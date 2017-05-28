Kyle Busch leads Coke 600 after first stage

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch led the Coca-Cola 600 after the first 100-lap stage in the 400-lap race.

Busch passed Martin Truex Jr. with 10 laps remaining in the stage. The Monster Energy All-Star Race winner led 35 laps in the stage.

The top 10 after 100 laps: Kyle Busch, Truex, pole-sitter Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson (sixth after starting 39th), Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray.

Busch earned his third playoff point of the year with the stage win in the first race to feature four stages.

There was one caution in the first stage on Lap 20. Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s No. 33 Chevrolet began smoking on the frontstretch, and a piece of debris broke off of his car and struck Chase Elliott‘s No. 24 Chevrolet.

As Elliott slowed exiting the tri-oval, flames erupted underneath the front of his car. Oil on the track prevented Brad Keselowski from avoiding Elliott as he plowed into the back of his car.

Debris from the accident caused cosmetic damage to Danica Patrick‘s car and damage to Erik Jones‘ car. Jones was in 13th after the first stage. Patrick led seven laps following green flag stops.

The field went through a green-flag pit stop cycle from Laps 64 – 68. Denny Hamlin, Cole Whitt and Corey LaJoie were caught speeding. Hamlin fell to 21st, the last car on the lead lap.

Lap leaders in the first segment included Harvick (42), Kyle Busch (35), Truex (15), Patrick (seven) and Johnson (one).