Denny Hamlin wins third stage in Coke 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Denny Hamlin led a Joe Gibbs Racing sweep of the top three spots at the end of the third stage of the Coca-Cola 600.

It is Hamlin’s second stage win of the season.

Hamlin finished ahead of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Kevin Harvick, Daniel Suarez, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Austin Dillon.

Hamlin took the lead on a restart with four laps left in the stage. He had restarted second after leaving the pits first. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had stayed out, but plummeted to 21st.

Truex was in the lead when a caution for a Kyle Larson accident came out with eight laps left in the stage, which resulted in the round of pit stops. Truex has led 198 laps, giving him the most laps led in three straight Coca-Cola 600.

The first caution of the stage came on Lap 245. Ty Dillon began putting fluids on the track and smoking. Kevin Harvick drove through the fluids and got sideways, sliding down the track in Turn 4 but managing to avoid the wall.

On the backstretch, Kasey Kahne spun and went nose-first into the outside wall. Trevor Bayne made contact with Kahne as he tried to avoid him.

Larson’s accident ended his night, giving the points leader his first DNF of the season.

Kyle Busch won the first stage and Martin Truex Jr. won the second.