William Byron leads final Xfinity practice at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 after posting a top speed of 193.424 mph.
It is the 20th Cup pole of Harvick’s career and his third of this season. That is the second most for Harvick in a season following the eight he earned during his 2014 championship season.
“It was definitely breathtaking all three laps because it was so edgy to drive,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1. “All in all, I guess they say loose is fast. Just proud of my guys and that’s a good start to a long night.”
All three of Harvick’s poles have come at 1.5-mile tracks. At Atlanta, he led 292 laps and finished ninth after a pit penalty. At Texas, he led 77 laps and finished fourth.
Harvick also had the pole for last October’s race at Charlotte.
Teams continued to struggle with pre-qualifying inspection, but only two, points leader Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie, were not able to make a qualifying attempt. Larson and his team scrambled to get the No. 42 Chevrolet on track in the final minute of the first round but it ended before Larson could make it.
“I guess it’ll be cooler to win from last than from the pole,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. Larson said he was more upset with himself for having made contact with the wall in Thursday’s practice session.
“It put us behind on getting to the tech line,” Larson said. “The machine wouldn’t work there late and probably cost us a minute, a minute and a half. Then we passed and we just didn’t have enough time to get out there.”
NASCAR told FS1 the laser inspection station was working properly, but that Larson’s team had improperly positioned his car, resulting in the delay in measurement.
“I won’t speak too much on it because I don’t know much about how that whole tech process works,” Larson said. “I know all the teams hate it. The teams point at NASCAR. NASCAR points at the teams. It’s confusing to me.”
But Larson isn’t concerned about having to start on the last row.
“It happened to us at Texas and we rebounded from that and finished second,” Larson said. “I’m not too worried about it. I know the teams are frustrated with the tech process. I know nothing about how it all works. I don’t really have much to say about it other than I know my crew chief hates it.”
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, veteran NASCAR Cup crew chief Slugger Labbe reflected upon the announcement of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
Labbe, who left his role as crew chief for Austin Dillon at Richard Childress Racing earlier this week, has a rather unique perspective about the 2018 inductees: he considers himself “fortunate” to have worked for four of the five new members.
NASCAR America: Will Kyle Busch return to victory lane at Charlotte? (video)
Few tracks have given Kyle Busch such a hard time as Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s also one of the few tracks that he hasn’t won at in NASCAR Cup competition.
Sure, Busch finally broke through last Saturday to win the Monster Energy All-Star Race, but because it’s a non-points paying event, the record books still state that Busch has never won a regular season or playoff race at CMS.
He gets another chance to do so in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. While he won the All-Star Race by using strategy in the fourth and final 10-lap segment of a 70-lap overall event, Busch and the other 39 drivers in the field will face a completely different setting Sunday: 400 laps, 600 miles in NASCAR’s longest race of the season.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Kyle Petty contemplated whether Busch’s All-Star Race win will help him solve his past issues at Charlotte and finally claim that elusive win in the 600.