton on stage racing and its origins

By Nate RyanMay 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Stage racing started in NASCAR this season.

But NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton believes that is only the first stage of the new approach to counting championship points.

“You’re going to see stage racing in other forms of motorsports,” he said on last week’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “Any series that have people racing for championships and points, stage racing is more exciting to watch and more exciting to do and rewards people that run the best the most.”

Burton discussed the origins of stage racing in the podcast. The NASCAR veteran was among the key discussions that led to its implementation, including a large meeting at Las Vegas late last year.

There were many options considered (including heat races) before the new system was announced in January.

“There were some crazy ideas, and many were mine,” Burton said with a laugh, adding that the vetting process had an air of good faith in the greater interests of racing. “It was one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. The process was right, 100 percent.”

Other topics discussed on the podcast:

–Why the “win and you’re in” concept under the old system actually meant “win and you’re done”;

–Why drivers are never trying as hard as they think they can;

–How stage racing was a good example of how NASCAR could learn from what works in other professional sports while maintaining its differentiation.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

It also is available on Stitcher by clicking here and also can be found on Google Play, Spotify and a host of other smartphone apps.