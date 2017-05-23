NASCAR America: Kyle Busch, crew chief discuss their first All-Star Race win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

On a night with a special format and a special tire, Kyle Busch did one of the few things he had yet to accomplish in his NASCAR career.

Busch won his first Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with his victory in the Monster Energy All-Star Race.

Afterward Busch and his crew chief, Adam Stevens, talked with NASCAR America in Victory Lane about their $1 million win.

“It means a lot to me and my team to finally win here at Charlotte, to break through to where we wanted to be and where we’ve tried to be for so long,” Busch said.

Busch led all 10 laps of the final segment following a three-wide pass on the restart of Brad Keselowksi and Jimmie Johnson.

“That’s what All-Star Race are made of. That’s what this race was born off of,” Busch said. “Making some daring, bold moves and having them stick.”

