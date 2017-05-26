Analysts’ rituals for Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600 (video)

No matter what form of motorsports, it seems like everyone has distinct and unique rituals as they prepare for the racing tripleheader on Sunday, namely IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500, NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 and Monaco Grand Prix in Formula One.

On Friday’s NASCAR America, which was part of NBCSN’s huge three-hour Motorsports Special, Kyle Petty, Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman discussed some of their own rituals and how they prepare for each of the three races.

“It’s like Christmas morning for a race fan,” Letarte said.

Petty joked about wearing a onesie with race cars on it, then chuckled Kligerman still drinks milk, and Letarte said he starts his day with coffee and watching the F1 race. And now that he’s no longer a crew chief, he prepares for the Coca-Cola 500 throwing some eat on the grill and relaxing with, as he puts it, “an adult beverage.”

