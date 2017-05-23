Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Bump & Run: Should some Cup races have more points than others?

By NBC SportsMay 23, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Parker Kligerman, who will appear with Steve Letarte and Carolyn Manno on today’s NASCAR America from 5:30 – 7 p.m ET, joins Nate Ryan and Dustin Long to answer this week’s questions.

With a maximum 70 points and eight playoff points available for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, should NASCAR look at some of its top-tier races having more points than most races next year? If so, what races should those be?

Parker Kligerman: I am torn here, as I understand the reasoning. I understand the intention. My problem is that the sport has already added numerous changes to the points structure this year with the addition of stages and playoff points. Now making a race worth more just because it is longer doesn’t work for me. In an era of NASCAR, in which I applaud them for being so open and progressive, I fear this is where I draw the line. This race should not have four stages and should not be worth more points. 

For example, in the IndyCar Series, they made the Indy 500 a double points event in addition to having almost a full race worth of points up for grabs in qualifying. Therefore, a bad two days in Indy could effectively end your championship hopes, which makes no sense to me. Why should one race be able to make or break an entire year long championship? 

I know this is not the case in NASCAR, but it reinforces my point. No single race should have a larger impact on a championship than the other when it comes to a points value. 

Nate Ryan: I think the Daytona 500 certainly will get consideration for extra stage points, and it should. The Southern 500 and the night race at Bristol also should be on this list. (This also would be a very good idea if it coincided with shortening other races on the schedule.)

Dustin Long: Yes. The Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 and Martinsville spring race (since the other is in the playoffs) should have more points than other races. That is a restrictor-plate track, 1.5-mile track,. 1.366-mile track and a short track. Instead of adding extra stages for some of those races, NASCAR could make stage wins worth 15 points instead of 10 points.

Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer are in the top 10 in the season standings but have yet to score a points victory. Who will be the first among that group to win?

Parker Kligerman: It is easy to immediately gravitate toward the most recent winner in the series, being Kyle Busch at the All-Star Race. But I wouldn’t be so quick to count out Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 team. They seem to be good in the speed department and, therefore, just need to execute. Lastly, Chase Elliott has to be thinking that surely there is a victory lane reserved for him in the near future, as it just seems absurd he has not won a race yet. My pick is Kevin Harvick. 

Nate Ryan: Kyle Busch seems ready to score the breakthrough for Joe Gibbs Racing, and Kevin Harvick would be next on the list. I think there’s a good chance that any of those on the list could win Sunday. In the past three years, the Coca-Cola 600 has been the winner’s first victory of the season.

Dustin Long: Kevin Harvick has four top-five finishes in the last five points races, signs that his Stewart-Haas Racing has gotten past many of the issues with switching to Ford. It’s time for this team to win and it will soon.

The 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class will be selected this week. Name two nominees you think deserve to be in this class and why. 

Parker Kligerman: On NASCAR America a couple weeks ago, Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett made a case for Robert Yates to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. And it made me realize he was right. When you break the sport down, the most important part of a motor vehicle is the engine, it is what makes it a motorized vehicle. So when you look at the importance of engines in this sport, you must look at the people who made those engines a reality. Therefore my first pick goes to a man who at times pushed the limits of what many people thought to be physically possible with a pushrod V8 – Robert Yates. 

My second pick goes to an absolute legend – Red Byron. Not only was he the NASCAR Cup Series’ first champion but a WWII veteran as well. His B-24 plane was shot at and he injured his left leg. But this wouldn’t be enough to hold him back from racing, where he pushed and pushed to find a way to be able to retrofit the car for his injury. He succeeded and became a champion. A veteran, a champion, a never give up attitude. What more could you want from a Hall of Famer? 

Nate Ryan: The first two on my ballot will be Ray Evernham, whose influence and innovations as a crew chief are nonpareil, and Red Byron, who should be in by virtue of being the first premier series champion.

Dustin Long: Ray Evernham was a game changer. The garage often had to respond to what Evernham did, whether it was with the pit crew, strategy or what he did to the car. Robert Yates was one of the premier engine builders who also went on to have success as a car owner. His success in two disciplines and how the engine company that has his name on it remains powerful, shows his impact even today.

Charlotte to treat upper groove with same traction compound Bristol used

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT

In hopes of having better racing in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway will treat the upper groove in all four corners with the same traction compound, PJ1, as has been used at Bristol Motor Speedway, NBC Sports has learned.

The track also plans to use a tire dragging device to help the upper groove.

The move comes just days after the All-Star Race faced criticism for its lack of action and just three lead changes in the 70-lap event. Also, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 saw Martin Truex Jr. lead 392 of 400 laps.

“We talked through this opportunity with the track, teams, drivers and Goodyear,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, in a statement.“There was agreement that this process would enhance the racing we see at Charlotte Motor Speedway and ultimately would make for an exciting Coca-Cola 600.”

Drivers expressed their frustration during and after the All-Star Race about not being able to run multiple lanes. Winner Kyle Busch complained on the radio to his team during the event about how he wished NASCAR would have cleaned the top lane so cars could try to run there.

Ryan Blaney expressed his feelings with the one-lane racing in the corners after the race.

“You can’t pass anywhere,” he said. “It’s not great track conditions, to be honest with  you. It’s just on the bottom.”

