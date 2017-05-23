Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s playoff chances may rely on if he can win a race

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Even with 15 races remaining before the playoffs begin, car owner Rick Hendrick says he thinks Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have to win a race if the retiring driver hopes to have one last shot at a Cup championship.

Earnhardt is 25th in the points heading into this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’s 77 points behind Trevor Bayne, who holds the final playoff spot at this time. Drivers can earn up to 70 points this weekend with an extra stage. The maximum number of points is 60 for all other Cup races.

A win before the playoffs begin in September grants a driver, who starts every race, a chance to compete for the title. If there aren’t 16 winners by then, the rest of the playoff field is filled based on points.

Stage points could play a key role in who fills the final playoff spots and that might not be good for Earnhardt. He has 19 stage points (teammate Chase Elliott has 94) but none in the last four races.

“I think we’ve got to win now,’’ Hendrick said last week. “A lot of people can start having problems. We’ve got to do the best we can and let it take care of itself. The cars are fast enough to win. I’m hopeful we can pull it off.’’

Said Earnhardt: “That makes it a lot easier when the boss man tells you what you’ve got to do.’’

Earnhardt wasn’t as confident after Saturday night’s All-Star Race. He finished 18th in the 20-car field and apologized to fans on Periscope after the race.

“It’s hard not to get down,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been racing a long time and it’s hard not to get down. Right after that, it’s hard to keep your chin up, really hard. I’ll get my chin up again in a couple days.’’

That’s kind of how his season has been.

He was leading the Daytona 500 when Kyle Busch’s tire blew and Busch wrecked front of Earnhardt, collecting him. Earnhardt finished 37th.

A pit road speeding penalty, flat tire and loose wheel contributed to a 30th-place finish at Atlanta.

A pit road speeding penalty dropped him to the rear at Martinsville and then he was collected in a crash. He finished 34th.

An oil cooler issue contributed to his crash at Bristol and a 38th-place finish.

Teammate Jimmie Johnson didn’t know Earnhardt was to his outside and slammed him into the wall at Richmond. Earnhardt finished 30th

A loose wheel forced him to pit late at Talladega. He finished 22nd.

He thought he had a loose wheel and pitted late at Kansas, giving up a top-10 spot. He finished 20th.

“I just know that in our notes over the last four years there we have tires that shake,’’ Earnhardt said. “Why there and why not other places? Don’t know. But at Kansas every third set might shake. It’s just something that I needed to remember before the race so when that happened, I didn’t freak out because we’ve had so many loose wheels so it’s in the back of my mind.

“I jumped the gun. It was my mistake. Full responsibility for costing us a lap and whatever else it costs us. Could have finished in the top 10. Car was real fast. It’s frustrating. If I had just talked to myself and said, ‘Be aware of those vibrations, it’s just what you have at that particular racetrack for some reason,’ then I might not have been so quick to jump on the loose wheel bandwagon like I was.’’

Even before the poor run in the All-Star Race, Hendrick said the team shouldn’t be overcome with dread.

“We just have to take a deep breath and do what we know how to do,’’ Hendrick said.

NASCAR to honor military members at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

For the third consecutive year, Cup cars will feature the names of fallen military service members on the front windshield for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Some military members honored will have ties to a member of that team.

U.S. Army sergeant Gregory Allen Belanger, who was killed in Hallia, Iraq in 2003, was a friend of Team Penske employee Darin Russell, engine tuner for Ryan Blaney’s team. 

Harold Tussey, whose name will be displayed on Paul Menard’s car, lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The third-class petty officer’s great nephew, Troy Tussey, is a mechanic with Richard Childress Racing.

Among other events that will take place during NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola are:

  • Xfinity teams will display red, white and blue windshield decals on their cars for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • NASCAR, with Honor and Remember Inc., will display specially prepared Honor and Remember flags representing those who have died in service from each of the 50 United States throughout the Cup garage at Charlotte.
  • Goodyear will again have “Support Our Troops” on the sidewall of its tires this weekend.
  • Owners in the Toyota Owners Hub at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have the chance to write letters of appreciation to military members serving overseas and can sign their name on a Camry race car hood, which will be presented to the USO of North Carolina before the Coca-Cola 600.
  • NASCAR fans are encouraged to use #NASCARSalutes on social media. A special NASCAR Salutes filter will be available on Snapchat for fans.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch, crew chief discuss their first All-Star Race win

By Daniel McFadinMay 23, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On a night with a special format and a special tire, Kyle Busch did one of the few things he had yet to accomplish in his NASCAR career.

Busch won his first Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with his victory in the Monster Energy All-Star Race.

Afterward Busch and his crew chief, Adam Stevens, talked with NASCAR America in Victory Lane about their $1 million win.

“It means a lot to me and my team to finally win here at Charlotte, to break through to where we wanted to be and where we’ve tried to be for so long,” Busch said.

Busch led all 10 laps of the final segment following a three-wide pass on the restart of Brad Keselowksi and Jimmie Johnson.

“That’s what All-Star Race are made of. That’s what this race was born off of,” Busch said. “Making some daring, bold moves and having them stick.”

Watch the video for the rest of Busch’s comments.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: New Jersey

By Daniel McFadinMay 22, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

After a week of NASCAR America returns today with the next edition of “50 States in 50 Show,” with a look at the state of New Jersey, which is the home of Martin Truex Jr., Hall of Fame nominee Ray Evernham and the subject of today’s segment, Wall Stadium Speedway.

The 1/3-mile speedway is located in Wall Township, which is about 40 miles east of the Trenton.

Evernham called into NASCAR America to discuss the track, which has been hosting races since 1950.

“Growing up on the Jershey shore, there was a lot of stock-car racing in that area,” Evernham said. “That was a pavement track and it was a Saturday night place to go. .. The racing was great. It’s because of the banked track. There was a lot of dirt tracks and flatter tracks around there, but at the time Wall promoted that it was banked just like Daytona (International Speedway).”

Watch the video for more from Evernham, Truex about the track.

 

 

NASCAR America: Aric Almirola recounts Kansas crash that caused back injury

By Daniel McFadinMay 22, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT

Last Saturday, Aric Almirola and Richard Petty Motorsports announced Almirola would miss at least eight to 12 weeks with a T5 compression fracture in his back. The injury is a result of a violent three-car accident the previous weekend at Kansas Speedway.

Following the announcement, Almirola sat down with NASCAR America to gives his account of the accident. The interview can be watched in the above video.

MORE: Almirola’s greatest pain is not being able to fulfill children’s wishes

Following Almirola’s account, NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Kyle Petty discussed the accident and the state of safety in the sport today.

With the many years his family has been in the sport and the tragedies it has experienced seen, including the death of his son Adam Petty in a 2000 Busch Series practice session at New Hampshire Motor speedway, Kyle Petty said Almirola’s accident hits “close to home.”

“When you’ve been in the seat and another family trusts you to take care of their son or their husband or their father, whatever it may be, and it’s our responsibility to look after Aric,” Petty said. “We talk about frontal impacts, we talk about rear impacts, we talk about side impacts. There’s been so much written and spoken about concussion. … But how many times do you see a car fall out of the air? You can’t cover everything. That’s what NASCAR continues to look at, that’s what we all continue to look at. But this sport is never, ever, ever, ever going to be completely safe.”

Watch the rest of the video below for all of Petty and Kligerman’s thoughts on the Almirola and safety in NASCAR.