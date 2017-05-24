Regan Smith will drive No. 43 in Coke 600 for injured Aric Almirola

Regan Smith will once again drive the No. 43 Ford in place of the injured Aric Almirola this weekend in the Coca-Cola 600.
Smith’s role as a substitute driver for Richard Petty Motorsports continues after he stepped in for Almirola last weekend in the Monster Energy Open. Smith finished fourth in the final stage of the race.
Smith will be making his first start in a Cup points race this year. He currently drives for Ricky Benton Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.
Smith has 11 Cup starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a best finish of eighth in the 2011 Coke 600.
“To me, there are a lot of cool things about helping out again this weekend,” Smith said in a press release. “Being able to represent the Air Force on Memorial Day weekend and show appreciation to those who make the ultimate sacrifice is very special to me. I’m honored to race with Senior Airmen Mark Forester on the car and pay tribute to his sacrifice.
“As I said many times last weekend, to get to drive ‘The King’s’ 43 car means so much to me. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of my favorite races of the year, and Sunday is the coolest motorsports day. It will be a lot more fun being a part of such an iconic day than just being a spectator for all of the races.”
Red Byron, NASCAR’s first champion, voted into Hall of Fame (video)
With 74 percent of the vote, Red Byron was selected to the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
Byron, who died in 1960 at 45, was NASCAR’s first race winner and champion.
Byron won the first sanctioned race on the beaches of Daytona in 1948 and went on to win that years’ Modified Division championship. The next year he won the first title in NASCAR’s Strictly Stock, which was the predecessor of the Cup Series.
Championship car owner, engine builder Robert Yates voted into NASCAR Hall of Fame (video)
Receiving 94 percent of the vote, Robert Yates was the first member announced in the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 2018 class.
Yates, 74, is the former owner of Robert Yates Racing and founder of Robert Yates Racing Engines. Yates won the 2000 Cup Series championship with Dale Jarrett and his 57 Cup wins as team owner include three Daytona 500 victories.
Drivers who competed for Yates include, Jarrett, Davey Allison, Ricky Rudd, Ernie Irvan and Elliott Sadler.
2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class: Yates, Byron, Evernham, Squier and Hornaday Jr.
The 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction class was announced Wednesday night at the Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The class includes Robert Yates, Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ken Squier and Ron Hornaday Jr.
This year was the second time there was a tie for the fifth induction spot. The tie was between Hornaday and 1992 Cup Series champion Alan Kulwicki. A tie breaker vote went to Hornaday.
Here’s your look at the ninth induction class for the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Robert Yates – Percent of vote: 94
Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina Premier Series Owner Stats Competed: 1989-2007 Starts: 1,155 Wins: 57 Poles: 48
Won NASCAR premier series championship as both an engine builder and owner. Began Robert Yates Racing in the late 1980s. Won the Daytona 500 three times with Davey Allison (1992) and Dale Jarrett (1996, 2000). Yates and Jarrett won the 1999 Cup series championship.
Red Byron (Born: 3/12/15 – Died: 11/11/60) – Percent of vote: 74
Hometown: Anniston, Alabama Premier Series Stats Competed: 1949-1951 Starts: 15 Wins: 2 Poles: 2
Byron won NASCAR’s first race in 1948 on the Daytona beach road course. He won NASCAR’s first season championship in the NASCAR Modified Division. The following year, he won NASCAR’s first Strictly Stock title – the precursor to today’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series – driving for car owner Raymond Parks. The Strictly Stock schedule had eight races; Byron won two of them. Wounded in World War II, the injury contributed to Byron’s brief career.
Ray Evernham – Percent of vote: 52
Hometown: Hazlet, New Jersey Premier Series Crew Chief Stats Competed: 1992-1999 Starts: 213 Wins: 47 Poles: 30
With Jeff Gordon as his driver, the No. 24 team for Hendrick Motorsports won three championships (1995, ’97, ’98), and 47 wins in the 1990s, including two Daytona 500s (1997, ’99) and two Brickyard 400s (1994, ’98). In 2001, Evernham tried his hand at ownership, leading the return of Dodge to NASCAR. His team won 13 times, including NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott’s win in the 2002 Brickyard 400.
