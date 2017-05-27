Eight teams lose 15 minutes of Coke 600 practice for failing pre-qualifying inspection

CONCORD, N.C. — Eight Cup teams will be held 15 minutes during Coca-Cola 600 practice today for failing pre-qualifying inspection on Thursday
Drivers include Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard, David Ragan, Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie and Chris Buescher.
Buescher’s team also loses pit selection for Sunday’s race due to failing pre-qualifying inspection three ties.
Larson and LaJoie’s loss of practice time comes on top of them not making qualifying runs on Thursday after neither of their cars passed inspection in time.
CONCORD, N.C. — Justin Allgaier won the pole for the Xfinity Series’ Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
With a speed of 182.488 mph, Allgaier earned his fifth Xfinity pole and his first since the March 2013 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Allgaier is joined on the front row by Austin Dillon (181.519).
The top five is completed by Ryan Blaney (181.378), Daniel Hemric (181.324) and Kevin Harvick (181.245).
Brad Keselowski and Dakoda Armstrong will start from the rear after not passing inspection in time to qualify.
Check back for more.
CONCORD, N.C. — Ryan Blaney posted the top speed in the second practice session for the Coca-Cola 600.
Blaney’s No. 21 Ford produced a speed of 188.055 mph Saturday morning around Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The top five was filled out by Erik Jones (187.598 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (187.084), Daniel Suarez (186.838) and Trevor Bayne (186.239).
Pole-sitter Kevin Harvick was ninth fastest at 185.567 mph. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 14th quickest at 185.141 mph.
Kyle Bush recorded the most laps in the session with 48.
Click here for the full practice report.
As in many things in life, whether something is worth doing comes down to risk vs. reward.
Such will be the case in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. How much are drivers willing to risk? Will that risk be worth reward, particularly with the additional stage to the race?
On Friday’s NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman jumped into the iRacing simulator and showed the greatest strategies to employ in Sunday’s race, especially with the traction compound up top.
Check out the above video.
It stands to reason that the longest race on the NASCAR Cup schedule also has the largest number of storylines heading into it.
Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 is no different. In addition to going a scheduled length of 600 miles in 400 laps around the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway, there are so many other things on the radar such as how high temperatures may impact the track surface and tire wear, why Kyle Busch may edge Kevin Harvick as the favorite in the race and, for the first time ever, the 600 will feature four different stages.
Oh yeah, and speaking of the radar, weather is always a possible element to plan strategy around.
On Friday’s NASCAR America, our Dave Burns broke down a number of storylines and how they may play out.
Check out the video above.