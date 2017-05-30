Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR says using VHT at Dover is a possibility after Charlotte success

By Nate RyanMay 30, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

After a positive reception at the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR could apply VHT this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

Chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said the 1-mile oval’s concrete surface – similar to Bristol Motor Speedway, where VHT was used in the past – makes it an obvious candidate.

VHT, which is intended to promote multiple grooves to enhance passing, made its asphalt debut with NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway this past weekend. O’Donnell said its success led to NASCAR being contacted by “a lot of interested parties” about its usage at more tracks in the future.

“It’s something for sure you could see” in the future, O’Donnell said Tuesday morning during his weekly “The Morning Drive” appearance on SiriusXM’s NASCAR channel. “We have to break down what did we see from the asphalt application, what’s it doing to the track vs. the tire vs. the racing. There are a lot of things to digest.

“Going into Dover, you’ve got that one-off where you ran it at Bristol on a similar surface. It is something we could look at and then beyond that have, we have to analyze what happens in terms of the asphalt surface.”

Dover spokesman Gary Camp said Tuesday that VHT usage has been discussed, but no decision had been made. Camp said if NASCAR believes the compound would enhance Dover’s racing, the track “would certainly be supportive.”

O’Donnell said NASCAR also would be consulting with Goodyear, but that such a decision wouldn’t necessarily require much lead time.

“The good news is it’s just enhancing what they have,” he said. “It’s not something that if we apply this next week, we need a different tire. So far it’s helped whatever tire they’ve brought to the track.”

O’Donnell praised Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Marcus Smith for lobbying to use the VHT, which had been used successfully at its adjacent NHRA-affiliated drag racing track.

NASCAR applied the traction compound twice on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval, before practice and qualifying Thursday and again on Saturday night.  Drivers who competed in the Cup and Xfinity races asked NASCAR to reapply the VHT for the Coca-Cola 600.

“I think it had an impact,” O’Donnell said. “We’ll continue to learn and work with tracks. This was the first time on asphalt and the second time we used it. As we see multiple grooves open up earlier, I think it’s something you could see us apply in the future at other tracks.”

NASCAR America: Austin Dillon has earned right to drive the No. 3

By Daniel McFadinMay 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Early Monday morning, Austin Dillon drove the No. 3 Chevrolet to the NASCAR Cup Series’ victory lane at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the number’s first visit there since October 2000, when Dale Earnhardt won his final race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The number has only been back in the Cup Series since 2014, when Richard Childress’ grandson, began driving full-time in the Cup Series.

On NASCAR America, two drivers from different generations, Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman, responded to the historic moment for the sport and for Richard Childress Racing.

“I assure you Dale Earnhardt would appreciate the efforts that have been made by Richard Childress and Austin Dillon to make all this happen,” Jarrett said. “There are going to be people who say about last night he was lucky to win this race. You’re not lucky to win any race. You have to put yourself into a position. You have to have a fast enough race car to make fuel mileage work in certain conditions. … This man has worked very hard to get where he is and he did a tremendous job. When you save that much fuel, you know exactly what you’re doing as a race car driver.”

Watch the video for the full segment and for Parker Kligerman’s thoughts.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 80: Jeff Burton on stage racing and its origins

By Nate RyanMay 30, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Stage racing started in NASCAR this season.

But NBCSN analyst Jeff Burton believes that is only the first stage of the new approach to counting championship points.

“You’re going to see stage racing in other forms of motorsports,” he said on last week’s episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast. “Any series that have people racing for championships and points, stage racing is more exciting to watch and more exciting to do and rewards people that run the best the most.”

Burton discussed the origins of stage racing in the podcast. The NASCAR veteran was among the key discussions that led to its implementation, including a large meeting at Las Vegas late last year.

There were many options considered (including heat races) before the new system was announced in January.

“There were some crazy ideas, and many were mine,” Burton said with a laugh, adding that the vetting process had an air of good faith in the greater interests of racing. “It was one of the best things I’ve ever been involved in. The process was right, 100 percent.”

Other topics discussed on the podcast:

–Why the “win and you’re in” concept under the old system actually meant “win and you’re done”;

–Why drivers are never trying as hard as they think they can;

–How stage racing was a good example of how NASCAR could learn from what works in other professional sports while maintaining its differentiation.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ep. 79: Jason Weigandt on Supercross, Monster and Jimmie Johnson

By Nate RyanMay 29, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Motocross journalist and broadcaster Jason Weigandt joined the NASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss the Supercross finale and the start of Outdoor season.

Weigandt, the editor of Racer X online magazine, also discussed how Monster Energy’s new title sponsorship of NASCAR has been perceived in Supercross, which the company has backed since 2008, and why he believes Jimmie Johnson isn’t NASCAR’s most popular driver despite his success.

Weigandt is the play-by-play announcer for the 2017 motocross season, which will be shown on NBCSN as well as on the NBC Sports Gold package (which will offer all motos, qualifiers and practices for the 12-round season as well as on-demand access to the past two seasons).

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the AudioBoom embed below or download and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts by clicking here. The free subscription will provide automatic downloads of new episodes to your smartphone.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: North Dakota

By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Today’s edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” profiles Nodak Speedway in Minot, North Dakota.

The 3/8-mile dirt track is located 110 miles north of Bismarck and is located on the grounds of the North Dakota State Fair.

Watch the video for the full look Nodak Speedway.

 