NASCAR’s entry lists for Dover International Speedway

For the first time since February, all three of NASCAR’s national series will be at the same track this weekend. The Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series travel to Dover, Delaware, to race at the “Monster Mile.”

The Cup Series competes in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism, Xfinity teams gear up for the OneMain Financial 200 and the Truck Series starts things with off with the Bar Harbor 200.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race.

Cup Series – AAA 400

There are 39 cars on the entry list for this race.

The only blank driver entry is on the No. 43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports. The team has not announced who will drive in the place of the injured Aric Almirola. Regan Smith drove the No. 43 in the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

Ross Chastain, a Xfinity Series regular, will make his Cup Series debut driving the No. 15 Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports.

In this race last year, Matt Kenseth won after a battle with Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott in the closing laps. Last fall, Martin Truex Jr. led 187 laps on the way to winning the Dover playoff race. It was his third win in six races.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity – OneMain Financial 200

There is a full field of 40 cars entered into the race, including six Cup drivers: Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Erik Jones.

The only driver not announced is for the No. 93 Chevrolet owned by RSS Racing.

Last year, Erik Jones won this race after leading 76 laps in the main event. Daniel Suarez won the fall race.

Click here for the entry list.

Truck Series – Bar Harbor 200

There are 32 Trucks on the entry list. None will be driven by Cup regulars.

Todd Gilliland is entered into his first career Truck race driving the No. 46 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Harrison Burton will make his second Truck start of the season in the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

There are four truck without drivers attached: the No. 97 Toyota, the No. 63 Chevrolet, the No. 36 Chevrolet and the No. 12 Chevrolet.

Matt Crafton won this race last year for his first win at the “Monster Mile.”

Click here for the full entry list.