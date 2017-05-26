Legendary announcer Ken Squier gets you ready for Sunday’s big day of racing (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday is the biggest day of the year in motorsports, starting in the morning with Formula One’s legendary Monaco Grand Prix.

Then, at Noon ET, it’s the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The final part of the tripleheader of racing is NASCAR’s longest race of the season, the 400 lap, 600 mile Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Newly-named NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee Ken Squier gives you a great primer for what promises to be a memorable day around the world (see video above).

Also, check out the video below as NASCAR America paid tribute to Squier’s long career announcing the sport.