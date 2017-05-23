NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: 2018 NASCAR schedule revealed, Slugger Labbe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes on NBCSN from 5:30 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut while Steve Letarte and Greg Biffle join the show from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

* We’ll reveal the 2018 NASCAR schedule and hear from NASCAR Executive VP Steve O’Donnell. We’ll get his take on the changes to the schedule and what they mean to NASCAR going forward.

* Crew chief Slugger Labbe talks to Marty Snider to discuss his midseason departure from Richard Childress Racing. He’ll explain what led to this decision and what might be next for his career.

* Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso and last year’s Indy 500 champion Alexander Rossi join NASCAR America, as the two prepare for Sunday’s running of the Indianapolis 500. To get us ready for the big race, Parker Kligerman will hop into the NBCSN iRacing Simulator to show what it’s like to navigate the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar-style.

* My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads out to the Land of Enchantment, New Mexico. It’s home to the legendary Unser family and site of today’s featured track, Cardinal Speedway.

Just a reminder, the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class will be revealed live tomorrow on NASCAR America, coverage begins at 5:30 ET. On Friday, we’ll preview the biggest day in motorsports with reports from Monaco, Indianapolis, and of course, Charlotte. It’s the NASCAR America Motorsports Special at 3:30 ET on NBCSN.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.