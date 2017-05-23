NASCAR announces 2018 schedules for Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Trucks

NASCAR announced the 2018 schedules for its three national series and they include significant changes in Cup.
The season will begin with the Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying taking place on Feb. 11. Previously, those events were held on separate dates. The Clash moves to from a Saturday night to Sunday afternoon. Daytona 500 qualifying will precede it.
The Daytona 500 moves to Feb. 18 – its earliest date since 2010.
The Richmond spring race moves back to a Saturday night race after having been run on Sunday this year.
The playoffs will see a big change.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the cutoff race for the playoffs on Sept. 9. The playoffs will open Sept. 16 at Las Vegas. Richmond, which had been the cutoff race since 2004, moves into the playoffs and will be on Sept. 22, a Saturday night. The first round ends Sept. 30 at Charlotte on the track’s oval and infield road course. Dover moves to the first race in the second round. The final six races of the playoffs remain unchanged from this year.
2018 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Site
2/11 Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)
2/15 Daytona International Speedway (Duel)
2/18 Daytona 500
2/25 Atlanta Motor Speedway
3/4 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3/11 Phoenix International Raceway
3/18 Auto Club Speedway
3/25 Martinsville Speedway
4/8 Texas Motor Speedway
4/15 Bristol Motor Speedway
4/21 Richmond International Raceway
4/29 Talladega Superspeedway
5/6 Dover International Speedway
5/12 Kansas Speedway
5/19 Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)
5/27 Charlotte Motor Speedway
6/3 Pocono Raceway
6/10 Michigan International Speedway
6/24 Sonoma Raceway
7/1 Chicagoland Speedway
7/7 Daytona International Speedway
7/14 Kentucky Speedway
7/22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
7/29 Pocono Raceway
8/5 Watkins Glen International
8/12 Michigan International Speedway
8/18 Bristol Motor Speedway
9/2 Darlington Raceway
9/9 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
9/16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
9/22 Richmond International Raceway
9/30 Charlotte Motor Speedway
10/7 Dover International Speedway
10/14 Talladega Superspeedway
10/21 Kansas Speedway
10/28 Martinsville Speedway
11/4 Texas Motor Speedway
11/11 Phoenix International Raceway
11/18 Homestead-Miami Speedway
2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Site
2/17 Daytona International Speedway
2/24 Atlanta Motor Speedway
3/3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3/10 Phoenix International Raceway
3/17 Auto Club Speedway
4/7 Texas Motor Speedway
4/14 Bristol Motor Speedway
4/20 Richmond International Raceway
4/28 Talladega Superspeedway
5/5 Dover International Speedway
5/26 Charlotte Motor Speedway
6/2 Pocono Raceway
6/9 Michigan International Speedway
6/17 Iowa Speedway
6/30 Chicagoland Speedway
7/6 Daytona International Speedway
7/13 Kentucky Speedway
7/21 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
7/28 Iowa Speedway
8/4 Watkins Glen International
8/11 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
8/17 Bristol Motor Speedway
8/25 Road America
9/1 Darlington Raceway
9/8 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
9/15 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
9/21 Richmond International Raceway
9/29 Charlotte Motor Speedway
10/6 Dover International Speedway
10/20 Kansas Speedway
11/3 Texas Motor Speedway
11/10 Phoenix International Raceway
11/17 Homestead-Miami Speedway
2018 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
Date Site
2/16 Daytona International Speedway
2/24 Atlanta Motor Speedway
3/2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3/24 Martinsville Speedway
5/4 Dover International Speedway
5/11 Kansas Speedway
5/18 Charlotte Motor Speedway
6/8 Texas Motor Speedway
6/16 Iowa Speedway
6/23 Gateway Motorsports Park
6/29 Chicagoland Speedway
7/12 Kentucky Speedway
7/18 Eldora Speedway
7/28 Pocono Raceway
8/11 Michigan International Speedway
8/15 Bristol Motor Speedway
8/26 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
9/14 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
10/13 Talladega Superspeedway
10/27 Martinsville Speedway
11/2 Texas Motor Speedway
11/9 Phoenix International Raceway
11/16 Homestead-Miami Speedway