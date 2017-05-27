Justin Allgaier wins pole for Charlotte Xfinity race

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. — Justin Allgaier won the pole for the Xfinity Series’ Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

With a speed of 182.488 mph, Allgaier earned his fifth Xfinity pole and his first since the March 2013 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allgaier is joined on the front row by Austin Dillon (181.519).

The top five is completed by Ryan Blaney (181.378), Daniel Hemric (181.324) and Kevin Harvick (181.245).

Brad Keselowski and Dakoda Armstrong will start from the rear after not passing inspection in time to qualify.

