Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Las Vegas, Richmond part of 2018 playoff schedule; Indy moves to cutoff race

1 Comment
By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT

NASCAR’s playoff schedule will look significantly different in 2018 with a new race leading into it and all three first-round races new.

For the first time since it was put on the schedule in 1994, Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move from its summer spot to Sept. 9 and be the final race before the playoffs begin.

The Brickyard 400 will lead into a revamped first round that will see the playoffs begin for the first time at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16. The playoff opener will be the second race at Las Vegas, which got the date from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 

Richmond International Raceway, which had been the final race before the playoffs since 2004, moves into the playoffs and will be the second race in the opening round on Sept. 22, a Saturday night.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will be the cutoff race in the first round on Sept. 30, but that race will be competed on the track’s roval— combining its oval and infield road course

The changes dramatically alter the type of tracks in the 10-race playoff, which will still end in Miami on Nov. 18.

There will be one road course (Charlotte), one restrictor-plate track (Talladega), two short tracks (Richmond and Martinsville), two 1-mile tracks (Dover and Phoenix) and four 1.5-mile tracks (Las Vegas, Kansas, Texas and Miami).

The race at Chicagoland Speedway moves from September to June.

The final 11 races of the 2018 season will be:

Sept. 9 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (final race before playoffs)

Sept. 16 — Las Vegas (playoff opener)

Sept. 22 — Richmond

Sept. 30 — Charlotte (oval/infield road course – end of first round)

Oct. 7 — Dover (start of second round)

Oct. 14 — Talladega

Oct. 21 — Kansas (end of second round)

Oct. 28 — Martinsville (start of third round)

Nov. 4 — Texas

Nov. 11 — Phoenix (end of third round)

Nov. 18 — Miami (championship)

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 23, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Among the changes to the 2018 NASCAR Cup schedule announced Tuesday is Chicagoland Speedway will see its traditional mid-September date move to early July.

The 1.5-mile track, located about 50 miles southwest of downtown Chicago, has hosted the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs since 2011.

But come 2018, the track will serve as the first race of NBC Sports’ and NBCSN’s 20-race televised part of the NASCAR Cup schedule. That race will be held on July 1, 2018.

Chicagoland’s spot as the playoff opener will be taken by Las Vegas Motor Speedway (which takes over the former early fall playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway).

Chicagoland’s final playoff opener takes place this Sept. 19 with the Tales of the Turtles 400.

Prior to its first playoff kickoff race in 2011 (won by Tony Stewart), Chicagoland Speedway had its first 10 races in July.

“We’re incredibly excited about the return to July,” Chicagoland Speedway president Scott Paddock told NBC Sports. “We always listen to our fans, and this is something they’ve asked for – a time when the weather in Chicago is perfect, kids are on summer break, and families look to enjoy memorable experiences together, especially around the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

By NBC SportsMay 23, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Parker Kligerman and Steve Letarte, who will be on today’s NASCAR America from 5:30 – 7 p.m ET, joins Nate Ryan and Dustin Long to answer this week’s questions.

With a maximum 70 points and eight playoff points available for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, should NASCAR look at some of its top-tier races having more points than most races next year? If so, what races should those be?

Parker Kligerman: I am torn here, as I understand the reasoning. I understand the intention. My problem is that the sport has already added numerous changes to the points structure this year with the addition of stages and playoff points. Now making a race worth more just because it is longer doesn’t work for me. In an era of NASCAR, in which I applaud them for being so open and progressive, I fear this is where I draw the line. This race should not have four stages and should not be worth more points. 

For example, in the IndyCar Series, they made the Indy 500 a double points event in addition to having almost a full race worth of points up for grabs in qualifying. Therefore, a bad two days in Indy could effectively end your championship hopes, which makes no sense to me. Why should one race be able to make or break an entire year-long championship? 

I know this is not the case in NASCAR, but it reinforces my point. No single race should have a larger impact on a championship than the other when it comes to a points value. 

Steve Letarte: I will go on record as saying that I was not a fan of an added stage for the 600 for the simple fact it wasn’t added in January. I think we need to stop changing. I think we have generated stage racing and it has been a great improvement. I do think the 600 needed another stage, just not this year. I really think we should have run an entire season and then evaluated it. The 600 perhaps could get an extra stage. The Daytona 500 could get an extra stage. The Brickyard, while it’s not a 500, another stage probably wouldn’t hurt that. I do think the night race at Bristol.

Nate Ryan: I think the Daytona 500 certainly will get consideration for extra stage points, and it should. The Southern 500 and the night race at Bristol also should be on this list. (This also would be a very good idea if it coincided with shortening other races on the schedule.)

Dustin Long: Yes. The Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Martinsville spring race (since the other is in the playoffs) should have more points than other races. That is a restrictor-plate track, 1.5-mile track,. 1.366-mile track and a short track. Instead of adding extra stages for some of those races, NASCAR could make stage wins worth 15 points instead of 10 points.

Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer are in the top 10 in the season standings but have yet to score a points victory. Who will be the first among that group to win?

Parker Kligerman: It is easy to immediately gravitate toward the most recent winner in the series, being Kyle Busch at the All-Star Race. But I wouldn’t be so quick to count out Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team. They seem to be good in the speed department and, therefore, just need to execute. Lastly, Chase Elliott has to be thinking that surely there is a victory lane reserved for him in the near future, as it just seems absurd he has not won a race yet. My pick is Kevin Harvick. 

