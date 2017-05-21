Dale Jr. gives last rites to Danica Patrick’s ‘Wonder Woman’ car

And the car had even less when it arrived at Earnhardt’s farm near Mooresville, North Carolina, missing the entire front end, including the engine.
One of Patrick’s team members approached Earnhardt to see if he’d be interested in giving Wonder Woman a proper burial. The next thing you know, the body was on an old pickup truck heading to its final resting ground.
Earnhardt boasted about the newest addition to his collection on Twitter, which then prompted a reply from NASCAR Hall of Famer and former teammate Mark Martin, which led to another reply from Junior.
Kyle Busch was at the right place and at the right time when he won Saturday’s Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
He won $1 million, earned his first All-Star Race victory and his first in the Cup Series at Charlotte, and it was also the first win of the season for Joe Gibson Racing.
“Finally,” Busch conceded. “I’ve just been trying for here for so long and the right circumstances came our way tonight.”
Unfortunately, though, it was all for naught – or at least for very little. Sure, it heightened Busch’s confidence after several struggles during the first 11 regular season, points paying races.
“Hopefully this is a little bit of momentum, a little bit of wind in our sails, something we can build on for next week,” Adam Stevens, Busch’s crew chief, said after the race.
And it also proved JGR could win a race. But it was also unlike any race in NASCAR Cup this season, just 70 laps in total.
“We’ve had such a time this year,” team owner Joe Gibbs said, adding with a laugh, “I told everybody I forgot where winner’s circle was here, it’s been so long since we won a race. It’s a huge deal.
“I would say on this race, this has probably been the hardest race that we’ve run. In 25 years we’ve won twice. That’s it.”
But as such, the All-Star win meant very little in terms of competition potential because Busch and JGR are still both winless this season in points paying races.
And it also means very little in that the next race, Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, also at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is the longest race of the regular season.
Ergo, what worked for Busch and JGR Saturday in the All-Star Race, likely won’t even come close to working in the 600.
It’s apples to oranges. Busch knows that as well as anyone.
“What would it mean to win a points race (at Charlotte)?” he said. “It would mean a lot still. It would certainly kind of I guess close the next chapter, as I said a little earlier, about getting that next victory here. Hopefully we can sweep it. It would be nice to be added to that list of drivers that have been able to do that.
“We’ve got a little bit of work to do in order to get ourselves in position to be able to do that. 600 miles is a long race. Starts in the day, ends at night. There are a lot of things that can happen in that race.
“Certainly it’s probably a heck of a lot more fun to do it the way Martin Truex did last year. If we have another one of those, it would be a bad thing. Hopefully we can lead the last lap, the one that matters most, and score that points win here.”
Busch’s All-Star Race win was a rarity. It not only was Busch’s first in the annual May exhibition, it also was his first Cup-level win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
To say he was expecting to win would be a misnomer, Busch agreed.
“I think my move here a few years ago was probably a little bit more crazy when I restarted fourth, got through the middle of the front row,” he said. “I don’t remember what happened after that. I probably wrecked. That’s most times what I do in this race.”
And while Busch wasn’t exactly expecting a win Saturday due to his past history, Gibbs was a bit ahead of himself.
“To tell you the truth, I thought he had won here (in Cup),” Gibbs said of Busch. I’m so used to him winning races. I know this is a huge deal for him.
“I’m telling you, we feel like Kyle can win anywhere. Certainly this year he’s really been in position a bunch, the top five at the end of the races, not been able to win one.”
Now it’s time to put the All-Star Race in the rearview mirror and go from the shortest race in the circuit to the longest: 400 laps for 600 miles around the 1.5-mile track.
“Finally, we’re able to kind of close the chapter on that one,” Busch said of his lack of success in the All-Star Race. “Now it’s time to go get a points win here.”
The All-Star Race should be unique and offer something different from the rest of the schedule.
So next year, let’s make it one hell of a race. A knock-down, drag-out short-track show unlike any other.
We’re going to South Boston Speedway.
Or any relevant short track within a day’s drive of the Charlotte area.
This will add a new measure of excitement to the All-Star Race. It’s good for the overall health of the sport while restoring its grass-roots passion as well.
I’ve watched teenagers in Late Models put on amazing shows at these short tracks.
Imagine if race fans had the chance to see Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick at a three-eighths of a mile oval. Imagine a one-day show in which the pole-sitter spins a wheel from 1 to 12 after qualifying, and that determines the starting spot. Imagine if a $1 million prize was posted at a track that’s smaller than anything on the Cup circuit.
The cars will have too much horsepower, and that’s awesome.
They will weigh too much, and that’s awesome.
They will be sideways trying to get the rear tires to hook up, and that’s awesome.
The restarts simply will be fabulous.