Said Kurt Busch after the race: “We’re all running qualifying laps, so it’s gonna be tough to pass.  We need the outside groove to come in a little bit quicker, but I thought it was a good race for adjustments, restarts, the excitement value from in the seat.”

NASCAR to honor military members at Charlotte

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

For the third consecutive year, NASCAR Cup cars will feature the names of fallen military service members on the front windshield for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Some military members honored will have ties to a member of that team.

U.S. Army sergeant Gregory Allen Belanger, who was killed in Hallia, Iraq in 2003, was a friend of Team Penske employee Darin Russell, engine tuner for Ryan Blaney’s team. 

Harold Tussey, whose name will be displayed on Paul Menard’s car, lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The third-class petty officer’s great nephew, Troy Tussey, is a mechanic with Richard Childress Racing.

Among other events that will take place during NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola are:

  • Xfinity teams will display red, white and blue windshield decals on their cars for Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
  • NASCAR, with Honor and Remember Inc., will display specially prepared Honor and Remember flags representing those who have died in service from each of the 50 United States throughout the Cup garage at Charlotte.
  • Goodyear will again have “Support Our Troops” on the sidewall of its tires this weekend.
  • Owners in the Toyota Owners Hub at Charlotte Motor Speedway will have the chance to write letters of appreciation to military members serving overseas and can sign their name on a Camry race car hood, which will be presented to the USO of North Carolina before the Coca-Cola 600.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s playoff chances may rely on if he can win a race

By Dustin LongMay 23, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

CONCORD, N.C. — Even with 15 races remaining before the playoffs begin, car owner Rick Hendrick says he thinks Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have to win a race if the retiring driver hopes to have one last shot at a Cup championship.

Earnhardt is 25th in the points heading into this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’s 77 points behind Trevor Bayne, who holds the final playoff spot at this time. Drivers can earn up to 70 points this weekend with an extra stage. The maximum number of points is 60 for all other Cup races.

A win before the playoffs begin in September grants a driver, who starts every race, a chance to compete for the title. If there aren’t 16 winners by then, the rest of the playoff field is filled based on points.

Through the first 11 races, eight different drivers have won at least once. Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski each have two wins, while five others have single victories: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Newman and Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch.

Stage points could play a key role in who fills the final playoff spots and that might not be good for Earnhardt. He has 19 stage points (teammate Chase Elliott has 94) but none in the last four races.

“I think we’ve got to win now,’’ Hendrick said last week. “A lot of people can start having problems. We’ve got to do the best we can and let it take care of itself. The cars are fast enough to win. I’m hopeful we can pull it off.’’

Said Earnhardt: “That makes it a lot easier when the boss man tells you what you’ve got to do.’’

Earnhardt wasn’t as confident after Saturday night’s All-Star Race. He finished 18th in the 20-car field and apologized to fans on Periscope after the race.

“It’s hard not to get down,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve been racing a long time and it’s hard not to get down. Right after that, it’s hard to keep your chin up, really hard. I’ll get my chin up again in a couple days.’’

That’s kind of how his season has been.

He was leading the Daytona 500 when Kyle Busch’s tire blew and Busch wrecked in front of Earnhardt, collecting him. Earnhardt finished 37th.

A pit road speeding penalty, flat tire and loose wheel contributed to a 30th-place finish at Atlanta.

A pit road speeding penalty dropped him to the rear at Martinsville and then he was collected in a crash. He finished 34th.

An oil cooler issue contributed to his crash at Bristol and a 38th-place finish.

Teammate Jimmie Johnson didn’t know Earnhardt was to his outside and slammed him into the wall at Richmond. Earnhardt finished 30th

A loose wheel forced him to pit late at Talladega. He finished 22nd.

He thought he had a loose wheel and pitted late at Kansas, giving up a top-10 spot. He finished 20th.

“I just know that in our notes over the last four years there we have tires that shake,’’ Earnhardt said. “Why there and why not other places? Don’t know. But at Kansas every third set might shake. It’s just something that I needed to remember before the race so when that happened, I didn’t freak out because we’ve had so many loose wheels so it’s in the back of my mind.

“I jumped the gun. It was my mistake. Full responsibility for costing us a lap and whatever else it costs us. Could have finished in the top 10. Car was real fast. It’s frustrating. If I had just talked to myself and said, ‘Be aware of those vibrations, it’s just what you have at that particular racetrack for some reason,’ then I might not have been so quick to jump on the loose wheel bandwagon like I was.’’

Even before the poor run in the All-Star Race, Hendrick said the team shouldn’t be overcome with dread.

“We just have to take a deep breath and do what we know how to do,’’ Hendrick said.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch, crew chief discuss their first All-Star Race win

By Daniel McFadinMay 23, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

On a night with a special format and a special tire, Kyle Busch did one of the few things he had yet to accomplish in his NASCAR career.

Busch won his first Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway with his victory in the Monster Energy All-Star Race.

Afterward Busch and his crew chief, Adam Stevens, talked with NASCAR America in Victory Lane about their $1 million win.

“It means a lot to me and my team to finally win here at Charlotte, to break through to where we wanted to be and where we’ve tried to be for so long,” Busch said.

Busch led all 10 laps of the final segment following a three-wide pass on the restart of Brad Keselowksi and Jimmie Johnson.

“That’s what All-Star Race are made of. That’s what this race was born off of,” Busch said. “Making some daring, bold moves and having them stick.”

Watch the video for the rest of Busch’s comments.