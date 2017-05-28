Denny Hamlin wins third stage in Coke 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three spots at the end of the third stage of the Coca-Cola 600.
It is Hamlin’s second stage win of the season.
Hamlin finished ahead of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Austin Dillon.
Hamlin took the lead on a restart with four laps left in the stage. He had restarted second after leaving the pits first. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had stayed out, but plummeted to 21st.
Truex was in the lead when a caution for a Kyle Larson accident came out with eight laps left in the stage, which resulted in the round of pit stops. Truex has led 198 laps, giving him the most laps led in three straight Coca-Cola 600.
The first caution of the stage came on Lap 245. Ty Dillon began putting fluids on the track and smoking. Kevin Harvick drove through the fluids and got sideways, sliding down the track in Turn 4 but managing to avoid the wall.
On the backstretch, Kasey Kahne spun and went nose-first into the outside wall. Trevor Bayne made contact with Kahne as he tried to avoid him.
Larson’s accident ended his night, giving the points leader his first DNF of the season.
Kyle Busch won the first stage and Martin Truex Jr. won the second.
CONCORD, N.C. – Martin Truex Jr. extended his lead in the playoff points standings Saturday by winning the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
With his series-high sixth stage victory of the season, Truex has 16 playoff points, four more than second-ranked Brad Keselowski.
Truex, who led a record 392 of 400 laps in winning this race last year, finished 0.352 seconds ahead of Jimmie Johnson. Matt Kenseth was third, followed by Kyle Busch (who won the first stage) and Kurt Busch.
The rest of the top 10 (scoring stage points): Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.
The second stage was red-flagged for a storm on Lap 143. The stoppage lasted nearly one hour and 40 minutes.
Danica Patrick brought out a yellow on Lap 173 after scraping the wall with a tire problem.
Ryan Blaney fell five laps off the pace because of a broken axle in his No. 21 Ford.
CONCORD, N.C. — The Coca-Cola 600 has resumed after a 1-hour, 39-minute delay for weather.
The red flag was displayed on Lap 143 during a caution period for a wreck involving Matt DiBenedetto.
After a 20-minute downpour, the rain stopped, and track drying began at around 8:15 p.m.
The race went back to green at 9:49 p.m. on Lap 153.
Martin Truex Jr., who won this race last year, is leading the race, followed by Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Ryan Blaney, Kurt Busch, Jamie McMurray, Austin Dillon and Denny Hamlin.
Kyle Busch won the first stage of the race.
CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch led the Coca-Cola 600 after the first 100-lap stage in the 400-lap race.
Busch passed Martin Truex Jr. with 10 laps remaining in the stage. The Monster Energy All-Star Race winner led 35 laps in the stage.
The top 10 after 100 laps: Kyle Busch, Truex, pole-sitter Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Larson (sixth after starting 39th), Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Jamie McMurray.
Busch earned his third playoff point of the year with the stage win in the first race to feature four stages.
There was one caution in the first stage on Lap 20. Jeffrey Earnhardt‘s No. 33 Chevrolet began smoking on the frontstretch, and a piece of debris broke off of his car and struck Chase Elliott‘s No. 24 Chevrolet.
As Elliott slowed exiting the tri-oval, flames erupted underneath the front of his car. Oil on the track prevented Brad Keselowski from avoiding Elliott as he plowed into the back of his car.
Debris from the accident caused cosmetic damage to Danica Patrick‘s car and damage to Erik Jones‘ car. Jones was in 13th after the first stage. Patrick led seven laps following green flag stops.
The field went through a green-flag pit stop cycle from Laps 64 – 68. Denny Hamlin, Cole Whitt and Corey LaJoie were caught speeding. Hamlin fell to 21st, the last car on the lead lap.
Lap leaders in the first segment included Harvick (42), Kyle Busch (35), Truex (15), Patrick (seven) and Johnson (one).
CONCORD, N.C. – Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski were eliminated from the Coca-Cola 600 in a bizarre accident that caused a caution on the 20th of 400 laps Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 33 Chevrolet suffered an engine problem that littered the 1.5-mile oval with oil and some debris. Elliott’s No. 24 Chevy seemed to run over a stray part, sparking flames beneath the car.
As Elliott quickly slowed, he was rear-ended by Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford.
“Somebody broke, and there was just oil everywhere,” Keselowski said. “I couldn’t turn. I ran into the back of Chase. It’s a real bummer for our team. We had a really fast Miller Lite Ford, and I think we had a shot at winning tonight, but that’s how it goes.”
Said Elliott: “This is so disappointing. Our Chevy was going to be all right as the night went along. But (Jeffrey Earnhardt) broke something, I guess, and I hit it hard and I saw some fire … I hate it. It’s such a bummer. We’ll just go after it again next week.”
Earnhardt was listed as finishing last in the race; Keselowski likely will place 39th, and Elliott 38th.