My Home Track: North Carolina’s Caraway Speedway (video)

Sure, NASCAR is synonymous with Daytona Beach, the state of Florida and Daytona International Speedway.
But there is no other state that is so linked to NASCAR than the Tar Heel state, North Carolina.
Numerous racetracks, from the smallest grassroots short track to Charlotte Motor Speedway dot the state, offering a plethora of race action from amateur all the way to the best of the best.
On Friday’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows segment, NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty shared some of his fondest memories of one of his favorite short tracks, Caraway Speedway.
After two weekends off, the Xfinity Series is back in action today at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliott Sadler enters as the points leader with a 29-point advantage on JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier. William Byron, who also drives for JR. Motorsports, is third in the standings. Byron and Sadler are going for their first victory of the season, while Allgaier seeks his second win this year.
Here are the particulars for today’s Xfinity race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: The Evil Genius’ Halo ESports Team will give the command for drivers to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Star Swain will perform the Anthem at 1:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. Its coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at gorpn.com. PRN’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 85 degrees at race time with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Denny Hamlin led 76 laps to win this even a year ago. Austin Dillon was second and Joey Logano third. Logano led the final 12 laps to win at Charlotte in October. Elliott Sadler was second and Daniel Suarez was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10:05 a.m.
Steve Letarte learned the sport of NASCAR from a number of different individuals.
But no one compares to Letarte’s greatest mentor, Ray Evernham, who was selected earlier this week as one of five individuals that will enter the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its 2018 class.
Evernham, who led Jeff Gordon to three of his four NASCAR Cup championships as Gordon’s crew chief, was not only an innovator in the sport, but also a leader, mentor and team owner.
On Friday's NASCAR America, Letarte, an Evernham protege, discussed what made his former boss, teacher and close friend so special.
No matter what form of motorsports, it seems like everyone has distinct and unique rituals as they prepare for the racing tripleheader on Sunday, namely IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 and Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One.
On Friday’s NASCAR America, which was part of NBCSN’s huge three-hour Motorsports Special, Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman discussed some of their own rituals and how they prepare for each of the three races.
“It’s like Christmas morning for a race fan,” Letarte said.
Petty joked about wearing a onesie with race cars on it, then chuckled Kligerman still drinks milk, and Letarte said he starts his day with coffee and watching the F1 race. And now that he’s no longer a crew chief, he prepares for the Coca-Cola 500 throwing some meat on the grill and relaxing with, as he puts it, “an adult beverage.”
Check out the kind of rituals our team of analysts have in the above video.