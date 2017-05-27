NASCAR America: Key storylines going into Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600

It stands to reason that the longest race on the NASCAR Cup schedule also has the largest number of storylines heading into it.

Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is no different. In addition to going a scheduled length of 600 miles in 400 laps around the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, there are so many other things on the radar such as how high temperatures may impact the track surface and tire wear, why Kyle Busch may edge Kevin Harvick as the favorite in the race and, for the first time ever, the 600 will feature four different stages.

Oh yeah, and speaking of the radar, weather is always a possible element to plan strategy around.

On Friday’s NASCAR America, our Dave Burns broke down a number of storylines and how they may play out.

Check out the video above.