Kyle Larson fastest in final practice for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Larson topped the final practice session for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 with a speed at 186.400 mph.
The Cup points leader, Larson will start 39th in the race because his No. 42 Chevrolet didn’t clear inspection in time to qualify.
Ryan Blaney (185.861), Matt Kenseth (185.046), Kurt Busch (184.856) and Erik Jones (184.818) rounded out the top five.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seventh fastest at 184.433 mph. Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick was 20th fastest at 182.648 mph.
Jimmie Johnson recorded the most laps in the session with 47.
Jamie McMurray had the best 10-lap average at 180.914 mph.
The session was stopped for a caution once after Brad Keselowski spun exiting Turn 4.
Click here for the full practice report.
CONCORD, N.C. — Justin Allgaier won the pole for the Xfinity Series’ Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
With a speed at 182.488 mph, Allgaier earned his fifth Xfinity pole and his first since the March 2013 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Allgaier is joined on the front row by Austin Dillon (181.519).
The top five was completed by Ryan Blaney (181.378), Daniel Hemric (181.324) and Kevin Harvick (181.245).
Christopher Bell will start seventh in his first Xfinity race.
Brad Keselowski and Dakoda Armstrong will start from the rear after not passing inspection in time to qualify.
Click here for full qualifying results.
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Blaney posted the top speed in the second practice session for the Coca-Cola 600.
Blaney’s No. 21 Ford produced a speed of 188.055 mph Saturday morning around Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The top five was filled out by Erik Jones (187.598 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (187.084), Daniel Suarez (186.838) and Trevor Bayne (186.239).
Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick was ninth fastest at 185.567 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 14th quickest at 185.141 mph.
Kyle Busch recorded the most laps in the session with 48.
Click here for the full practice report.
CONCORD, N.C. — Eight Cup teams were held 15 minutes during Coca-Cola 600 practice today for failing pre-qualifying inspection on Thursday
Drivers include Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, David Ragan, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie and Chris Buescher.
Buescher’s team also loses pit selection for Sunday’s race because it failed inspection three times.
Larson and LaJoie’s loss of practice time comes after neither qualified Thuraday because their cars didn’t clear inspection in time.
As in many things in life, whether something is worth doing comes down to risk vs. reward.
Such will be the case in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. How much are drivers willing to risk? Will that risk be worth reward, particularly with the additional stage to the race?
On Friday’s NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman jumped into the iRacing simulator and showed the greatest strategies to employ in Sunday’s race, especially with the traction compound up top.
Check out the above video.