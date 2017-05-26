NASCAR America: Steve Letarte reflects on mentor Ray Evernham’s Hall of Fame selection

Steve Letarte learned the sport of NASCAR from a number of different individuals.
But no one compares to Letarte’s greatest mentor, Ray Evernham, who was selected earlier this week as one of five individuals that will enter the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its 2018 class.
Evernham, who led Jeff Gordon to three of his four NASCAR Cup championships as Gordon’s crew chief, was not only an innovator in the sport, but also a leader, mentor and team owner.
On Friday’s NASCAR America, Letarte, an Evernham protege, discussed what made his former boss, teacher and close friend so special. Check out the video above.
No matter what form of motorsports, it seems like everyone has distinct and unique rituals as they prepare for the racing tripleheader on Sunday, namely IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 and Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One.
On Friday’s NASCAR America, which was part of NBCSN’s huge three-hour Motorsports Special, Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman discussed some of their own rituals and how they prepare for each of the three races.
“It’s like Christmas morning for a race fan,” Letarte said.
Petty joked about wearing a onesie with race cars on it, then chuckled Kligerman still drinks milk, and Letarte said he starts his day with coffee and watching the F1 race. And now that he’s no longer a crew chief, he prepares for the Coca-Cola 500 throwing some meat on the grill and relaxing with, as he puts it, “an adult beverage.”
Check out the kind of rituals our team of analysts have in the above video.
While you’d think they’re the same thing, mental fatigue and endurance are two entirely different animals when it comes to racing in NASCAR’s longest race of the season, Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
On Friday’s Motorsports Special on NBCSN, NASCAR on NBC analyst and former NASCAR Cup crew chief Steve Letarte explained how drivers deal with both the mental and physical strain of the grueling race. Also giving their viewpoint were Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman.
Driving around isn’t grueling you say, eh? Tell that to Brad Keselowski, who lost an incredible 16 pounds racing in a 600 a few years back.
Drivers will make sure to stay hydrated with liquids — and even snacks like candy bars to keep their energy boosted — during the course of the race.
Check out Letarte’s analysis in the videos above and below.
Sunday is the biggest day of the year in motorsports, starting in the morning with the Monaco Grand Prix. Then, at Noon ET, it’s the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500. The final part of the racing tripleheader is NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Ken Squier gives you a great primer for what promises to be a memorable day around the world (see video above).
Also, check out the video below as NASCAR America paid tribute to Squier’s long career announcing the sport.
With no track activity, NASCAR Cup drivers had a free day on Friday and some were able to get out and about.
Jimmie Johnson helped organize a 69-mile bike ride Friday morning for 2006 MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden, who died May 22 at age 35 from injures suffered when he was hit by a car while cycling in Italy. The 69 miles ridden were for the number Hayden raced with in his career. Among drivers who joined him were Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez.
Others did other activities on their day off.
Ryan Blaney went to Carowinds amusement park just south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and took to periscope as he rode in the front row on the Fury 325 roller coaster, which reaches a peak height of 325 feet and then goes into an 81-degree drop.
The ride reaches speeds up to 95 mph. The coaster is North America’s longest steel coaster at 1.25 miles. The average ride time is 3 minutes, 25 seconds, and the ride crosses both the North Carolina and South Carolina border.
Brad Keselowski spent part of his team playing in the Team Penske softball game and provided proof of his hitting ability.
