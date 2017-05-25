Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR: Remembering Martin Truex Jr.’s dominating 2016 Coca-Cola 600 win

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

In one of the most dominating performances in NASCAR history, Martin Truex Jr. turned last year’s Coca-Cola 600 into a runaway one-man show, leading the field for 392 of 400 laps.

Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America took a look back at Truex’s record-setting win.

Kevin Harvick wins pole for Coca-Cola 600; Kyle Larson starting from rear

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 after posting a top speed of 193.424 mph.

It is the 20th Cup pole of Harvick’s career and his third of this season. That is the second most for Harvick in a season following the eight he earned during his 2014 championship season.

“It was definitely breathtaking all three laps because it was so edgy to drive,” Harvick told Fox Sports 1. “All in all, I guess they say loose is fast. Just proud of my guys and that’s a good start to a long night.”

All three of Harvick’s poles have come at 1.5-mile tracks. At Atlanta, he led 292 laps and finished ninth after a pit penalty. At Texas, he led 77 laps and finished fourth.

Harvick also had the pole for last October’s race at Charlotte.

Following Harvick in the top five is Kyle Busch (192.513), Chase Elliott (192.260), Matt Kenseth (192.130) and Erik Jones (191.782).

Busch’s start is his best of the season. His previous best was third at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Erik Jones, a rookie, will also make his best start. His previous best was eighth at Phoenix Raceway.

In his final Coke 600 start, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will start 19th

Regan Smith, driving the No. 43 Ford for the injured Aric Almirola, will start 25th.

Kyle Larson climbs into his car as the No. 42 team scrambles to get him on track for a qualifying attempt (Photo by Dustin Long).

Teams continued to struggle with pre-qualifying inspection, but only two, points leader Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie, were not able to make a qualifying attempt. Larson and his team scrambled to get the No. 42 Chevrolet on track in the final minute of the first round but it ended before Larson could make it.

“I guess it’ll be cooler to win from last than from the pole,” Larson told Fox Sports 1. Larson said he was more upset with himself for having made contact with the wall in Thursday’s practice session.

“It put us behind on getting to the tech line,” Larson said. “The machine wouldn’t work there late and probably cost us a minute, a minute and a half. Then we passed and we just didn’t have enough time to get out there.”

NASCAR told FS1 the laser inspection station was working properly, but that Larson’s team had improperly positioned his car, resulting in the delay in measurement.

“I won’t speak too much on it because I don’t know much about how that whole tech process works,” Larson said. “I know all the teams hate it. The teams point at NASCAR. NASCAR points at the teams. It’s confusing to me.”

But Larson isn’t concerned about having to start on the last row.

“It happened to us at Texas and we rebounded from that and finished second,” Larson said. “I’m not too worried about it.  I know the teams are frustrated with the tech process.  I know nothing about how it all works.  I don’t really have much to say about it other than I know my crew chief hates it.”

Slugger Labbe reacts to 2018 NASCAR Hall class; worked with 4 of 5 inductees

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, veteran NASCAR Cup crew chief Slugger Labbe reflected upon the announcement of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Labbe, who left his role as crew chief for Austin Dillon at Richard Childress Racing earlier this week, has a rather unique perspective about the 2018 inductees: he considers himself “fortunate” to have worked for four of the five new members.

William Byron leads final Xfinity practice at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT

William Byron and group of Xfinity Series regulars led the final practice session for the Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Byron led the way with a speed of 182.716 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

In second was Christopher Bell (182.008), who is making his first Xfinity start this weekend. Filling out the top five was Brandon Jones (181.990), Spencer Gallagher (181.348) and Ryan Sieg (180.578).

Tyler Reddick was sixth and Ryan Blaney seventh.

Reddick and Daniel Hemric each recorded 50 laps in the session.

NASCAR America: Will Kyle Busch return to victory lane at Charlotte? (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 25, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT

Few tracks have given Kyle Busch such a hard time as Charlotte Motor Speedway. It’s also one of the few tracks that he hasn’t won at in NASCAR Cup competition.

Sure, Busch finally broke through last Saturday to win the Monster Energy All-Star Race, but because it’s a non-points paying event, the record books still state that Busch has never won a regular season or playoff race at CMS.

He gets another chance to do so in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. While he won the All-Star Race by using strategy in the fourth and final 10-lap segment of a 70-lap overall event, Busch and the other 39 drivers in the field will face a completely different setting Sunday: 400 laps, 600 miles in NASCAR’s longest race of the season.

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Kyle Petty contemplated whether Busch’s All-Star Race win will help him solve his past issues at Charlotte and finally claim that elusive win in the 600.