When you can put drivers in situations where they really can get aggressive, how is that possibly wrong?
We would be delivering what the fans say they want: Hard racing, drivers working their guts out, and racing with something big on the line.
Drivers are doing all that now at Charlotte, but it’s hard to see some of those things at a 1.5-mile track.
A place like South Boston will challenge all the drivers and teams with a race that will be completely different than what you see the following week even though the rules are the same.
There will be no crazy formats. The reason those are needed is the racetrack, and a smaller racetrack helps eliminate the need for those rules to ensure good racing while embracing the history of the sport.
As a native, I’m naturally partial to South Boston, Virginia. But you could put the All-Star Race at a different short track every year, creating a process in which tracks lobby to hold the race. This would be great for some small-town economies but more importantly it would be great for the enthusiasm about the Cup Series.
The longtime fans who like the racing at North Wilkesboro Speedway again – this is a way to honor those traditions.
Bring in temporary grandstands to seat about 10,000 fans. This would create an incredibly difficult ticket to get, and that would help bring more excitement and enthusiasm for the fans to be there.
It’d be like the successful Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora, except this would be 10 times what you see there because it’s Cup.
It would bring big names to places like South Boston Speedway – imagine Virginia native Rick Hendrick entering the gates there. Or Chad Knaus, a future Hall of Fame crew chief.
It’ll be fun to watch and fun to do for the teams as a one-day show. Practice for a little more than hour, line them up and go. Drive to the track on Saturday morning and head home by midnight.
If there’s a downside to this idea, it’s one less event at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a track that’s just down the road from my house that I love.
But Speedway Motorsports Inc. executives Bruton and Marcus Smith would understand this concept. They have shown the utmost commitment to embracing NASCAR’s lower levels by running the K&N and Modified series at their tracks. They have promoted the youth of our sport.
I believe if Bruton and Marcus Smith looked at what’s best for the sport, they wouldn’t like to give any race up, but they gladly would participate because they have NASCAR’s best interests in mind.
They understand as well as anyone that if the fans are excited about the All-Star Race, that will make them more excited the next week to buy tickets for the Coca-Cola 600. The All-Star Race has historical significance at Charlotte. You generally don’t want to disturb tradition, but if you can help the overall health of the sport, you do that.
I understand that to some this idea is absolutely nuts but step back and consider the potential.
Taking today’s big-time drivers, teams and modern race cars to tracks that helped build the sport from the ground up. Embracing the hard-core fan and the roots of the sport and rewarding them.
This is no gimmick. It’s joining the past and the present to enhance the future.
A unique event and a unique facility producing the one thing that everyone wants, one damn good All Star race unlike any other.
Long: Sentiment grows for more changes to All-Star Race, even new venue
While Saturday night’s All-Star Race had its moments — there was some three-wide racing early and Kyle Busch’s winning pass on the final restart proved exciting — this event again didn’t measure up to its past.
Admittedly it’s difficult to match the 1992 All-Star Race — that “hot night” that marked the first night race at a 1.5-mile track and finished with winner Davey Allison crashing after a last-lap duel with Kyle Petty. But when a NASCAR fan asks another “Were you there the night that …” they’re often talking about an All-Star Race 15-20 years ago.
Saturday’s event soon will fade except to Busch fans who saw their driver win his first All-Star Race.
The problem is this event, as much as any Cup race, is meant to entertain and introduce the sport to potential fans with its club-like driver intros, on-track action and short timeframe (Saturday’s race ran 72 minutes).
Three lead changes in 70 laps is hardly considered entertaining even by the most generous fans.
So what’s next?
NASCAR has shown it is willing to make major changes to enhance the action from stage racing to a new playoff format. Stage racing has created excitement at points in races that normally might not have had as much action.
NASCAR hoped to follow that by introducing a second tire compound, a softer tire, for this event. The goal was for the tire to be quicker than the normal tire — but to also wear quicker. The hope was that it would create cars moving forward and backward, giving fans the action they want it see.
“I don’t think Goodyear hit the tire very well,’’ Brad Keselowski said after finishing ninth. “I think they missed pretty big. The tire was supposed to be much faster than it was.’’
Busch said Goodyear could have gone with a “little bit softer, utilize a little bit more grip in order to be faster, have more split between the two tires.’’
Maybe the next move is that NASCAR tries it again next year but Goodyear does more with the tire and creates the bigger difference in speed.
If not that, what else could NASCAR do to match its stance of bigger and bolder moves?
Maybe it’s time for a venue change.
“Bristol Motor Speedway,’’ Clint Bowyer said. “They (Speedway Motorsports Inc.) own them both. It’s only a three-hour drive for Charlotte. That’s where I’d have it.
“If you want to put on a show, you want to see emotion and beating and banging and being able to do something. I don’t know.
