Erik Jones leads first Coca-Cola 600 practice

By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

Erik Jones was fastest in the first Cup Series practice session for the Coca-Cola 600 Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jones and his No. 77 Toyota put up a top speed of 192.713 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was filled out by Jimmie Johnson (192.472), Kyle Larson (192.465), Denny Hamlin (192.465) and Kevin Harvick (192. 150.).

Larson got into the backstretch wall late in the session. It left a yellow streak on his car and minor body damage, but the No. 42 team has not yet determined if it go to a backup car.

Kyle Busch, winner of last weekend’s All-Star Race, was ninth fastest.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. 22nd fastest.

Joey Logano and Gray Gaulding had the most laps in the session with 22 each.

Ron Hornaday Jr.’s Hall of Fame election aided by champion who slept on his couch

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Ron Hornaday’s Jr. election to the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2018 class wasn’t a lock.

For just the second time in the institution’s nine-year history, the vote for the final spot in the class resulted in a tie.

It was either going to be Hornaday, a four-time champion in the Camping World Truck Series, or the late Alan Kulwicki, the 1992 Cup champion.

When the final vote was taken, those casting their ballots may have had the words of Jimmie Johnson on their mind.

Prior to the first vote, those in the room went through the list of 20 nominees and discussed the merits of each.

“It’s very difficult because as the stories go on and you understand how each individual has played such a large part in NASCAR’s history, they are all worthy,” Johnson said Thursday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “It’s not an easy day trying to make your decisions.”

But when Hornaday’s name came up, Johnson shared why he thought Hornaday was worthy of the Hall of Fame.

A voter due to his status as defending Cup champion, Johnson’s support of the 51-time winner in the Truck Series isn’t out of the blue.

If anyone was going to go to bat for Hornaday, it would be a future Hall of Famer and fellow California native who, along with Kevin Harvick, called Hornaday’s living room couch his home at the beginning of his career.

“That man loves racing and has given so many an opportunity,” Johnson said. “I didn’t know him back when he was based in California and his short track roots. I knew who he was, although I wasn’t focused on asphalt racing.”

Johnson grew up in El Cajon, California, three hours south of Hornaday’s roots in Palmdale.

“I met him through some different Chevrolet functions,” Johnson said. “He and (his wife) Lindy (Hornaday) just had open arms and told me, if you are ever in North Carolina we will give you a place to stay, come stay with us.”

About three months later, Johnson came East to drive a late motel car owned by Hendrick Motorsports general manager Jimmy Johnson (no relation).

The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet took the Hornaday’s up on their offer and became a resident on their couch.

“They wouldn’t let me move out,” Johnson said. “I stayed there for six months until Ron on one of his Harley rides found a home that he thought I could afford and seemed like a good buy and I bought my first house. They have been amazing to me and to many others in the sport, not just drivers. There are officials walking up and down pit road that have all bunked at his home, crew members from all over the place.

“Their contributions to our sport, Ron’s contribution to our sport, not only include the amazing things he did on the track, but so many things off the track. I think he is going to be a great fit in the Hall and be very entertaining as the months go by and we are able to induct him.”

Hornaday, who last raced in the Truck Seres in 2014, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Robert Yates, Red Byron, Ken Squier and Ray Evernham.

Johnson wasn’t able to talk to Hornaday in the aftermath of the announcement. But he reached out to his former host Thursday morning on the way to the track. Hornaday was already back at work.

“He was running a fork lift somewhere doing something,” Johnson said.

When Hornaday goes before he peers in January for his induction, he can thank a fellow driver from California for the helping hand.

Ryan Blaney leads first Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney claimed the fastest speed in the first Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Blaney, driving Team Penske’s No. 12 Ford, posted a speed of 182.834 mph.

The top five was filled out by Brennan Poole (182.642), Denny Hamlin (181.977), Brad Keselowski (181.910) and Austin Dillon (181.690).

Casey Mears is going to a backup car after he had a hard hit of the outside wall in Turn 4.

Tyler Reddick recorded the most laps with 37.

The second Xfinity practice session start at 6 p.m. ET.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Coke 600 preview

By Daniel McFadinMay 25, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for an hour from 5 – 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and previews the race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Coca-Cola 600.

Carolyn Manno hosts from Stamford, Connecticut, with Kyle Petty. They are joined by Jeff Burton and former Richard Childress Racing crew chief Slugger Labbe.

On today’s show:

  • Today, Daytona 500-winning crew chief Slugger Labbe joins the show. He’ll react to the Hall of Fame Class of 2018 as well as his recent departure from the Richard Childers Racing Team.
  • After a busy week in motorsports, we look ahead to this weekend in Charlotte. Last year, Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Coca-Cola 600 in a record-setting performance. Who will go home with the win this year? Plus tomorrow, we’ll preview the biggest day in motorsports with reports from Monaco, Indianapolis, and of course, Charlotte. It’s the NASCAR America Motorsports Special at 3:30 ET on NBCSN.
  • My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows rides along to the Empire State, New York. It’s the site of today’s featured track, Chemung Speedrome. We’ll tell you the story about how this track was made and the trio of racing brothers which spawned from its roots.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Ford chooses Sebastien Bourdais replacement for Le Mans (and it isn’t Tony Stewart . . . yet)

Ker Robertson/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMay 25, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. —  Ford has chosen a replacement for injured Sebastien Bourdais at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and is expected to announce the driver soon – but don’t hold your breath NASCAR fans.

It isn’t Tony Stewart, who has indicated his desire to run the renowned event.

While taping an upcoming episode Thursday of the NASCAR on NBC podcast, Ford Performance director Dave Pericak said the three-time champion, who retired from NASCAR’s premier series last year, still is lobbying “every time he sees us” to race a Ford GT car.

“We love Tony, and he wants to get behind the wheel of that GT but not at LeMans” in 2017, Pericak told NBC Sports at the Ford Performance Technical Center.

However, the new co-driver will be relatively inexperienced on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe road course in France. Pericak said Ford’s high-tech simulator (which mainly is used for NASCAR but also is used for sports cars and street models) at its North Carolina facility would help prepare the replacement.

“We will be using the simulator heavily between now and then for that driver to become fully up to speed not only in the GT but at Le Mans,” Pericak said. “There’s a great example of where we’re going to get tons of hours behind the wheel before that driver gets on an airplane and heads over the France.

“The realism is unbelievable. It’s a fantastic tool to have with this situation. Otherwise, you pick a driver, send him to Le Mans and take your chances. We’re going to be much more prepared. We already have the simulator ready to run that track because we ran it all last year.”

Returning to France, Ford won the 24 Hours of Le Mans with a Chip Ganassi Racing GT driven by Bourdais, Joey Hand and Dirk Muller last year.

Bourdais, who suffered pelvic fractures and a fractured right hip in an Indianapolis 500 qualifying crash last Saturday, was released from an Indianapolis hospital Thursday.

“Thank God, he’s going to be OK,” Pericak said. “We’ve talked to him, he’s in good spirits, but we’re really pleased he’s going to make a full recovery.”

Pericak said an announcement of Bourdais’ replacement will be likely Thursday or Friday.