Ken Squier – Percent of vote: 52
Hometown: Waterbury, Vermont.
One of NASCAR’s original broadcasters, Squier co-founded the Motor Racing Network (MRN) in 1970. He is perhaps best-known for calling the 1979 Daytona 500, a milestone moment for the entire sport, as Squier’s voice on CBS welcomed millions to the first live flag-to-flag coverage of “The Great American Race” – a moniker he coined. Squier called races for CBS and TBS until 1997.
Ron Hornaday Jr. – Percent of vote: 38
Hometown: Palmdale, California Truck Series Driver Stats Competed: 1995-99, 2002, 2004-14 Starts: 360 Wins: 51 Poles: 27
One of the forefathers of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, few drivers can be mentioned in the same breath as Hornaday when it comes to wheeling a truck around a race track. The second-generation racer boasts a record four Truck Series championships and 51 wins. Hornaday also holds the Truck Series all-time marks for top fives (158) and top 10s (234). In 2009, Hornaday won five straight Truck Series races, a feat matched only three other times in NASCAR national series history.
The 2018 Landmark Award winner:
Jim France – Vice chairman/executive vice president of NASCAR and is also chairman of the board at the International Speedway Corporation (ISC). A steady influence behind the scenes for decades, he helped build the sport with his father Bill France Sr., the founder and first president of NASCAR, and brother Bill France Jr., NASCAR’s former president, chairman and CEO. Joining ISC in 1959, Jim France worked in all phases of operations in his early years with the company. He was elected to the ISC board in 1970 and has served as the company’s secretary, assistant treasurer, vice president, chief operating officer, executive vice president and president.
Nate Ryan’s ballot for the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
Nate Ryan cast a ballot Wednesday for the NASCAR Hall of Fame as NBC Sports’ digital representative.
It’s the ninth consecutive year of voting for Ryan, who is one of 57 members of the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel (including one online vote determined by fans).
His ballot for the ninth class (followed by his ballot for each of the preceding eight years, which included six at USA TODAY Sports):
Ray Evernham: Voted the greatest crew chief of all time in a 2006 media poll, the impact of Evernham, 57, transcends his sterling statistics. He won three championships with Jeff Gordon during a virtually unbeatable stretch of 1995-98 while introducing innovations in car building, pit crews and strategies that still are used today. His legacy remains visible through the many careers he shaped as a team leader and car owner: Two of the last three championships have been won by crew chiefs (Chad Knaus and Rodney Childers) who spent time in Evernham’s tutelage.
Red Byron: The first NASCAR premier series champion, capturing the Modified Division in 1948. The Anniston, Alabama, native competed from 1949-51, winning twice and starting from two poles in 15 starts. Byron was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers.
Robert Yates: A championship car owner and engine builder, Yates already had an influence on several members of the Hall of Fame in his multiple roles as a NASCAR fixture. He won the Daytona 500 three times as a car owner (twice with Dale Jarrett), and his engines have 77 victories.
AlanKulwicki: The 1992 champion’s life was cut short at 38 by a plane crash the year after he won the title in a watershed season for NASCAR. A true driver-owner, the Wisconsin native also was among the first college-educated engineers to have a major impact in stock-car racing.
BuddyBaker: The winner of the 1980 Daytona 500 and 1970 Southern 500 was one of NASCAR’s home run hitters, counting several major wins among his 19 career victories on the premier circuit. One of NASCAR’s greatest ambassadors Baker also became a beloved broadcaster on TV and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Ryan’s previous NASCAR Hall of Fame ballots:
2010: Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, David Pearson, Bill France Jr.
2011: Pearson, Darrell Waltrip, Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, Lee Petty
2012: Waltrip, Yarborough, Dale Inman, Raymond Parks, Curtis Turner
2013: Fireball Roberts, Turner, Fred Lorenzen, Herb Thomas, Tim Flock
2014: Roberts, Turner, Lorenzen, Flock, Joe Weatherly
2015: Lorenzen, Turner, Weatherly, O. Bruton Smith, Rick Hendrick
2016: Turner, Smith, Hendrick, Ray Evernham, Bobby Isaac
2017: Hendrick, Evernham, Benny Parsons, Parks, Red Byron