“We’ve tried and tried and tried to get ourselves in a situation here in Charlotte where we could do that, you can’t find it. It’s a great big-track program with the 600 and the long runs and that’s when the outside line widens out and you get a little better show. It’s just hard. Everybody is trying. We’re just missing it somehow.’’
Runner-up Kyle Larson, who won the opening two stages, also would like to see the event be held elsewhere.
“I think it’s really cool to change the venue,’’ he said. “I don’t know if racetracks could bid on the All‑Star Race or bid on the final race of the season.
“It would open up different fan bases to come see a big event. You’re not going to get many people from the West Coast to fly out here for the All‑Star Race, I don’t think. It would be cool to have an All‑Star Race in Fontana or Vegas or Sonoma. Road courses, anywhere. It would be cool to switch it up every year.’’
Or maybe it’s time for a change to the rule book.
“The rule book is so thick, and the cars are so equal, we run the same speed,’’ Jimmie Johnson said after his third-place finish. “You can’t pass running the same speed. It’s just the bottom line.’’
But even a seven-time champion admits he doesn’t know how much to cut.
“I’m like everybody else that is involved in this sport: I have an opinion, but I don’t have the answer,’’ he said.
“I just know when you look at qualifying and you look at the cars on the track, we want parity, we want the manufacturers to all have the same opportunity to go fast. These teams all build the same stuff. We all sit there and run the same speed. I mean, it makes sense. We all have access to the same stuff.
“I don’t have the answer. I guess I say that in trying to not say that it’s the track’s fault or something that’s going on here. Mile‑and‑a‑half racing is mile‑and‑a‑half racing. It’s kind of that way. When all the cars are qualifying as tight as they do, we can’t pass as easily as anybody, we have to logically look at it and say, ‘Hey, we’re all going the same speed, no wonder we can’t pass.’’’
This track can still have its moments with this event but it’s time for NASCAR’s leadership to consider what’s best for the sport. It is still best for the sport to have this event on a 1.5-mile track? Or is it better to keep it here but make other changes?
More needs to be done to make this event something fans won’t soon forget.
CONCORD, N.C. – A loud roar went out over Charlotte Motor Speedway on the final lap of the Monster Energy All-Star Race.
It was the kind of roar one would expect when a driver makes a bold, edge-of-your-seat maneuver in hopes of winning $1 million.
Even though it wasn’t, Kyle Larson treated it like it was.
Larson was running right on Jimmie Johnson‘s bumper when he dove low on the No. 48 Chevrolet as they neared Turn 3. No part of Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet touched Johnson’s car as he cleared him … for second place.
Just over a second ahead of Larson, Kyle Busch was preparing to take the checkered flag to win the race and the money after his own bold move 10 laps earlier on a restart.
It was the fact that Busch hadn’t crossed the finish line yet that inspired Larson to give Johnson all he had.
“You never know,” Larson said afterward. “You never know what’s going to happen. I just want to be running second if something was to happen.”
Nothing happened. No miracle part failure, tire blow out or empty gas tank improved or worsened Larson’s position.
“Probably a little more heartbroken last year than this year,” Larson said. “But this year it was nice to be able to watch the (Monster Energy) Open … in my motorhome, then dominate the first two stages. The third one, we were really good. Then our issues kind of evolved right there.”
A year after getting into the All-Star Race by winning the Open in a dramatic drag race with Chase Elliott, Larson qualified on the pole for Saturday’s main event. From there, he led every lap in the first two stages for 40 laps total.
The actual unexpected occurrences that shaped Larson’s night happened on pit road.
After the second round, Larson put on his four option tires and would have been first off pit road had it not been for Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer taking two tires each. In the general chaos of the restart, Larson wasn’t able to get back to the point position and he finished the stage in third.
On the final visit to pit road, a slow pit stop resulted in Larson being the fifth car to exit.
“I thought initially our pit crew struggled that last stop,” Larson said. “Our jack post on the right side broke off at some point throughout the race. So the jackman had to make a couple more pumps to get the car up. It slowed the stop down enough that we got beat off pit road by three cars.”
Nine green flag laps later, the driver who believes he’s the “last true racer” found a way to be put the pressure on a seven-time champion.
Just in case.
“Ten laps is fun and exciting,” Larson said. “It’s just not enough time to make any ground. I was able to start making ground there the last couple laps. Yeah, I slid Jimmie into three there on the last lap. He was a little upset with me after the race.”
On the cool down lap, Johnson stuck a hand out his window, his way of asking Larson “what are you doing?”
It’s only second place.
“No big deal, really,” Larson said. “I always race hard with Jimmie and I expect the same from him. To me, Jimmie is the greatest driver of all time. So anytime I can race hard with him and pass him, even without getting into him, I’m proud of that.”