Steve Letarte: I think it’s a tossup between Kyle Busch and Kevin Harivck. I think that they have moments of brilliance between the two of them. Kevin Harvick, in my mind, he won at Atlanta. He did everything he was supposed to do but win the race. Kyle Busch has had the same sort of thing with untimely cautions. I think it’s between Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch, but I will say that the entire list will win before the season is out.’’

Nate Ryan: Kyle Busch seems ready to score the breakthrough for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kevin Harvick would be next on the list. I think there’s a good chance that any of those on the list could win Sunday. In the past three years, the Coca-Cola 600 has been the winner’s first victory of the season.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick has four top-five finishes in the last five points races, signs that his Stewart-Haas Racing has gotten past many of the issues with switching to Ford. It’s time for this team to win and it will soon.

The 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class will be selected this week. Name two nominees you think deserve to be in this class and why. 

Parker Kligerman: On NASCAR America a couple weeks ago, Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett made a case for Robert Yates to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. And it made me realize he was right. When you break the sport down, the most important part of a motor vehicle is the engine, it is what makes it a motorized vehicle. So when you look at the importance of engines in this sport, you must look at the people who made those engines a reality. Therefore my first pick goes to a man who at times pushed the limits of what many people thought to be physically possible with a pushrod V8 – Robert Yates. 

My second pick goes to an absolute legend – Red Byron. Not only was he the NASCAR Cup Series’ first champion but a WWII veteran as well. His B-24 plane was shot at and he injured his left leg. But this wouldn’t be enough to hold him back from racing, where he pushed and pushed to find a way to be able to retrofit the car for his injury. He succeeded and became a champion. A veteran, a champion, a never give up attitude. What more could you want from a Hall of Famer? 

Steve Letarte: This is the easiest question every year until this year. Every year I see the class, there are two or three names that jump out to me as guarantees. When I look at this year, I see a class of Hall of Fame worthy nominees, all that I feel will end up in the Hall of Fame, but in what order should they go? I’m glad I’m not in that room. I could make a case for Davey Allison, but you have to argue what could have been. I can make the argument for Ray Evernham. I can make an argument for Red Farmer, Ray Fox, Ken Squier, Robert Yates. The list goes on and on.

Nate Ryan: The first two on my ballot will be Ray Evernham, whose influence and innovations as a crew chief are nonpareil, and Red Byron, who should be in by virtue of being the first premier series champion.

Dustin Long: Ray Evernham was a game changer. The garage often had to respond to what Evernham did, whether it was with the pit crew, strategy or what he did to the car. Robert Yates was one of the premier engine builders who also went on to have success as a car owner. His success in two disciplines and how the engine company that has his name on it remains powerful, shows his impact even today.

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

In hopes of having better racing in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway has been applied to the upper groove in all four corners with the same traction compound, PJ1 TrackBite, as used at Bristol Motor Speedway, NBC Sports has learned.

The track also plans to use a tire dragging device to help the upper groove.

The move comes just days after the All-Star Race faced criticism for its lack of action and just three lead changes in the 70-lap event. Also, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 saw Martin Truex Jr. lead 392 of 400 laps.

“We talked through this opportunity with the track, teams, drivers and Goodyear,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement.“There was agreement that this process would enhance the racing we see at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ultimately would make for an exciting Coca-Cola 600.”

Drivers expressed their frustration during and after the All-Star Race about not being able to run multiple lanes. Winner Kyle Busch complained on the radio to his team during the event about how he wished NASCAR would have cleaned the top lane so cars could try to run there.

Ryan Blaney expressed his feelings with the one-lane racing in the corners after the race.

“You can’t pass anywhere,” he said. “It’s not great track conditions, to be honest with  you. It’s just on the bottom.”

Said Kurt Busch after the race: “We’re all running qualifying laps, so it’s gonna be tough to pass.  We need the outside groove to come in a little bit quicker, but I thought it was a good race for adjustments, restarts, the excitement value from in the seat.”

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

For the third consecutive year, NASCAR Cup cars will feature the names of fallen military service members on the front windshield for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Some military members honored will have ties to a member of that team.

U.S. Army sergeant Gregory Allen Belanger, who was killed in Hallia, Iraq in 2003, was a friend of Team Penske employee Darin Russell, engine tuner for Ryan Blaney’s team. 

Harold Tussey, whose name will be displayed on Paul Menard’s car, lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The third-class petty officer’s great nephew, Troy Tussey, is a mechanic with Richard Childress Racing.

Among other events that will take place during NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola are:

  • Xfinity teams will display red, white and blue windshield decals on their cars for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • NASCAR, with Honor and Remember Inc., will display specially prepared Honor and Remember flags representing those who have died in service from each of the 50 United States throughout the Cup garage at Charlotte.
  • Goodyear will again have “Support Our Troops” on the sidewall of its tires this weekend.
  • Owners in the Toyota Owners Hub at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have the chance to write letters of appreciation to military members serving overseas and can sign their name on a Camry race car hood, which will be presented to the USO of North Carolina before the Coca-Cola 600.
  • NASCAR fans are encouraged to use #NASCARSalutes on social media. A special NASCAR Salutes filter will be available on Snapchat for fans.