Getty Images

Austin Dillon returns No. 3 to victory lane for first time since Dale Earnhardt’s last win

By Nate RyanMay 29, 2017, 12:34 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. – Austin Dillon scored his first Cup victory in his first start with a new crew chief, bringing an iconic number back to victory lane in NASCAR’s premier series.

Stretching his last tank of fuel 70 laps, the Richard Childress Racing driver won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I can’t believe it,” Dillon told Fox Sports. “I was just really focused on those last laps.”

It was the first victory on the circuit for the No. 3 Chevrolet since the late Dale Earnhardt’s win at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2000. Richard Childress Racing mothballed the number after Earnhardt’s death on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500 but brought it back with Dillon in 2014.

Dillon, the grandson of team owner Richard Childress, was making his debut with crew chief Justin Alexander, who replaced Slugger Labbe last week.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin.

Jimmie Johnson was leading before running out of fuel with three laps remaining, handing the lead to Dillon.

“I was just trying to be patient with (Johnson),” Dillon said. “I could see him saving (fuel). I thought I’d saved enough early where I could attack at the end, but I tried to wait as long as possible. And when he ran out, I figured I’d go back in and save where I was lifting, and it worked out.

“I ran out at the line and it gurgled all around just to do one little spin and push it back to victory lane.”

With the victory, Dillon qualified for the playoffs, joining RCR teammate Ryan Newman (who clinched a berth by winning at Phoenix International Raceway).

Dillon becomes the 10th driver to score his first Cup win at Charlotte, joining David Pearson, Buddy Baker, Charlie Glotzbach, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Labonte, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Casey Mears and David Reutimann.

Who had a good race: Kyle Busch charged to second in the closing laps, following up a win last week at the All-Star Race. … Truex dominated Charlotte for the third straight year, leading a race-high 233 laps. … Joe Gibbs Racing placed three drivers in the top five, and rookie Daniel Suarez was 11th. … Rookie Erik Jones finished seventh, giving Furniture Row Racing two top 10s in a race for the first time.

Who had a bad race: It was over for Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski on Lap 20 when they were collected in a bizarre wreck as a result of a chain reaction from Jeffrey Earnhardt’s engine failure. …  Points leader Kyle Larson finished a season-worst 32nd after a crash. … Danica Patrick hit the wall twice (at least once because of a tire problem) and placed 25th.

Quote of the race: “My fiancée wrote in the car, ‘When you keep God in the first place, he will take you places you never imagined.’ And, I never imagined to be here.” – Dillon after scoring his first Cup victory.

What’s next: 1 p.m., June 4 at Dover International Speedway on FS1.

Martin Truex Jr. takes Cup points lead after Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 29, 2017, 1:08 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Martin Truex Jr. took over the Cup points lead with a third-place finish in Saturday’s Coca-Cola 600.

The Furniture Row Racing driver, who led a race-high 233 laps, also extended his lead in the playoff standings by winning the second stage and bringing his total to 16 points.

Kyle Larson, who had led the standings for eight consecutive races since Phoenix International Raceway, fell to second in the rankings after crashing and finishing a season-worst 33rd. Larson trails Truex by five points in the race for the regular-season championship (and 15 playoff points).

Click here for the points standings after Charlotte.

Results, stats for the 58th annual Coca-Cola 600

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 29, 2017, 12:58 AM EDT

With a fuel gamble, Austin Dillon won the Coca-Cola 600 for his first NASCAR Cup win.

It comes in his 133rd start and is the second win for Richard Childress Racing this year.

Following him was Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin.

Click here for the full results.

Denny Hamlin wins third stage in Coke 600

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 28, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three spots at the end of the third stage of the Coca-Cola 600.

It is Hamlin’s second stage win of the season.

Hamlin finished ahead of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Austin Dillon.

Hamlin took the lead on a restart with four laps left in the stage. He had restarted second after leaving the pits first. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had stayed out, but plummeted to 21st.

Truex was in the lead when a caution for a Kyle Larson accident came out with eight laps left in the stage, which resulted in the round of pit stops. Truex has led 198 laps, giving him the most laps led in three straight Coca-Cola 600.

The first caution of the stage came on Lap 245. Ty Dillon began putting fluids on the track and smoking. Kevin Harvick drove through the fluids and got sideways, sliding down the track in Turn 4 but managing to avoid the wall.

On the backstretch, Kasey Kahne spun and went nose-first into the outside wall. Trevor Bayne made contact with Kahne as he tried to avoid him.

Larson’s accident ended his night, giving the points leader his first DNF of the season.

Kyle Busch won the first stage and Martin Truex Jr. won the second.

Martin Truex Jr. extends playoff points lead with win in second stage

Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 28, 2017, 10:26 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. extended his lead in the playoff points standings Saturday by winning the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With his series-high sixth stage victory of the season, Truex has 16 playoff points, four more than second-ranked Brad Keselowski.

Truex, who led a record 392 of 400 laps in winning this race last year, finished 0.352 seconds ahead of Jimmie Johnson. Matt Kenseth was third, followed by Kyle Busch (who won the first stage) and Kurt Busch.

The rest of the top 10 (scoring stage points): Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

The second stage was red-flagged for a storm on Lap 143. The stoppage lasted nearly one hour and 40 minutes.

Danica Patrick brought out a yellow on Lap 173 after scraping the wall with a tire problem.

Ryan Blaney fell five laps off the pace because of a broken axle in his No. 21 Ford.

 